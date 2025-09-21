… I’ve been asking that question a lot lately when talking to folks in call centres.

So many are trained to strictly stick to their script [so daren’t ever drift away from it], never show even a glimmer of their personalities - or both. It’s getting harder to tell if we’re dealing with an actual human, or A.I.

Some employees are so programmed that they don’t know how to respond when they pick up a work call & someone says

“Hello, how are you?”

Try it next time you ring a big company. If they give you a positive response & ask how you are, it’s a sign the forthcoming conversation may not be a struggle. Plus you’ll probably lift someone’s heart a little as, sadly, most folks nowadays aren’t used to being asked that question.

What about when we’re asked if we’re a robot on the interweb thingy? …. How bloody annoying is that?!

As the researchers on a BBC [spit] television programme, called Q.I, are known for doing their homework - I thought I'd share this snippette with you. This is Sandy Toksvig:

“Essentially, when you are clicking ‘I am not a robot’ you are instructing the site to have a look at your data”

True or not? You decide. But it would certainly explain why I can’t get passed that little box on many websites.

Leave a comment

Share