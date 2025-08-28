Image by Gerry/Futurism

Research Psychiatrist Warns He’s Seeing a Wave of AI Psychosis

Opinion [rantette]:

Am I the only one that finds it a tad concerning that the word ‘ relationship ' is used in the above article when referring to folks that use ChatGPT etc?

Have you ever looked at something someone’s written [posted] & thought ‘ that’s more detail than is necessary '? Or ‘ I don't remember you ever writing that way before ’ 🤔

Maybe you’ve noticed that someone has suddenly become an expert online in relation to a subject they’ve not previously written or spoken about.

More & more folks are using AI in an attempt to ‘ stay ahead of the game ’ &/or keep up with the ‘ competition ’. This is probably mainly due to the monetization of [anti]social media platforms. Plus there are the grifters of course, out to make a quick buck.

Many may be pleased because they appear smarter than they actually are. Some seem to use things like ChatGPT as a toy, an entertainment tool. Quite a few like to experiment or test it, & post the video on [anti]social media.

Each to their own of course, but all of the above folks I personally prefer to distance myself from.

There are many who believe that ChatGPT, & the like, are monsters we should not be feeding. I’m with them, & I doubt my opinion will change. I’m old school - as in I think we should use our brains. Dredge for hours, days if we have to, through books & search results [using a private browser & search engine] so we can put out something that’s our own honest work. The result, to me, then contains part of who we are. Be it a full article, a post, a short reply to someone or even a meme …. It’s genuine, it’s you . Plus we are more likely to gain more knowledge, not to mention a feeling of achievement, from the experience.

A thought for authors, musicians & artists: If you use AI to write or produce anything at all - if you haven’t already - check who actually owns the finished work. Because, at some point, you could lose royalties &/or be subject to copyright strikes/fines

… If we’re not the actual author of something we’re putting out, then I think we should let that be known. Because, to me, getting AI to do the ‘ work ' is akin to asking someone to write & sign a birthday card on your behalf … It’s thoughtless, lazy & yes - it’s cheating on my eyes.

I don't understand how so many folks can be perfectly ok with posting/publishing words that aren’t their own, & the only effort put in is tapping out a question & specifics to a ‘ robot'. There is no skill involved. There are even those that charge for copy & pasting what AI has spewed out. Numerous whole articles produced that way sit behind paywalls, as people eagerly hand over their dosh thinking they’re going to learn something others don’t know, from a highly experienced/educated author.

The worst example I saw was a piece put behind a paywall stating the writer had knowledge of something that could help those ill from the c19 shots. They gave a few paragraphs for free, then asked you to pay a subscription to see the rest. They were basically charging to potentially save lives. I found that absolutely despicable. Especially as every word was available elsewhere, published by writers that had actually done the research & work then shared it freely to help others.

I lost quite a bit of all respect for those I’ve supported [passed tense] for many years when I realised they’re using AI to write their articles, replies &/or comments. Because I don’t understand how those that have been vocal for so long about Agenda 21/30 [pick a year], our every move being monitored, CBDC, digital ID’s etc are now helping it all along by using “ chat bots ”. They’re playing into the hands of the very organisations & individuals we're supposed to be guarding ourselves from, & have been trying to educate others about, for the last 5+ years. Writing a post or article about surveillance & digital I.D using something that hungrily feeds on data, & is already linked up to the digital I.D. used in other countries, is completely oxy moronic .

I saw one chap appearing to try to justify using ChatGPT regularly by saying he corrected it when it was wrong eg. when generated replies mention ‘ vaccines ', ‘ contagion ', ‘ viruses ' etc. He appeared proud that he did that, as though teaching it a lesson …… No mate, you’re not retraining it. You’re letting them know that your posts & comments on platforms [& all the groups you’re on plus all the other members] need to be monitored. You’re ensuring your/our words are not seen & our voices are not heard, & especially where they need to be

….. WE are ChatGPT's toy - not the other way round.

It may be convenient & the results might appear impressive when we tap a question, & can even get answers written in a style we request so it can be used straight away with little to no effort [agitators & 77th just love that shit, so they’re easy to spot 👍]. But there’s something we need to keep in mind:

Those who rely on AI can only continue getting away with looking like a smart-arse as long as they don’t mix in the real world, with the genuine folks who are battling to get the truth out. Because many will quickly see straight through them in a face-to-face situation. A bit like the curtain being pulled back revealing the Wizard of Oz.

Most importantly of all …. What sort of an example are we setting to the little ones if we constantly turn to AI for short-cuts & for all the answers?

Children should be learning from humans …. from us! Not bloody devices.

What happened to ringing a parent or aunt when we have a question?

Answer: we’ve been trained to not do that any more, because it keeps us off the internet [& strengthens family bonds].

Artist unknown

I really do believe we should teach youngsters the traditional way of doing things - the hardest way that takes the longest. The quickest & easiest way should be taught second - once they’ve mastered the first.

Below is a rather good article written by Thomas P.Balazs

I don’t subscribe to his work & don’t necessarily agree with everything he says on his Substack [the ‘ left ’ & ‘ right ’ thing grates on me wherever I see it, for example]. But this piece made me think of things in relation to AI that hadn’t even crossed my mind before.

An excerpt:

Most didn’t learn about either literature or text, but only how to get by or to get over on their teachers. They got over on us by cheating, by copying answers, by getting other students to write their papers, by plagiarising. Now they get over on us by using AI. Up until now, teachers still had the power to make students read books and write essays on them. A few cheated—but the ones most likely to cheat were generally the ones least likely to know how to get away with it, so many cheaters were detected. But now you no longer have to copy or plagiarise or buy someone else’s work. AI will write your paper or take your exam, and its language will be too unique to pin on anyone else. There are still some tell-tale signs of AI generation, but the algorithms are getting better at writing convincingly human-sounding prose by the day …..

Quillette decided to put the full article behind a paywall on Substack. It’s free on their website though 👈

To end:

This is a real conversation between two women I know. They were driving in the countryside using the “ satnav ” on their phones. Both their batteries were running low, with over a hundred miles to go to get to their destination. Michelle always keeps maps in the car though 👍….

Michelle :

“ It’s hard to believe that a lot of adults under 40 can’t read a map. Do they even still teach map reading in schools?”

Kim :

“ Why do kids need to know how to read maps? They have mobile phones ”

….. Kim is a teacher - 11 to 16 year olds.

Related:

• I Can Spot AI Writing Instantly — Here’s How You Can Too

• The Emerging Problem Of AI Psychosis By ‘Psychology Today’

Amplifications of delusions by AI chatbots may be worsening breaks with reality.

• Fact sheet P-01: UK copyright law

• Data [Use and Access] Bill - UK

• Former UK deputy Prime Minister, Nick Clegg, thinks keeping AI trained & fed takes priority over the music industry

• Damon Albarn, Kate Bush, Annie Lennox and over 1,000 artists release silent album to protest UK copyright AI laws - Feb 2025

Hans Zimmer, Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Billy Ocean and Radiohead’s Ed O'Brien are also involved

[I’m trying to ignore the fact that a lot of those artists demanded proof of jabs etc to get onto their gigs 🙄]

• Copyright Law of the United States

• The AI Copyright Problem …. A U.S lawyer [worth a listen no matter where you are 👍]

•

