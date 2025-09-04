Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lena's sub-stacking's avatar
Lena's sub-stacking
6d

What are They distracting us from? She has resigned, that i didn't see coming. I wonder if she will jump over to Jeremy's new party.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rev. Tina
Joy B's avatar
Joy B
6d

My concern is lack of evidence of qualification for the post of Chancellor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rev. Tina
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rev. Tina
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture