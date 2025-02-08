Fil, from Wings Of Pegasus [nice chap], would not normally release a video talking about “politics”. So why has he done it now?

It was prompted by a statement made, in relation to artificial intelligence, by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Fil even made an update.

I’ll let you hear for yourself 👍…..

[14min 26sec]

The update:

[12min]

Opinion:

If the musicians in the comments were to look at the bigger picture - not just from the music angle & how it effects them -then we’d be getting somewhere.

The subject of AI is bigger than the “music industry” & “politics” put together. Yet so many can’t see it or/& don’t care. They will …. probably when it’s too late.