[Another lazy post]
Most Popular Toys Of The 1970s:
This video will discuss some of the most popular toys of the 1970s. Some of them are still popular today as they have evolved with the times. Others never even made it out of the decade. Either way these popular toys are memorable to all who had them.
Strangest 1970s Toys You'll Never See Again:
Journey back to the wildest era of toy making, when safety was optional and nightmares were included free of charge! In this deep dive into 1970s toys, we're uncovering 20 of the strangest playthings ever sold to unsuspecting kids. Watch to find out the weird toys from 1970s your mom throw away.
OTHER OLD GIT PUTS UP HAND, LOL! I REMEMBER THE HUNGRY HIPPO TV ADS. AND KERPLUNK. BUCKAROO. SPACE HOPPERS WHICH BLEW UP IF LEFT TOO NEAR THE FIRE. BUT EVEN WHEN MY OWN KIDS WERE VERY YOUNG YOU COULD BUY SOME PRETTY COOL TOYS THEY'D NEVER LET THEM HAVE TODAY. SPACE GUNS WITH CLEAR PLASTIC BARRELS AND REAL SPARKS ON THE INSIDE FOR EXAMPLE.
AS A YOUNG GIRL I HAD A TOY CALLED "CLACKERS" WHICH WERE HEAVY WOODEN BALLS ON STRINGS AND YOU HAD TO KIND OF BOUNCE THEM PROPERLY SO THEY "CLACKED" TOGETHER. I DO REMEMBER MANY A BRUISED WRIST DUE TO THOSE.
MY OLD UNCLE PETE USED TO LET ME AND MY SISTER PLAY WITH HIS TOOLBOXES (PROBABLY JUST TO KEEP US QUIET AND OCCUPIED) AND LET US LIGHT CANDLES AND ALL SORTS OF FUN STUFF.
As another old git, I remember toys like Daisy air rifles and pellet guns shooting metal pellets and bb’s at your friends was good clean fun. Those clackers (ours were lucite) hurt people. We repurposed ours. Someone had seen a bolo in National Geographic. You can imagine what happened next. Good times…🤣