FSA warns people with allergies over some imported Dubai-style chocolate products

The FSA is raising awareness and engaging with businesses, importers and consumers over concerns about some imported Dubai-style chocolate being sold in the UK, which may pose a risk to individuals with food allergies. Some imported Dubai-style chocolate products may not be intended for sale in the UK and could lack a full ingredients list or allergen labelling. By law, labels must list all ingredients and clearly highlight any of the 14 regulated allergens. Products that should not have been imported for sale may not meet the UK's high food safety standards …… we have identified a number of products that pose a health risk to consumers with allergies. Some of these products may also contain additives and colours which aren’t allowed on the UK market. In each case the FSA is working with the Local Authority to ensure follow-up action is taken to protect consumers.

Full News release 👈

Observation:

These press releases usually list the product name[s] & manufacturer[s]. I wonder why this one is so carefully worded? Maybe they don’t want to upset someone 🤔

🛢👳🏾‍♂

Share

Leave a comment