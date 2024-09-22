The truth never hit so hard. CMG lets it all out with hard guitars and attitude. This banging album combines momentous truths and rocking choruses.

Recorded in 432 Hz the heavy power chords that flood this album never sounded so good and empowering.





This album contains CMG’s biggest rock truther anthems, “I told you so”, [soundtrack from the movie "The Naked Umbrella"], “Television watching news believer” and “Big pharma” as well as 8 more hard hitting conspiracy songs including “Level with me” the soundtrack from the film of the same name.