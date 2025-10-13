Restricting Access To Money!

“Starmer seems to want digital ID to restrict YOUR access to your money!”

This is Daniel Shen Smith. He’s an English Barrister, & gives ‘brutally honest independent commentaries'.

Some folks have negative things to say about him: He’s been called a ‘shill' [🙄], a racist & ‘anti immigration' [his wife is Chinese]. Some believe he’s a trustworthy geezer that talks a lot of sense.

I’ll leave you to form your own opinion.

In the video above Daniel covers quite a bit. At one point you’ll hear him talk about a recent visit to China. He says that digital I.D “works there”.

I reckon it “works”, & is mainly accepted, because it was forced on them & they really didn’t & don’t have a choice. Are you old enough to remember what happened at Tiananmen Square in 1989? Have you ever heard of workers striking in China?

Scroll down to the video at the bottom here & see what fun the children are having at school [sarcasm].

This article by The Hill gives us information on the recent further digital I.D shove in China. It’s strange that so many countries see that country as ‘the enemy'. Yet those same countries want to implement I.D & digital currency systems based on those used in China. They must surely know that hacking those systems would be absolute child’s play for Chinese.

Obviously we’re not going to agree with everything someone else says. But I do think some good points are made in Daniel's video on the whole. His other stuff is worth having a nose at too. Yes he stops to give a plug - but it’s always something he uses himself, & would actually be useful to others. Plus he provides money off codes.

China

