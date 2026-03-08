Photo by June Tranmer

A few weeks ago I ventured North, to York, to do a spot of recording for the SNUG :

… But this time it was a tad different. Because the person I went to have a gas with also spoke to me for her podcast - which isn’t something I’d usually do. As it was June’s first episode how could I even consider telling her to “sod off”? I felt highly honoured.

Sooo, here it is:

I was looking forward to having a face-to-face chin wag, plus supporting a kindred spirit of course. June used the opportunity for us to have a natter about a book I’ve been writing. Yeah, yeah I know - every bugger’s writing one. But this one will be free! Well, the audio version anyway. Have a listen to June’s first ever “little podcast” to find out more. We cover lots of … *gulp* … personal stuff, plus give our opinions on the happenings of “the last six years”.

Thank you June Tranmer - I had a lovely time … the buffet wasn’t too shabby either 😋

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