15% Council Tax Increase, As Councillors Get A Pay Rise. Plus - Just What Is A "Tourist Tax"?
Orkney Islands becomes the 26th local authority to impose a council tax increase for 2025-26, & it’s one of the highest at 15%
Councillors there will be ok though as it seems their wages are going up - that’s a relief 👍
A nationwide freeze on the levy ends in April meaning local authorities can increase it by however much they like.
According to The Mail, the basic salary for Orkney councillors will increase from £21,345 to £25,982 & the Council leader’s salary will jump to £47,363
Glasgow council tax bills will rise by 7.5% while in Edinburgh they will increase by 8%. Water charges, which are attached to council tax bill, will go up by 9.9%
At the same time as bills shoot up, local authority umbrella body Cosla is considering pay rises for council chief executives.
A report proposed a 12.5 per cent increase, which would be worth an average of £19,097 for each council boss.
If approved, the move would add £611,113 to the taxpayer bill for chief executives, with opponents saying it will 'stick in the throat of hard-pressed Scots'. Earlier this week, the Scottish Retail Consortium said the council tax hikes would lead to a £234million hit to the economy as families cut spending in other areas as a result.
….. It added that local tourist taxes* being prepared in some areas would hit domestic visitors and business travellers as well as tourists, and that additional taxes are being introduced on second homes while councils also look for the power to introduce new levies to raise cash.
* Tourist Taxes
A tourist tax is any form of tax aimed at generating revenue from tourists or the tourism industry.
Tourist taxes are generally a way for governments to generate revenue for the consolidated fund but can also be a hypothecated levy used to address the impacts of tourism.
The tax can be used to mitigate the increased demand on infrastructure and public services, to address the environmental and sustainable impact of tourism and to ensure that the tax burden is split equitably.
Tourist taxes are also used as a tool to regulate the flow and behaviour of tourists, to provide funds for specific events or projects, used to promote and market the destination or used to diversify the economy of areas reliant on tourism.
The process for paying tourist taxes can either be in advance as part of the visa process or through an online portal, directly on arrival or upon hotel check-in, or included as part of a bill or airline ticket ….
[Bold added by me]
Types of tourist tax:
• Hotel tax
• Arrival tax [I shit you not]
• Departure tax [ditto]
• Cruise tax
• Indirect & other forms of tourist tax
👉 Plus here :
Although tourist tax isn't a new concept, an increasing number of destinations are starting to impose the charge on travellers ….
In April, hundreds of local residents marched through Venice to protest at a new €5 [£4.20] fee being charged to day visitors. Separate from the nightly tourist tax already applied to accommodation
….. Anyone entering must show a pre-paid QR code, something many residents regard as an imposition against their freedom
[Bold added by me]
Have/will “Tourist taxes” put folks off visiting certain places [worldwide], resulting in severe damage to the economy of that area?
Governments implementing them don’t seem to care, as they can always think of something else they can tax to keep the money coming in - maybe “eating dinner at home tax”? Ooh, ooh - a “sleeping tax”! …… Sorted 👍
in the ongoing globalist efforts to deter people living or visiting along water ways (kosovo california the gulf of mexico gaza japan north carolina)these lands are being ‘saved’ for the uber uber wealthy as a play ground only for those who can afford it. the rest of us can pound sand.
We don't count our lives are of no value unless you are corrupt.