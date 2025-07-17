July 14th 2025 the United Nations Secretary General, António Gutteres, commented after releasing the 2030 UN Sustainable Goals progress report:

He said that whilst some ‘progress’ has been made -

“ … only 35% of the targets are on track or making moderate progress, nearly half are moving too slowly, & 18% are going in reverse”

Gutteres also said progress is not possible without large-scale financing, and countries should have access to more finance at lower costs through reform of the international financial architecture, concrete steps towards debt relief & tripling the lending capacity of multilateral development banks.

In short: Realistically, the majority of goals won’t be achieved by 2030. But Gutteres stated they can still be …

“but only if we act with urgency, unity and an unwavering resolve."

Opinion & observations:

“Let’s be clear, we are not where we need to be”

Remind me please ….. just who exactly voted these people in & gave them the authority to dictate to us?

The good news …..

They’re being hindered - Top banana! Keep up the good work folks 👍

The bad news ….

"We are in a global development emergency …. SDGs can be achieved only if we act with urgency, unity and an unwavering resolve”

Translation:

“We’re not getting what we want, so buckle-up cus we have stuff up our sleeves & boy will we be increasing the pressure”

… Those aware of what Agenda 2030 is truly about will not be getting all smiley at the mention of more girls staying in school & child marriage ‘declining’. Because we know that such references are carefully selected, plus a mere front intended to tug on the heart strings to get folks to do ‘the right thing', support the agenda ….. &, basically, do as they’re told!

The UN has been going since 1945. After ten years of this ‘agenda' they announce at a press conference that one of the most horrendous things happening in this world is ‘declining’ - as though they have achieved that. In reality, more folks just aren’t tolerating the monstrous sickness that ruins the lives of so many young girls [children]. It has nowt to do with that agenda.

If the work of the U.N was genuine then they’d have put a stop to child marriage [sexual abuse] bloody years ago. We shan’t start talking about some of the things U.N soldiers are reported to get up to, as we'll be here all day.

The announcement on July 14th means that we need to keep an even closer eye on these bastuds, plus the WEF & the goverments of every country signed up to this. As they will now be turning the heat up to ensure they get the control they want - because that is what this is all about.

If something ‘big’ hits the headlines, we need to get straight on the websites of the parties that are not in the news. No doubt we will find, hiding there somewhere, just what we’re being distracted from. It could be in ‘developing’ or ‘developed' countries, or both, but it’s coming! Oh …. & keep an eye on Bill Gates!

Countries are classed as ‘under-developed’ or ‘developing' where ….

• Everyone doesn’t carry a small computer in their pocket, so are not addicted to the internet &/or tracked to buggery.



• They tend to grow for themselves, & so consume, more seasonal fruit & veg.

• The natives plus their cattle, poultry, fish etc are not all full of ‘vaccines’, steroids, antibiotics ….



• They tend to rely on natural & traditional remedies for ailments



• They don’t have at least 2 McDonalds every few miles

….. When the devices & smart stuff, pharmaceuticals, supermarkets, processed & fast foods are installed - THAT’S when countries are considered “developed”: Once the inhabitants are slaves to as many deliberately installed things owned by the ‘big boys'. If you listen, Gutteres confirms this in the video up there 👆 .

The U.N, W.E.F & the like, want nobody to be ‘left behind’ … for a reason.

