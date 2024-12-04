Meet Brigitte Baptiste:

Brigitte Baptiste, Colombia

Ecologist

As a transwoman biologist, Brigitte Baptiste explores the common patterns between biodiversity and gender identity. She uses a queer lens to analyse landscapes and species in a bid to expand the notion of ‘nature’ to better protect ecosystems. In her 2018 TEDx talk, she used the Quindío wax palm, Colombia’s national tree, as an example of how “the change of sex and gender has been regularly reported by science” across the lifetime of species. A renowned academic, Baptiste spent 10 years as director of the Alexander von Humboldt Institute and currently serves as president of Universidad EAN in Bogota, a higher-education institution focused on sustainable entrepreneurship. She has also campaigned for better funding to get more LGTBQ+ people into higher education.

