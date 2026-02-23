13 Year Old Who Had His Throat Cut: Is This A Crisis Actor Who's Refusing To Act? Or A Young Lad Embarrassed By His Mom?
You decide ……
The Mother of Sullivan Clerke “reached out to News 6” when he was “slashed in the neck by a complete stranger” on February 14th.
The assailant Jermaine Long, who apparently has a lengthy criminal record, had been released from prison in January for another attack. According to news reports there were also two other incidents involving Long earlier in the day … trespass, & an attack using a sledge hammer near a 7-Eleven store:
PLUS, it turns out Jermaine Long is a registered sex offender ….. What a story this is turning out to be!
The cutting incident happened as Sullivan Clerke watched a fare ground ride on the Daytona Beach board walk in Florida. The family had gone to see the 500 Speedway races.
“Sully” said:
“The crazy thing is I turned at the perfect time because I was on the phone and I looked up at the slingshot and that’s how he got the side of my neck and not right here”.
Mr & Mrs Clarke said they gave their son the option to still go to the 500 after the incident. Dad said:
“His neck was hurting but he really wanted to go so we tried to keep things as normal as possible as I said ‘let’s go’”
Mom said:
“We definitely won’t be going back to the beach for a very long time in Daytona”
It is unclear whether this was said before or after the visit to the races. But Mom did manage to buy a T-shirt to commemorate the time her son’s throat was slit:
News 6 reporter Alex Cook quoted Sullivan:
“He said this incident isn’t going to stop him visiting Daytona Beach in the future …..”
The full blood chilling News 6 story, plus additional videos [including the call to emergency services] are here.
Note: Don’t click on the link if you care about your privacy, as News 6 seem to consider it “essential” that rather a lot of companies are aware you’re on their website
Fox 35’s stunning journalistic piece on the subject can be appreciated here:
…. & here