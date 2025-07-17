Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Lena's sub-stacking's avatar
Lena's sub-stacking
Jul 18

A good friend of mine, has a non awake friend who is doing "marvellous work for the world". Said lady was at Henry Kissinger's last Global meeting, before he died November 2023. The Great man himself! told the meeting the world is not on target with the Agenda and all goals have to be pulled back 5 to 10 years of the targets. Just after that meeting our then PM Rishi Sunak, announced to the UK he was pulling back on the heat pump goal in UK homes and our green agenda goals was not achievable in the time frame given. Then whoosh Rishi was gone...

1 reply by Rev. Tina
