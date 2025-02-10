Last December that fkn mad man in California Gavin Newsom announced a “State of Emergency”….

Following the spread of Bird Flu in sixteen states, including in California and outside the Central Valley …. To date, no person-to-person spread of Bird Flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle.

So, a moo cow can “catch” it from poultry, & a human can “catch” it from poultry &/or a moo cow. But humans don’t give it to other humans [yet]? Ok …..

Let’s move on to a bit of light reading from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention [ CDC ]:

…. Ooh that's a scary picture - pussy cats are carriers too apparently! But humans can’t catch it from pussy cats [yet]?

Remember when some folks had their purr boxes put to sleep at the start of con-19 … “ just in case ”?

Plus, pussy cats can’t catch it from - or give it to - poultry, but they can catch it from moo cows, but can’t give it to moo cows? …. Ok.

What to know • H5 bird flu is widespread in wild birds worldwide and is causing outbreaks in poultry and U.S. dairy cows with several recent human cases in U.S. dairy and poultry workers. • While the current public health risk is low, CDC is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures. • CDC is using its flu surveillance systems to monitor for H5 bird flu activity in people.

So, wild birds can be “infected” with it but show no signs of illness? … Well that sounds familiar 🤔

They can carry the disease to new areas when migrating, potentially exposing domestic poultry to the virus.

…. Plus cats, let’s not forget the cats - Seals too apparently:

If you’re not quite cacking your pants yet - there’s a nice list on the right to scare you further:

…. You’re welcome

The CDC announced on January 6th 2025 that a man in Louisiana USA has died from “bird flu”

…. new variant apparently [again - sound familiar]

Pop “Avian flu” in a search engine & you’ll get lots of scary videos, official announcements & scaremongering articles. This one raises concerns about being unable to make “vaccines” without eggs. …. Of course! All the chickens will be dead won’t they?! 🙄

Moving on to New York ……

Our friend Tippy recently shared a story about the 100,000 ducks slaughtered just down the road from where he lives.

The 50 year old family-run business was closed down “temporarily” [Tippy will update us on that in the comments]:

….. They’re now starting on the New York markets - 80 of them to be precise:

[New York Governer Kathy Hochul]

Live bird markets on Long Island, Westchester and New York City will have to shut their doors after an outbreak of bird flu was discovered in the city by state agriculture officials. A total of 80 markets are impacted, including two in Nassau and one in Suffolk. Employees at the Nassau markets tell News 12 they will comply with the order, and close starting on Sunday. They note they have not had any issues with bird flu. Locations will be cleaned, disinfected and then inspected before being allowed to reopen after five days. This follows an avian flu outbreak at the Crescent Duck Farm in Aquebogue, causing it to euthanize its 100,000-duck flock - and temporarily shut down

🔗 Article & video 👈

UK

Exactly the same day that New York poultry markets had to shut down [Feb. 9th], the UK Government updated their birdy flu scarey page:

Latest situation From midday on Monday 10 February 2025 bird gatherings of poultry, galliforme or anseriforme birds are banned in England. This includes ducks, geese, swans, pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkeys and guinea fowl. Gatherings of other captive birds will continue to be permitted, providing you follow and meet all the requirements of the captive bird gathering general licence.

🔗 Find out what counts as a bird gathering 👈

🔗 Places in UK where a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone has been declared around premises & all poultry “humanely culled” 👈

As I don’t watch the telly or listen to the news, I wasn’t aware of how hard they’re pushing this where I live [England]. I’ve not looked into other countries so please forgive me 🙏 & feel free to add in the comments what’s happening where you are. Leave a comment

Opinion:

80 markets have been shut down [cases “detected” in just 7] in New York for at least five days due to an “outbreak” of something that hasn’t actually been proven to exist? Each “uninfected” market has been instructed to not take deliveries, plus has to

“ sell down all inventory, undergo thorough cleaning & disinfection ”

Well that'll be terrain folks grabbing a bargain then. Cus I would imagine virus folks won’t even think about touching their stock.

The markets then have to stay closed for five days, then wait for an inspection to give the green light to re-open.

That’s at least 5 days without income &, most likely, 5 days that staff won’t get paid - on top of the cost of cleaning the premises [I wonder if they’ll get any assistance with this from the new president?]. When/if they do re-open they have to follow heavy guidelines on how they work. This will probably incur additional overheads & costs.

I was going to ask a bloody obvious question:

How come swans, geese, finches, robins, blackbirds, magpies etc aren’t ill, & birds aren’t dropping from the sky due to “avian flu”, but cows are “catching” it? But they’ve got that covered - wild birds don’t have symptoms. Well how fkn convenient is that?!

This is, as with con-19 “lockdowns” from 2020, all about making folks scared witless, confused, keeping businesses, families & individuals on their knees & under the thumb, plus controlling the food chain & supplies.

They will soon be raking in the $’s/£’s & making even more of a killing [pun intended] with “bird flu” jabs for animals and humans. Those very jabs will cause further illness, as bodies [human & otherwise] try to expel the toxins & heal the damaged caused. The signs of which will be seen as “symptoms” & either be labelled “New variants”, new “viruses” or they’ll rake up an old illness or “virus” from bloody decades ago. All of which will, of course, require a “vaccine” &/or meds .... kerching!

Humans & animals alike show symptoms of illness if they have a cheap &/or unnatural diet &/or are pumped full of pharmaceuticals. In humans, the medical industry mainly call those symptoms the “common cold” or “influenza”. A lot of vets call it “under the weather” or “we don’t know what it is”, & administer pharmaceuticals regardless. The poor animal probably isn’t eating because its body is trying to give it’s digestive system a much needed rest & get the toxins out. But, just like GPs/MDs, the vet suppresses the bodies natural healing process whilst putting even more toxins in!

So how can animals that are well looked after, with a decent diet also have “bird flu symptoms” or be “tested positive”? I’ll get to that in a mo.

Remember when the c-19 “virus” would attack you in a restaurant if you stood up, but you could be sit down without a mask on & be perfectly “safe”?

Remember when they had folks standing 6 feet apart to book-in & board an aeroplane? But they sat shoulder to shoulder once on board, breathing the regurgitated air circulating through the cabin?

Remember when some cities had curfews cus the “virus” only went out & about at certain times? 🙄

…… Shall I carry on? No, because it was bleedn ridiculous.

How many folks, from early 2020, have never worn a mask, didn’t “socially distance” or get the c-19 shot but are still here today? …. There’s probably millions of us! The only time we felt/feel ill was/is after being around those that had/have the shot[s].

So …….

Why are ducks, various mammals, cows etc showing symptoms they’re calling “avian flu”?

Firstly, we need to remember that the “authorities” are jumping on the slightest thing to get this flu & related shots rolled out worldwide. After all, the “H5N1” seed was planted bloody years ago & they ain’t gonna just let that one go.

The skies are being sprayed more than ever. This will eventually effect all of us & animals in some way, whether they’re roaming or indoors. PLUS plants, fruit & vegetables & the soil they grow in. That will cause detoxing [symptoms]. Those symptoms are, of course a gift to big pharma, CDC, vets etc.

I believe the main thing [along with sprayed skies, of course] causing some animals to appear unwell - & prompting the “testing” - is the humans around them. In particular those that have had c19 & flu jabs. After all, If it effects unjabbed humans - it’ll be effecting the animals too.

Some call it “shedding”, I call it “oozing” & I’ve seen the effects on animals with my own eyes . I’ve seen it in my cat when I've been around jabbed folks …. I've brought “it” into the house!

Those monsters know exactly what they’re doing. The “vaccines” ARE the “viruses”!

To end:

From Christine Massey FOIs