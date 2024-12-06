As We're Now In December ....
🎄
I decided to try & get into the spirit of things, & so got a tree for Yule:
I bought it from a lovely chap who was selling door-to-door.
He said to give it lots of heat & gave me a special light to shine on it to make it look pretty. He’s even coming back in January to take it away for me ... How nice of him
Oh how nice... wait a minute... 🤔
Thank Goodliness - I shall offer you a tree topper! If, of course, you are willing to accept my gift of humanity for such an occasion. After all, tis the season 24/12 to be merry and bright.
Peace Piping Blessings sis ~