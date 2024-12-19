Europe Approves Self-Replicating RNA Jabs
Europe Approves New Self-Replicating RNA Jabs: The European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approving Kostaive, a self-replicating mRNA (saRNA) vaccine, for use in EU countries. This decision has raised concerns due to significant safety concerns and lack of long-term data.
Key Features of Kostaive: Kostaive introduces a novel mechanism where injected mRNA replicates within the body, similar to a viral infection, potentially causing unknown long-term effects and raising ethical concerns about bodily autonomy.
Clinical Trial Results: Kostaive trials showed high adverse event rates, with 90% of participants experiencing side effects, 74.5% reporting systemic reactions, and 15.2% requiring medical attention. Five deaths were reported in the phase 3b study.
Lack of Long-Term Safety Data: There is no long-term research on the potential risks of saRNA vaccines, including the possibility of cancerous mutations, autoimmune responses, or other harmful effects.
Implications and Concerns: The approval of Kostaive could set a dangerous precedent, prioritizing corporate profits over public safety and undermining health freedom, transparency, and democratic governance. The potential for these vaccines to be used as tools for population control cannot be ignored, raising ethical questions about the ability to inject self-replicating genetic material into the human body.
Opinion:
• “Informed Decision” & “Human Rights” are nothing more than lip service
• Regardless of it’s definition in books of “law” & dictionaries - I’d call this rape
• I think this poison cocktail is already being used - they’ve just tweaked it
Sounds perfectly lovely. NOT! What kind of nonsense is this! Buy your meat and eggs from local farmers. Grow your own fruits and veggies or get from local farmers who don’t spray. There are “land mines” everywhere. Choose your battles carefully.
So, if like me, you think that virus contagion is a load of old tosh, it's simply the body detoxifying in preparation for the harshest time of the year. The contagion concept is designed to scare people for the double whammy of, control through fear and making shit loads of money from vaccines, I, at first, found it difficult to believe that the 'shedding' thing was real. I'm still not convinced but would not be surprised that Satan's little helpers have been busy creating toxic substances that are effectively contagious in a poisonous miasma kind of way. True or not, as long as you eat good food, drink clean water and detox regularly, I don't think Satan's little spores stand a chance.