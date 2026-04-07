Just after 3am on November 27th 2024, in a Bay Area town in California, a ‘ Tesla Cybertruck ’ crashed into a tree.

When the power to the truck’s electric doors was shut down by the fire, the four young passengers were locked inside. Jack Nelson, Krysta Tsukahara & Soren Dixon were killed.

The surviving fourth passenger, Jordon Miller, was pulled from the burning vehicle by the driver of a car traveling behind the Cybertruck when the crash happened.

The full accident investigation report from California Highway Patrol can be read here .

In October of 2025 it was announced that the family of 19 year old Krysta Tsukahara, who was visiting them for Thanksgiving when she was killed, were suing Tesla. The lawsuit alleging that the design of the vehicle’s door handles was the reason for Krysta’s death.

Five months later in March 2026 it was announced that Jordon Miller was also suing Tesla on grounds that the push-button door handles of the ‘Cybertruck’ had trapped him inside the burning vehicle.

Example of a ‘Cybertruck’ - Photo from guideautoweb.com

Five days after that, on March 24th, [in my opinion insensitive, arrogant & manipulative] publicity stating the Tesla Cybertruck had won a ‘rare and elusive crash safety honor’ was released:

Only the most outstanding of performances in crash tests can warrant an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ award, as vehicles listed with that ranking must achieve “Good” ratings in the small overlap front, updated side, and updated moderate overlap front tests, along with “Acceptable” or “Good” headlights standard on all trims.

The monstrosity vehicle received a five star safety rating from not one, but two agencies.

According to Recall List the 2024 model should especially be avoided.

In the same year the three youngsters were killed cars were “invited” to dealerships for “troubleshooting” with 7 common problems related to two electrical problems, tyres, visibility, software, equipment & structure:

Small difficult to read warning lights on the instrument panel, increasing the risk of a crash. Problems with accelerator pedals trapping causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally [apparently the covers on peddles were prone to coming off also, as they were only glued on]. Visibility reduced due to faulty windscreen/windshield wiper. Structural issues [the reason more than 46,000 trucks were recalled] A loose applique can detach from the vehicle, creating a road hazard for following motorists and increasing the risk of a crash. As with the accelerator peddle, the panel was glued on. Plus, like all the other issues, it was played down - as you can see here & here …

There are also lots of videos on Pootube & other platforms showing incidents.

This is a partial list of lawsuits involving Tesla, Inc, the American automotive & energy company, since 2008; as of August 2023, Tesla is party to over 1,750 lawsuits, & as of September 2021, it is party to 200 in China alone. A significant number of the cases notably derive from the actions of the company's CEO, Elon Musk, who is also party to many of his own lawsuits.

… A handful of exerts:

On April 19, 2017, Tesla owners filed a class-action lawsuit due to Tesla exaggerating the capabilities of its ‘Autopilot 2’ to consumers. The lawsuit claimed that buyers of Tesla vehicles were being used as unaware ‘test cases’ for software that made the cars dangerous if engaged.

In May 2019, a civil lawsuit was filed regarding the death of Apple engineer Walter Huang who die whilst driving using Autopilot in 2018. The case was settled in April 2024 before it went to trial. It was the first time Tesla had settled a case involving Autopilot

Also in May of 2019, a Tesla owner filed a lawsuit against Tesla after her 2-year-old son performed an unintended acceleration in her Model X which pinned her against the wall of her garage. The woman was 8 months pregnant at the time. She sustained multiple broken bones & went into premature labour. The lawsuit alleged that: “the company knew the Model X had issues and that Tesla was negligent in designing the car without proper sensors and other safety feature”

In September 2021, five police officers submitted a complaint against, in part Tesla, for a crash involving Autopilot that left them badly injured.

August 2022, a consumer class action was filed alleging that the Autopilot system in Tesla cars "contains a hazardous defect which causes the vehicle to suddenly and unintentionally brake",

The above are just a few examples to do with ‘Cybertrucks’. There are numerous investigations into other Tesla vehicles [here is one example they “won”]. There are many more law suits [aside from the personal ones against Musk] relating to racism, racial segregation, sexual harassment, whistle blowers allegations of retaliation, illegal workers, false advertising, Musk’s attempts to hinder/stop Unions in the workplace ……. It goes on. If you click/tap here, & slide down a bit on the left, you can see which cases against Tesla have been resolved & which are still ongoing. It’s rather an interesting read.

Your Car Is Spying on You

by Michael Dean Thompson

While it is true that Americans tend to carry their cellphones as grafted appendages, it may be that their cars know even more about them than their cellphones. Consider the following scenario: Jane sees that her car is iced over, so she uses her remote key to start the engine. The event is logged with a GPS precision location and timestamp by her car’s computers to be uploaded to the manufacturer. A little later, she and her kids get into the car, which diligently logs that the driver’s side door and two rear doors were opened and closed. It also notes the weight of the driver and passengers, seatbelt notices, and tags GPS locations and timestamps. Her phone, meanwhile, syncs with the infotainment system, which downloads her contacts, texts, search history, and more. She backs out of the driveway and drives out of the neighborhood. Each gear change is logged with her velocity, acceleration, max velocity, and GPS location with date and time. When she drops the kids off, it records the doors opening and closing, the change in weight again, and location and time. It continues logging as she answers a call, tracks who called and for how long, and again as she adjusts her route. As she selects a new playlist, that is also logged. Each of the logged items is forwarded to the manufacturer. The numbers vary, but cars have been estimated to generate up to 25 gigabytes per hour (about 5 DVD movies of data), or even four terabytes per day (about 800 DVD movies). That much data has tremendous value, and an increasing amount of it is being uploaded to manufacturers and telematics vendors through cellular networks. All of that data is being held by your car, generally without a password to protect it, making it much more vulnerable to snooping than that encrypted cellphone but with access to much more data about you. Any devices that have connected to the car, as well as the data accessed, may be logged. Navigation data is saved, including logs of previous destinations, saved locations, routes, Wi-Fi and USB connections, system reboots, GPS time syncs and recalibrations, odometer readings, gear changes, hard braking and acceleration, traction events, distracted driver warnings like lane drift, and more. It can also record biometric data such as images, video, and audio while tracking and saving SMS (text) messages, call lists, contact lists, Wi-Fi access points, and passwords. How It Works ……

Full article

Tesla [again] privacy intrusion allegations - staff this time:

Tesla Owners Sue Company, Claim Employees Improperly Accessed Vehicle Cameras to Make Memes

April 2023

The prospective class action claims that Tesla employees improperly accessed vehicle cameras, viewing and circulating video that they found funny, interesting, or otherwise meme-worthy

Tesla owners filed a prospective class action lawsuit against the company, alleging that its employees inappropriately accessed & shared images from on-board cameras of the vehicles.

Apparently Tesla employees used the company’s private messaging system to circulate videos for entertainment purposes.

It has been reported that Tesla employees, in one incident, shared footage of a naked man approaching a Tesla vehicle.

Also circulated was footage of a Tesla vehicle driving at high speed through a residential neighbourhood before hitting a child riding a bicycle.

A former Tesla employee said workers were able to see consumers

“doing laundry & really intimate things.”

Full article

[I can imagine Musk joining in with that]

Insurance Claim Rejected Due To Data Collected & Shared By Car

Video source [not available in UK without using VPN]

Did you know that 28 States in America have Driverless trucks on the road?

You really couldn’t make this shit up could you?

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