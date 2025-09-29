Entertainment Attorney, Miss Krystle discusses the AI Artist ‘Xania Monet’ & one of the biggest shifts happening in the music industry as AI artists & record labels collide

“Most people think AI artists are still just experiments. But a major label just signed one for an estimated $3 million.

That’s right. An AI “artist” with no career, no touring, no human voice just got the kind of record deal a lot independent musicians can only dream of. And what’s scarier is what this means for the rest of us.

I’m breaking down the story behind this deal the contracts the fine print and why the rise of AI artists could directly impact how you get paid. The competition is here and it doesn’t even need to breathe”