Europe Approves New Self-Replicating RNA Jabs: The European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approving Kostaive, a self-replicating mRNA (saRNA) vaccine, for use in EU countries. This decision has raised concerns due to significant safety concerns and lack of long-term data.

Key Features of Kostaive: Kostaive introduces a novel mechanism where injected mRNA replicates within the body, similar to a viral infection, potentially causing unknown long-term effects and raising ethical concerns about bodily autonomy.

Clinical Trial Results: Kostaive trials showed high adverse event rates, with 90% of participants experiencing side effects, 74.5% reporting systemic reactions, and 15.2% requiring medical attention. Five deaths were reported in the phase 3b study.

Lack of Long-Term Safety Data: There is no long-term research on the potential risks of saRNA vaccines, including the possibility of cancerous mutations, autoimmune responses, or other harmful effects.