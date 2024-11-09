🎁 A Big Thank You! 🎁
Hello, I hope you’re well.
I had a little nose at the subscriber map for my little ol' Stubshack & was gobsmacked by what I saw:
Look at all the different countries you all live in! …. Wow!
Lots of you are in America, & there’s folks in Mexico, Hawaii, Canada, Brazil, Australia, News Zealand, Philippians, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, South Africa, Ireland & Blighty. Recently we’ve been joined by folks in India, Russia & Japan! ……. How fab!
Thank you so much for your support - it means a lot, it really does. Especially after years of censorship & “shadow banning” & bloody trolls etc on other platforms
Please do say hello in the comments & tell me where you are in the world 😊
Thank you again for subscribing to my sporadic ramblings.
I hope you have a wonderful weekend.
Blessed be 🙏
Tina x