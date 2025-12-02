Fluoride Action Network in the States - setting a shining example*:

Dear Friends,

2025 marks the Fluoride Action Network’s 25th anniversary protecting citizens from overexposure to fluoride and working to end water fluoridation, and we’re happy to announce that two decades of steady progress and support from all of you has resulted in an unprecedented year of success for our entire movement. That’s saying a lot, since together we have accomplished so much over years to reach this point

……. Here are the recent developments worth celebrating as supporters of FAN: In May of 2024, a study was published in the Journal of the American Medical Association [JAMA], which found that in fluoridated Los Angeles, the children of mothers with higher fluoride exposures during pregnancy had double the odds of several neurobehavioral problems compared to mothers with lower exposures. Funding for the study was provided by the National Institutes of Health [NIH] and the US Environmental Protection Agency [EPA]. This was the 10th consecutive study funded by the National Institutes of Health [NIH] since 2012 on fluoride and the developing brain that has linked fluoride exposures experienced in fluoridated communities to developmental neurotoxicity.



In its August 2024 monograph and January 2025 meta-analysis published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, the National Toxicology Program [NTP] confirmed this link. The NTP is the highest-level review in the country, part of the National Institutes of Health, with highly qualified scientists using only the most valid methodologies. They spent nearly nine years conducting a systematic review, which was peer reviewed by the National Academies of Sciences and Medicine, HHS, and CDC, and approved unanimously by two independent committees of subject matter experts in toxicology, epidemiology, and neurodevelopment. Their systematic review concluded that higher water fluoridation concentrations “are consistently associated with lower IQ in children.” NTP’s monograph cited 64 out of 72 studies on the matter linking fluoride to neurotoxicity, an 89% consistency. They found that 18 out of the 19 highest-quality studies [95%] linked higher fluoride with lower IQs, many at levels in fluoridated water or only slightly higher. Its meta-analysis, which consistently found this same link, concluded that “the more fluoride a child is exposed to, the more likely that child’s IQ will be lower than if they were not exposed.”



The NTP data and testimony from several of the world’s leading scientists on neurotoxicity were used extensively in a September 2024 ruling by a federal court. FAN, along with a coalition of environmental nonprofits, sued the EPA in 2016 over developmental neurotoxicity, and the court ruled that water fluoridation as practiced in the U.S. “poses an unreasonable risk of reduced IQ in children.” The court immediately ordered the EPA to take regulatory action to eliminate this risk. The EPA has appealed our case, not based on the science or the conclusion that fluoridation is harmful, but on weak procedural arguments. FAN has just replied to the EPA’s appeal, and we expect the appellate court to make a decision in 2026. Once we win the appeal, the EPA has the opportunity to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, or they have 1 to 2 years to promulgate rules that require either a warning for pregnant women and children not to drink fluoridated tap water or rules that prohibit the sale of fluoridation chemicals for use in water systems.



Since the federal court ruling, over 75 towns, cities, and counties serving water to approximately 30 million people have ended or suspended water fluoridation with bi-partisan support, and many with FAN’s help. FAN is currently helping dozens of other communities work to end the practice in the coming months, and we don’t see this momentum slowing. In the past month alone, the city of Santa Fe, New Mexico, ended fluoridation for their 90,000 residents followed by the city of Pasco, Washington for their 80,000 residents …..



On March 27th, the Governor of Utah signed the nation’s first state law prohibiting the addition of fluoridation chemicals to public drinking water ….



In July, legislation banning fluoridation in Florida became law …..

In 2025, bi-partisan legislation to prohibit fluoridation was introduced in an unprecedented 18 states ….

Bi-partisan bills were introduced in 9 of the 12 states that mandate fluoridation to reverse those laws: Ohio, Kentucky, Georgia, Minnesota, Mississippi, South Dakota, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Nebraska ….



The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is now taking a similar step as Florida, urging communities to end fluoridation. In Idaho ….

The Governor of Oklahoma has passed an executive order ending the state’s promotion of fluoridation …..

Led by FAN board member, Dr. Bill Osmunson, FAN spent over 10 years petitioning the Food and Drug Administration [FDA] to end the sale of ingestible fluoride prescriptions supplements for children. This summer, the FDA coordinated a public hearing with key stakeholders, including FAN, and reviewed the safety and legality of fluoride drugs meant for ingestion by children. FAN provided testimony, and Dr. Osmunson was a key expert at the hearing. On October 31st, the FDA announced the first step in their crackdown on fluoride supplements, prohibiting their use on children under the age of 3. This is a huge victory, with more likely to come.

🔗 Full article plus complete list of developments is here

🔗 Full details of accomplishments is here

What a list of achievements eh. It puts us in the UK to shame a tad**. It’s almost as though we’re being deliberately held back over here. Like we are wading in treacle

[I’m not the only one to have noticed this: more to come on that - under separate cover]

The Fluoride Action Network Team:

The US Fluoride Action Network’s history is an interesting read. They have a whole team as you can see from the photo above. One face you may have seen in various videos over the years is that of Paul Connett.

Paul was the Director of the Fluoride Action Network since its inception in 2000 [apart from a couple of years]. He ended his role in May 2022 [retired] & is now Science Adviser.

Another adviser is Ellen Connett who has also been around since day one - first as Director of Pesticides, & then as Managing Director & Treasurer from 2009 to 2023. Ellen retired from FAN in August 2022, but is a senior advisory as well as the Secretary for the board of directors.

Ellen & Paul Connett retirement

Then there’s consultant Michael Connett [see where I’m going with this? …. What a family!]. You may have heard his name & seen his face before. He’s FAN’s attorney, & the lead for this …..

[Michael is the 2nd on the right]

Under the Toxic Substances Control Act [TSCA] of 1976, a group of non-profits and individuals petitioned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] in 2016 to end the addition of fluoridation chemicals into U.S. drinking water due to fluoride’s neurotoxicity. The EPA rejected the petition. In response the groups sued the EPA in Federal Court in 2017. Evidence on fluoride’s neurotoxicity was heard by the Court in two phases: a 7-day trial in June 2020, and a 14-day trial in February 2024 …...

All information relating to the lawsuit, which began back in 2017, can be found here [including videos, interviews, plus the timeline of events]. The actual court ruling document can be read here.

The judgement was passed & filed on September 24th 2024. Judge Edward Chen ruled on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network & the plaintiffs: Food & Water Watch [FWW], Moms Against Fluoridation [MAF], & several individuals.

In short: A U.S. federal court has now deemed fluoridation an “unreasonable risk” to the health of children, & the EPA will be forced to regulate it as such. The defendants had 14 days to reply.

The ‘powers that be’ in the USA have, of course, appealed the ruling. But Fluoride Action Network will continue to battle away, as a team. Plus they will no doubt carry on doing what they can to educate folks in relation to the dangers of fluoride, regardless of what happens with the court case.

While accepting the philosophical argument that fluoridation is an unethical practice, throughout its 24-year history FAN has not dealt in conspiracy. Instead, FAN has focused entirely on examining and analyzing the scientific literature. FAN has found and documented plenty of evidence that fluoridation is neither safe nor effective.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

* If you have signed-up to a group legal challenge in England - Did you read your contract with the barrister properly before signing it? Are you being kept up-to-date & know how things are progressing?

** Please also pop in the comments any achievements, you are aware of, made this year by the UK anti-fluoride ‘movement’.