Died Suddenly - Celebrity Actors Edition - 147 Dead in 3 years
[33 min]
Remember, the deaths in the above video are not all of the actors who've died. There will be many who’s families would have preferred to keep it private. Plus, it only shows actors - not musicians etc*. Then there’s athletes. It would literally impossible to make a video of all the folks not in the public eye who’ve died.
Now compare that video to this one …….
Celebrities Who Died In 2018:
[23 mins]
Did you notice the difference between the average age of deaths & causes? In the second video most of the folks under about 60 [who weren’t boozers or junkies] took their own lives or were in an accident.
*Whilst we’re on the subject …..
Not necessarily jab related - but there may be a few faces below from the music world that’ll surprise you:
100 Musicians Who Passed Away in 2020 & 2021:
[10 min 39 sec]
70 Musicians Who Passed Away in 2022:
[7 min 23 sec]
100 Musicians Who Passed Away in 2023:
[7 min 26 sec]
…… Shall we end with something nice after that lot?:
So sad. In college I studied social psychology, focused on influence and stigma. My professor was into Buddhism and he talked alot on mindfulness. I learned so much from him and so grateful that the seed of discernment was planted at a relatively young age. I have been a vax skeptic for years but so glad that in 2020 I could see so clearly all the influence tactics and propaganda that was being pushed in the media.
They play smart on the screen, but 90% are just like everybody else… susceptible to pressure and propaganda.
Maybe the ones that are left will learn the lesson… question everything the government says.