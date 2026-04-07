Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

Rev'd Tina's Stubshack

8 Comments

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Nimble Navigator's avatar
Nimble Navigator
Apr 7

Any time I see one of those Tesla clowntrucks, I can’t help but think of the tiny cocktail frank the owner has deep insecurities over.

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4 replies by Rev'd Tina and others
Steveo's avatar
Steveo
Apr 7

Let's first start with these are not trucks. They're also not some new innovative design. India had vehicles like this in the 60's.

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