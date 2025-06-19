Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trish Reeves's avatar
Trish Reeves
8d

Oh wow, the last place was a couple of miles away in Lancing! I started out in Partridge Green, a little village about 12 miles from Worthing, then at 12 yrs, Southwick, then a couple of years later Shoreham by sea, on a houseboat!

I still miss England, I know it's not the same now, but still....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rev. Tina
Mark Perry's avatar
Mark Perry
Jun 19

I'm in North Carolina for now. I like you because you seem to know 'what's goin on' but you're pretty chipper usually despite it all. I need that good energy! I leave SS for months at a time and think of you sometimes while I'm away, having really no idea who you are. Not trying to be creepy, I'll probably never see England but I think of it a lot as I have ancestry there. Toodeloo! Hip hip! Cheerio! I said GOOD DAY! 😁

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Rev. Tina and others
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rev. Tina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture