The government made sure it was all over the press

….. & behaved as though it was a plane full.

Are we sufficiently appeased?

Shabana Mahmood is the Westminster mouthpiece. She is a barrister, the MP for Ladywood in Birmingham, & was appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department on September 5th 2025.

She’s also the first ever UK Muslim Home Secretary which, for various reasons, some folks have made quite a fuss about.

During a first announcement in the post, Mahmood proposed to cut the number of visas granted to countries that delay or refuse returns of their citizens who have no right to remain in the UK [that’ll be interesting].

She has also said she would do “whatever it takes” to cut the number of people entering the UK by irregular routes such as small boats.

… I wonder if that means folks who’ve popped over to see their family but have never left, are way down on her list of priorities. Or ‘celebrities' who come over for panto season & don’t go back home [half the cast of ‘Neighbours’ are still here from 1993!]. We shall see ay.

But the hoo-harr over chucking out two ‘migrants’ & sending them to France is nothing more than lip-service. As will be any further evictees. Why?

Because for every individual that's put on a flight out of the UK to France - another is brought in:

A new pilot scheme will see small boat arrivals being returned to France then an equal number of migrants will be able to come to the UK from France through a new legal route – fully documented and subject to strict security checks .

🔗 'One in, one out deal'

Go on, click on it 🙄 …. I dare ya

Leave a comment



Most folks really have no idea how long the issues with ‘illegal immigrants’ & ‘asylum seekers’ have been going on in the UK. It was actually heading swiftly towards full swing 25+ years ago, & has continued to gain momentum. The Home Office giving it a nice shove, a soft landing when required, plus supplying the ice cream. They were extremely careful when it came to keeping things out of the press - especially if it was negative.

Yes, there are obviously genuine folks that need help because their lives are at risk in certain countries, for whatever reason. But they are a small percentage of those that came/come to the UK. They tend to not get the actual support they need [or have to wait longer than they should] because of others milking the system.



Often the genuine folks turn into system milkers themselves, because the ‘veterans' teach them all the 'tricks' needed to ensure they get everything good old Blighty has to offer. The 'teachers' learn said tricks from the charities etc that were set up to help them. There are 'teachers' that often charge a fee for any ‘advice & guidance’ they give to newcomers.



I believe that due to the deliberate & highly irresponsible actions of the Home Office & local governments, we are in an extremely dangerous situation [for a number of reasons that I'm sure I don’t need to go into, especially if you live in Ireland]. They are very aware of this, & have been for decades. In fact many say it's all been planned &, as usual, we are being taken for absolute mugs. Not just by the government, but also the ‘big name's & ‘patriot freedom fighters’ that have been 'planted' for us to 'follow'. They, like the thousands of young single men that have invaded our islands, are out there for a reason - & it’s not for the greater good of all.

I have never & will never follow the herd, especially not to the slaughterhouse.

To end:



Did you know that here in the UK asylum seekers are now called ‘sanctuary seekers’?

You can look on cityofsanctuary.org to see if you live in a ‘sanctuary’ city or town.

There’s a merchandise shop, plus they’ll also advise you how to set up a ‘City Of Sanctuary UK Affiliated Group’

..... How positively cozy.

Related:

Share







.