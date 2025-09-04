Well we’ve not had one of these for a few months have we?

This time it’s the deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner:

She's also Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government. Plus, as they say on the telly ….. “the slag’s got form”.

Angela Rayner is battling for her political survival after she admitted underpaying stamp duty on her £800,000 seaside flat and referred herself to the ministerial ethics adviser after days of denials of wrongdoing. The deputy prime minister confirmed her tax arrangements after coming under intense pressure to be more transparent about her properties, but has been left with her reputation damaged and future hanging in the balance. Keir Starmer immediately threw his weight behind Rayner, but faced criticism after Downing Street refused to say when he had been told about her situation. Government sources suggested the ethics inquiry could be completed within days ….

🔗 Full article

Opinion [rant 🙄]:

So this bird, originally from a council estate in the Stockport area of Manchester, pays £30,000 stamp duty rather than £70,000 on an £800,000 seaside flat in Hove down in East Sussex.

She’s transferred her family home over to a trust in her son’s name [disabled, let’s not forget that he’s disabled], & still lives in that house with her son/family. But, she paid the lower stamp rate on the place in Hove [a difference of £40,000], as though it was her actual home & where she lives? Ok, I think I've got that right.

A mistake anybody could make surely? After all, she was advised by a ‘professional’ - right?

Now call me old fashioned but …. When you are a member of parliament you should be extra careful what you do, especially when it comes to property & money. If I were an MP [😆] common sense would tell me to get advice & guidance from two separate legal folks &/or accountants - just to keep my back covered if nothing else. If I were the deputy Prime Minister I’d get three lots of advice, in front of a witness.

When all this got out came to light, the government made sure the heart strings of the UK folks were twanged by removing the usual gag clause so that Rayner could gain the sympathy vote publicly tell her story.

But let’s grab a bit more about who we’re actually talking about ….

Merseyway Shopping Centre, Stockport in Manchester. Credit manchesterworld.uk

Pinched from Wikipedia:

Angela Bowen was born on 28 March 1980 in Stockport, Greater Manchester. She grew up in poverty on a council estate with her older brother and younger sister and says she could have been taken into care. Her mother's bipolar disorder impacted the family; Rayner has stated: " When I was young, we didn't have books because my mother could not read or write ." Her website describes how, " for the most part, I was raised by my grandma who worked at three jobs to put food on the table and didn't stop until the day she died – three days before her 65th birthday ." At age 16 she became pregnant, and left school without obtaining any qualifications. She later studied part-time at Stockport College, learning British Sign Language, and gaining a National Vocational Qualifications [NVQ] Level 2 in social care. Rayner has spoken about how the Sure Start centres of the New Labour governments of Tony Blair and Gordon Brown assisted her as a young mother with little support. Rayner worked for Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council as a care worker for a number of years. During this time, she was also elected as a trade union representative for Unison. She was later elected as convenor of Unison North West, becoming the union's most senior official in the region, during which time she joined the Labour Party.

Note the reference to Unison. Believe me, talking from experience, you don’t get to be convenor in that union without doing exactly as you’re told [a subject for another article maybe].

On paper Angela Rayner appears to be a ‘proper' working class wench - a real gritty Brit - the Labour party’s supposed roots. So hands up if you honestly think Starmer will sack her? Or should that be advice her to resign to avoid a smear on her CV? Because it seems she’s already had a few close shaves.

Let’s have a look at some of the other stuff she’s got up to as an MP in just the last five years - again courtesy of Wikipedia:

• In October 2020 Rayner called then Conservative MP Chris Clarkson " scum " as he was giving a speech in Parliament, and was rebuked by the Parliament's deputy speaker for doing so. She later apologised.

• In September 2021 Rayner strongly criticised senior members of the Conservative Party, stating: "We cannot get any worse than a bunch of scum, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute pile... of banana republic... Etonian... piece of scum". Some Labour MPs, while saying it was not the language that they would have used, defended her comments. Keir Starmer distanced himself from her remarks, but said it was up to Rayner if she wanted to apologise or not, while other Labour MPs condemned her in stronger terms. Several Conservative MPs condemned her comments. Rayner later apologised for her comments in light of the murder of Conservative MP David Amess the following month.

• On 24 April 2022, Rayner was the subject of a report in The Mail on Sunday , in which it was alleged that she had tried to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs in a similar manner to Sharon Stone in a scene from the 1992 film Basic Instinct . The report was subsequently condemned by a range of voices across the political spectrum including Johnson and the Speaker of the House Lindsay Hoyle. The Independent Press Standards Organisation [IPSO] reported that it had received 5,500 complaints about the article and would undertake an investigation. Conservative MP Lia Nici later repeated the claims in a BBC interview.

• In May 2022 Rayner said she would resign as Deputy Leader of the Labour Party if she received a fixed penalty notice for breaching ‘ covid-19 regulations ’ while campaigning during the run-up to the Hartlepool by-election and local elections the previous year. The controversy surrounding the event was dubbed "Beergate". She and Keir Starmer were both cleared by Durham Police in July 2022 who said there was " no case to answer "

• During the Labour Party freebies controversy in September 2024, the Conservative Party referred Rayner to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, claiming that her " failure to properly register " the use of Waheed Alli, Baron Alli's $2.5 million New York apartment may have breached the House of Commons' code of conduct. Ali had given Rayner gifts worth £3,550 of clothes in June 2024. Rayner later announced she would no longer accept clothes from donors.

• In March 2024 it was alleged that Rayner had misled tax officials in the sale of her ex-council house in 2015. Rayner said that she had done nothing wrong, and declined to publish her tax records or tax advice. Greater Manchester Police said they found no evidence that any offence had been committed. At the request of Conservative MP James Daly, the police agreed to review their decision not to investigate. The police confirmed in April 2024 that they had opened an investigation into the allegations. A poll by the research consultancy Savanta indicated that 56% of Labour voters and 26% of Conservative voters thought the allegations were a smear campaign by the Conservative Party. Rayner subsequently said that she would " do the right thing and step down " if she were found to have broken the law. Later that month, Greater Manchester Police and Stockport Council both said that they would take no action against Rayner. Rayner was also cleared by HM Revenue and Customs, which concluded that she did not owe any capital gains tax and thus no action would be taken. Rayner welcomed the announcement, and said the Conservatives had used " desperate tactics " against her.

Hmm 🤔

Oh yes, & from a more personal point:

• In a 2022 interview, Rayner recounted that, up to 2010, she lost over 6 stone [84 lb; 38 kg] in weight, due to a year-long training programme. She then took out a bank loan of £5,600 for cosmetic surgery on her 30th birthday

• Rayner supports transgender rights, saying that they do not conflict with women's rights

Starmer will once again probably just avoid answering questions properly whilst trying to make all the right noises, & then get Rayner to lay low for a bit. After that they’ll carry on as though nowt as happened. Which is what went on with Tulip Siddiq when she “resigned” as Economic Secretary to the Treasury on January 15th of this year.

She was & is still MP for Hampstead & Highgate. She kept her head down, then spoke again in parliament just one week later- but it wasn’t publicised. This will have given the impression she’d gone plus a bit of time for the ‘dust to settle’. She didn’t stand to speak for seven days, but as you can see from her voting record Siddiq was in Westminster, as a local MP, from May 16th - the day after she stood down as Economic Secretary to the Treasury.

… Labour, Conservative - whatever. This is how they manipulate us, they treat us like fools & way too many of us still fall for it.

How can such a beautiful building be filled with so many bastuds?

To end where we started:

Would someone - a mother - actually allow their disabled son to be used to get out of paying £40,000, then as a pawn to gain the sympathy vote in an effort to save their job?

We’re talking about politicians here, so yes! …. I think they fkn well would, & have!

Final thought:

While this is being reported & rowed about everywhere we need to be checking what it’s pushing into the shadows. Because to some, this is a good distraction & an opportunity to sneak something out, or in.

Related :

•

Spineless Starmer repeatedly refuses to say he'll sack Rayner even if ministerial tax probe rules she broke rules when buying seaside flat

•

Angela Rayners Full Statement On Her Stamp Duty Underpayment

•

•

• Siddiq's husband is rather a scary character, & especially useful to both Starmer & Blair:

•

Tulip Siddiq Criticises “Farce” Bangladesh Corruption Trial

•

Contributions for Tulip Siddiq

Leave a comment

Share