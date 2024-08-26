This video was apparently filmed at Tenerife airport:

I stole it from here & decided to check it out before sharing it:

Observations:

• Around 95% are men & of a certain age, all of whom appear healthy [there appears to be few women & children at around 3:55, on the left]

• Note clothing, hats, shoes & hand luggage [they were probably given the mobile phones too].

• 0:40: Note “Accem” logo on the back of the jackets of two women. It's seen on the clothing of other women in the video also *

• 4:57: The B28 departures notice board appears to say “MADRID”

• 5:12: Camera man asks where they're all from:

…. the friendly chap in the green jacket says “yes”.

• From 5:58: numerous men instinctively cover their faces when the cameraman moves towards them

[Watch the video more than once & on a larger screen to pick up on other things]

[As seen on the clothing of what appear to be supervisors]:

Accem is a non-governmental and non-profit organization that works to improve the living conditions of people who are in the most vulnerable situations. We provide care and shelter to people at risk of exclusion, immigrants and refugees, promoting the integration and equal rights and duties of all people regardless of their origin, sex, race, religion or social group. In addition to covering basic housing and food needs, actions are carried out to promote social and labour integration, regularly providing information and guidance on social resources, legal advice, psychosocial support, teaching and reinforcement of Spanish, development of social skills, access to vocational training and mediation for labour integration. At Accem we work for equality and we are committed to values that constitute the foundation and identity of the organization, with the person, their defense and that of human rights being the most important and the center of all the others. Accem is an entity declared of public utility that has a Quality Management System at the state level. Accem, in the Region of Murcia, as in the rest of the territory, structures its social intervention model in five main areas of action that generally encompass all the programs it designs, develops and executes: 1] Direct care Reception 2] Participation and mobilization 3] Training 4] Socio-laboral integration At Accem we work from a community base, seeking to complement the environment and the territory to promote citizenship and reinforce the social role of people. Networking is one of the principles on which our way of acting is based, cooperating with the different Public administrations and other civil society actors, to complement and make better use of all resources, seeking to establish avenues of collaboration with other organizations and entities that participate and work in the same areas.

🔗 https://eapnmurcia.org/equipo/accem/

Nothing to see here folks!:

A “non-governmental & non-profit organization” ….. Absolutely naff all to do with any government then? They just popped over, from Murcia [in the South West of Spain], to Tenerife [wayyy past North Africa] to help these poor blokes. The clothes, shoes & bags were all “donated” along with a shit load of airline tickets for planes going to Madrid [in the middle of Spain].

Incidentally Gran Canaria & Fuerteventura are nearer to Africa than Tenerife. But hay, I'm just splitting hairs.

I wonder if the “refugees” will be staying in Spain?

Do you think any of them are trans? …. If not, I bet a few will be soon.

Cue rantette:

The above video more than demonstrates how discretion & subtlety no longer exist when it comes to governments adhering to the agenda.

Is this yet another heavy step towards a world without borders & a single government? - The creation of another battalion of a worldwide army, ready for when [not if] we [regardless of religion, jab status, sexuality, political leanings etc] say “enough is enough” & finally/collectively make a stand …. or both?

Yes, some of those people in the video may genuinely fear for their lives in the country they left. But even the “genuine” amongst them will turn. As it won't be too long before they learn certain tricks & how to milk the system, from the more experienced “asylum seekers” & “refugees” [plus those who charge for their advice & services].

An example of this:

When I worked in an "Asylum Seekers Team" I heard a caseworker complaining that a female asylum seeker was literally, & forcefully, making demands. Amongst other things she was insisting double glazing was fitted to the windows of the flat she'd been allocated. The last sentence I heard the caseworker say as I walked away was:

“The audacity of the woman. This time last month she was literally living in a run-down shack & working in a paddy field”

That was 20+ years ago. As are the stories from my family members in Spain. One being about the problem they had with burglaries, on the West coast & down to the South [It's worse now apparently].

Who was/is it breaking into houses & apartments to steal things? - Local Spanish junkies? Drunken Brits doing it for a dare?

Noap … “Refugees” & “immigrants” from Morocco in North Africa

This article isn't meant to scare, & I've certainly not shared it for clicks. I've shared it because those still burying their head in the sand need to grow the fuck up, open their bloody eyes & see what's happening worldwide - I don't just mean the refugees. I mean everything! Because it's allll connected, like a big chain.

For those who got complacent, saying “C19 is over” …..

Sweetheart - they were just getting warmed up!

Leave a comment

Share Rev. Tina's Stubshack