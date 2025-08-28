Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Betsy Barnum
Aug 29

100%. The writers who use AI and THEN put their articles behind paywalls--I see a failure of integrity. And also amazed at those who see through the whole meta-narrative of Covid, climate change, viruses, 15-minute cities, "own nothing and be happy," CBDCs, digital IDs etc. etc., and still embrace ChatGPT as if it can help them "sort out their thoughts" and write better. People with proven track records of creativity and unique thought suddenly believing that AI produces wisdom. It baffles me even more than those who saw government and corporate corruption but fell right into the Covid narrative. smh

William Hunter
Aug 28

From a spiritual standpoint, I don't think that people understand that spiritual entities will work through AI. Many of the creators, all of whom are part of the occult, believe that they talk to, channel information from the entities within their AI platforms. To them AI is the replacement for YHWH and they hope through AI they can cheat eventually death. Whether you believe in the spiritual aspect or not, far too many people are treating AI as a god; accepting/worshiping it with little to no questioning of what they get out of it. They are loosing there autonomy and there ability to chose.

