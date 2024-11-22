Hello folks. Hope you're well. It’s bloody cold here at the moment here in middle lands of England.

I don't know if you have noticed, but there have been some rather nasty comments on newsletter articles I’ve shared. They include personal insults directed at other contributors [to mention just one: a woman called someone a “*unt”], some were having a pop at me [I’ve been accused of clickbaiting & spreading false information], plus there have been individuals “advising” others to unsubscribe from my Substack.

Yes, we are used to that crap & expect it. That doesn’t mean we have to tolerate it.

I’d like to keep my lil' ole Stubshack a pleasant area. So if you do see anything vile in the comments that I’ve missed, I’d really appreciate it if you’d reporting it using the three dots? They will come through to me & I can ascertain whether or not they need removing.

Many thanks 🙏

Hope you have a wonderful weekend

Tina x