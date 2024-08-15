Another cracker from Julie Bindel ’s Substack

It is seven years since veteran feminist campaigner Linda Bellos was disinvited from a speaking engagement at Peterhouse College, Cambridge on the basis that her views on transgender rights were a threat to the welfare of students. Two years later, journalist Julie Bindel was physically assaulted by a protester as she left a talk she had given about male violence against women and girls at Edinburgh UniversityUniversity ……

Noam Chomsky:

NOAM CHOMSKY ON PROPOGANDA - INTERVIEW WITH ANDREW MARR

* Contains upsetting images *

[Aired by the BBC in February 1996] 0:00 - Intro 4:23 - What is propaganda 5:38 - Privileged audiences 7:12 - Vietnam war 8:12 - Censorship 9:17 - Filtering 9:57 - Crusading journalists 11:16 - The British press 12:32 - American press v British press 13:49 - Gulf war 16:01 - Watergate 20:33 - NAFTA 23:34 - Labourbash

A rather informative interview.

Also, call me petty but …. it's entertaining to watch a young Andrew Marr trying his hardest not to be arsey with an older & clearly more experienced reporter

