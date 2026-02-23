You decide ……

The Mother of Sullivan Clerke “ reached out to News 6 ” when he was “ slashed in the neck by a complete stranger ” on February 14th.

The assailant Jermaine Long, who apparently has a lengthy criminal record, had been released from prison in January for another attack. According to news reports there were also two other incidents involving Long earlier in the day … trespass, & an attack using a sledge hammer near a 7-Eleven store:

As you can see, Daytona Police Dept & News 6 are both big on protecting folks data 👍️

PLUS, it turns out Jermaine Long is a registered sex offender ….. What a story this is turning out to be!

The cutting incident happened as Sullivan Clerke watched a fare ground ride on the Daytona Beach board walk in Florida. The family had gone to see the 500 Speedway races.

“Sully” said:

“The crazy thing is I turned at the perfect time because I was on the phone and I looked up at the slingshot and that’s how he got the side of my neck and not right here”.

Mr & Mrs Clarke said they gave their son the option to still go to the 500 after the incident. Dad said:

“His neck was hurting but he really wanted to go so we tried to keep things as normal as possible as I said ‘let’s go’”

Mom said:

“We definitely won’t be going back to the beach for a very long time in Daytona”

It is unclear whether this was said before or after the visit to the races. But Mom did manage to buy a T-shirt to commemorate the time her son’s throat was slit:

News 6 reporter Alex Cook quoted Sullivan:

“He said this incident isn’t going to stop him visiting Daytona Beach in the future …..”

The full blood chilling News 6 story, plus additional videos [including the call to emergency services] are here.

Note: Don’t click on the link if you care about your privacy, as News 6 seem to consider it “ essential ” that rather a lot of companies are aware you’re on their website

Fox 35’s stunning journalistic piece on the subject can be appreciated here:

…. & here

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