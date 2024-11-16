H5N1 Research Discussion [MWV56]





PUBLICATION OF RESEARCH INVOLVING H5N1 AVIAN INFLUENZA ADAPTATION TO MAMMALIAN HOSTS





February 29, 2012





Video from the ASM Biodefense and Emerging Diseases Research Meeting, of the discussion on the controversial NSABB's publication recommendations for the NIH-funded research on the transmissibility of H5N1.

[1hr 10min]

"….. From 2004 started spreading over numerous countries on 3 continents including parts of Asia, Africa, the Middle East & Europe.



... These viruses have caused hundreds & hundreds of millions of poultry deaths &, on occasions, these viruses have been transmitted to various mammals. Including cats, dogs, pigs, tigers & also, importantly, they have spread to humans"

The above quote is at 5:27. Ratty Fauci does his hard sell bit from 30:40, & appears to have a spot of “herpes”.

Watching the older stuff from this lot enrages me even more than the videos from 2019, so I didn’t make it to the end of this one.

