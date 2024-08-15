A Freedom Worth Having - From Julie Bindel's Writings, & Noam Chomsky On Propaganda [1996 Interview]
It is seven years since veteran feminist campaigner Linda Bellos was disinvited from a speaking engagement at Peterhouse College, Cambridge on the basis that her views on transgender rights were a threat to the welfare of students. Two years later, journalist Julie Bindel was physically assaulted by a protester as she left a talk she had given about male violence against women and girls at Edinburgh UniversityUniversity ……
Noam Chomsky:
NOAM CHOMSKY ON PROPOGANDA - INTERVIEW WITH ANDREW MARR
* Contains upsetting images *
[Aired by the BBC in February 1996]
0:00 - Intro
4:23 - What is propaganda
5:38 - Privileged audiences
7:12 - Vietnam war
8:12 - Censorship
9:17 - Filtering
9:57 - Crusading journalists
11:16 - The British press
12:32 - American press v British press
13:49 - Gulf war
16:01 - Watergate
20:33 - NAFTA
23:34 - Labourbash
A rather informative interview.
Also, call me petty but …. it's entertaining to watch a young Andrew Marr trying his hardest not to be arsey with an older & clearly more experienced reporter
