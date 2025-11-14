If this appears truncated in an email, please click “View entire message” - or chase it to Substack

This book will explain what really makes you ill and why everything you thought you knew about disease is wrong.

“ Doctors are men who prescribe medicines of which they know little, to cure diseases of which they know less, in human beings of whom they know nothing. ” - Voltaire.

The conventional approach adopted by most healthcare systems entails the use of ‘ medicine’ to treat human disease.

The idea encapsulated by the above quote attributed to Voltaire, the nom de plume of François-Marie Arouet [1694-1778], will no doubt be regarded by most people as inapplicable to 21st century healthcare, especially the system known as modern medicine.

The reason that people would consider this idea to no longer be relevant is likely to be based on the assumption that ‘ medical science ’ has made significant advances since the 18th century and that 21st century doctors therefore possess a thorough, if not quite complete, knowledge of medicines, diseases and the human body.

Unfortunately, however, this would be a mistaken assumption; as this book will demonstrate.

Joe Navarro, a former FBI counterintelligence officer and a recognized expert on nonverbal behavior, explains how to “speed-read” people: decode sentiments and behaviors, avoid hidden pitfalls, and look for deceptive behaviors. You’ll also learn how your body language can influence what your boss, family, friends, and strangers think of you.

Read this book and send your nonverbal intelligence soaring. You will discover:

* The ancient survival instincts that drive body language

* Why the face is the least likely place to gauge a person’s true feelings

* What thumbs, feet, and eyelids reveal about moods and motives

* The most powerful behaviors that reveal our confidence and true sentiments

* Simple nonverbals that instantly establish trust

* Simple nonverbals that instantly communicate authority

Filled with examples from Navarro’s professional experience, this definitive book offers a powerful new way to navigate your world.

Polly, Annie, Elizabeth, Catherine and Mary-Jane are famous for the same thing, though they never met.



They came from Fleet Street, Knightsbridge, Wolverhampton, Sweden and Wales. They wrote ballads, ran coffee houses, lived on country estates, they breathed ink-dust from printing presses and escaped people-traffickers.



What they had in common was the year of their murders: 1888.



Their murderer was never identified, but the name created for him by the press has become far more famous than any of these five women.



Now, in this devastating narrative of five lives, historian Hallie Rubenhold finally sets the record straight, and gives these women back their stories.

Can you imagine an all powerful group, that knows no national boundaries, above the laws of all countries, one that controls every aspect of politics, religion, commerce and industry, banking, insurance, mining, the drug trade, the petroleum industry, a group answerable to no one but its members? To the vast majority of us, such a group would appear to be beyond the realms of possibilities and capabilities of any given organization. If that is what you believe, then you are in the majority. The conception of a secret, elite group exercising control of every aspect of our lives is beyond our comprehension. Americans are prone to say, “ It can’t happen here, our Constitution forbids it .”

That there is such a body, called “ The committee of 300 ,” is graphically told in this book. When most people attempt to address our problems, they speak or write about “ they ”; this book tells precisely who “they” are, and what “TheY” have planned for our future, how “ they ” have been at war with the American nation for 50 years, a war which we are on the brink of losing, what methods “ They ” use and exactly how “ they ” have brainwashed us.

If you are Puzzled and perplexed as to why things are occurring that we as a nation don’t like yet seem powerless to prevent, why it is that the United States always seems to back the wrong horse, Why the united states is in a depression from which it will not emerge, why our former social and moral values have been turned aside and seemingly buried; if you are confused by the many conspiracy theories, the conSPirators’ hierarchy: the committee of 300 will clearly establish that these conditions have been deliberately created to bring us to our knees.

Once you have read the applying truths contained in this book, understanding past and present political, economic, social and religious events will no longer be a problem. This powerful account of the forces ranged against the United States, and indeed the entire free world, cannot be ignored.

Now outdoorsman and survivalists can own the official US Army guide to edible plants. Whether you are a stranded soldier, a wilderness hiker, or you just want to know which plants growing in your backyard are edible, this is an invaluable resource.



Anyone who has spent serious time outdoors knows that in survival situations, wild plants are often the only sustenance available. The proper identification of these plants can mean the difference between survival and death.



This book describes habitat and distribution, physical characteristics, and edible parts of wild plants—the key elements of identification.



Hugely important to the book are its color photos. There are over one hundred of them, further simplifying the identification of poisonous and edible plants. No serious outdoors person should ever hit the trail without this book and the knowledge contained within it.

DMSO is a natural chemical compound derived from trees as a by-product from paper manufacturing. DMSO has been called a new medical principle and a true wonder drug. It has proven effective, either by itself or in combination with other products in the treatment of nearly every ailment known.

There has been much controversy about DMSO over the last 50 years. It is one of the most studied medical products ever. Thousands of scientific articles have been written about DMSO. When used properly it is one of the safest products know. It is also very cheap to produce.

This book provides the documentation needed to show that DMSO is probably the most important product ever for the relief of human suffering.

This little booklet is a good example of the type of work considered of especial interest in the era- the study of past civilizations and the origins of mankind and of his spirituality were common literature in the early 20th century. It speaks of the Druids, the divisions of Celtic society, its development [which is slightly dated now despite partial apparent accuracy] and more. To the occultist, it represents a good, concise overview of the basic tenets of pre-christian Celtic society.

Follow law enforcement’s two-year inquest into Prince’s death, from the first 911 call through present day.

Authored by an independent observer with extensive journalism experience, the book includes interviews with family, friends, current and former staffers, doctors and fellow musicians.

Based on thousands of official documents, images, videos, audio recordings and lab reports. No hearsay. No anonymous sources. No theories or conspiracies. Welcome to the investigation.

Now in its expanded, updated revised edition, this is the original classic text [with more than five million sold] that helped create the natural foods industry. It remains today one of the major texts on herbs, natural diet and lifestyle and holistic health.

“Being a Rambling Man was what I always wanted to be, to live the way I damn well pleased. I’ve met the weirdest and most wonderful people who walk the Earth, seen the most bizarre and the most fantastic sights - and I’ve rarely come across something I couldn’t get a laugh at. I don’t think I’ve ever had a bad trip. Well, apart from in the 1970s, but that’s a whole other story . . .”



When Billy set out from Glasgow as a young man he never looked back. He played his banjo on boats and trains, under trees, and on top of famous monuments. He danced naked in snow, wind and fire. He slept in bus stations, under bridges and on strangers’ floors. He travelled by foot, bike, ship, plane, sleigh - even piggy-backed - to get to his next destination.



Billy has wandered to every corner of the earth and believes that being a Rambling Man is about more than just travelling - it’s a state of mind. Rambling Men and Women are free spirits who live on their wits, are interested in people and endlessly curious about the world. They love to play music, make art or tell stories along the way but, above all, they have a longing in their heart for the open road.



In his joyful new book, Billy explores this philosophy and how it has shaped him, and he shares hilarious new stories from his lifetime on the road. From riding his trike down America’s famous Route 66, building an igloo on an iceberg in the Arctic, playing elephant polo [badly] in Nepal and crashing his motorbike [more than once], to eating witchetty grubs in Australia, being serenaded by a penguin in New Zealand, and swapping secrets in a traditional Sweat Lodge ritual in Canada, Rambling Man is a truly global adventure with the greatest possible travel companion.

This is the only authorized and official English translation of the Green Book which was distributed globally by the Gaddafi regime.

The Green Book is a short book setting out the political philosophy of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The book was first published in 1975. It is said to have been inspired in part by The Little Red Book [Quotations from Chairman Mao]. Both were widely distributed both inside and outside their country of origin, and “written in a simple, understandable style with many memorable slogans.”

During the Libyan Civil War, copies of the book were burned by anti-Gaddafi demonstrators.

A compact, lightweight and informative guide to 310 of the most common birds found in the UK.



RSPB Pocket Guide to British Birds is a compact, lightweight and informative field guide, featuring 310 bird species regularly seen in the UK. Species are illustrated in all distinct plumage forms likely to be observed in the wild by renowned bird artist Stephen Message, and a detailed distribution map for the British Isles is also provided.



Concise text covers appearance, behaviour and voice - focusing on key identification points - and also outlines where you will find the species, describes its seasonal movements and includes the latest UK population data. Finally, confusion species are cross-referenced, with their most important and easily noted differences from the subject species described. A comprehensive introduction provides a guide on how and where to find birds, and how to make the most useful and rewarding observations for newcomers to birdwatching.



Uniquely, this guide also provides images and descriptions for not only a selection of rarer visitors, but also for a range of domestic species and certain commonly observed aberrant forms of more familiar birds, all of which are omitted from most field guides but can cause great confusion for beginners when encountered in the wild.

Discussing Small Pox decline before Vaccines, history of Vaccines, Cancer and Vaccines, Syphilis, other diseases caused by Vaccines, Polio, Medical interference.



This is the Classic Anti-Vaccination Bible! Eleanor McBean - an Anti-Vaccination activist, researcher and author, created one of the best sources for truth on the Vaccination issue.

Cold hard facts and many studies, examples, charts, photos and proofs are included in this very important work.

“ Physicians have been looking in the wrong direction for the cure of disease. The cause of disease is stubbornly ignored and the seeds for more disease are sown with the use of vaccination. This infusion of poison into the masses only serves to intensify the disease in some cases, suppress the symptoms in others, and create new and more serious disease. Thus, the simple diseases of the past have devolved into the horrors of the present - our terrifying and expanding crop of “killer diseases ”.”

Eleanor McBean has accumulated compelling evidence regarding the vaccination of the masses, the role of politics and profit, and reasons we should reject The Poisoned Needle.

Arnold Ehret was a founder of vitalism in dietetics, and pioneer of Ehretism.



This book contains the famous work “ Rational Fasting ” as well as additional chapters by Robert A. Miller, Fred Hirsch and “A Message to Ehretists” by Arnold Ehret.



About Ehretism

Ehret asserted that the body was an air-gas engine, not dependent on food for energy, and that the body was not designed to utilize mucus-forming foods, offering the equation Vitality = Power − Obstruction [V = P − O] to demonstrate this.



About Fasting

Around 1909, Ehret engaged in a series of public lectures and fasts. Within a period of 14 months, Ehret fasted for a total of 126 days without food. He had completed a fast of 21 days, one of 24 days, one of 32 days, and one of 49 days. In 1909, he fasted in total, for 105 days.

Craig Beck is a well-regarded family man with two children, a beautiful home, and a successful media career. A director of several companies & at one time the trustee of a large children’s charity. Craig was a successful & functioning professional man in spite of a ‘ 2 bottles of wine a night ’ drinking habit. For 20 years he struggled with problem drinking, all the time refusing to label himself an alcoholic because he didn’t believe he met the stereotypical image that the word portrayed.

He tried countless ways to cut down; attempting ‘ dry months ,’ banning himself from drinking spirits, only drinking at the weekend & special occasions [and found that it is amazing how even the smallest of an event can suddenly become ‘ specia l’]. All these ‘ willpower ’ based attempts to stop drinking failed [exactly as they were destined to do].

Slowly he discovered the truth about alcohol addiction & one by one all the lies he had previously believed started to fall apart. For the first time, he noticed that he genuinely didn’t want to drink anymore.

In this book, he will lead you through the same fantastic process. The Craig Beck quit drinking method is unique: No need to declare yourself an alcoholic. A permanent cure, not a lifetime struggle. No group meetings or expensive rehab. No humiliation, no pain and 100% no ‘ willpower ’ required. Treats the source of the problem, not just the symptoms.

Imagine a paradigm shift in health care that challenges conventional wisdom and unlocks the secrets to true wellness.

In Germs Are Not Our Enemy, Marizelle Arce, N.D., a naturopathic doctor whose approach to wellness is deeply rooted in nutrition, detoxification, and the rich traditions of ancient indigenous cultures, unveils a groundbreaking discovery: The microbes inside us and on the surface of our bodies are indicators of imbalances in our internal terrain—helpers and allies, rather than threats.

This revolutionary book bridges ancient wisdom and modern science, offering a transformative understanding of health through the principles of terrain ideology and pleomorphism.



Dr. Arce challenges the germ-focused mindset that permeates the contemporary world, instead emphasizing the importance of nurturing your body so it functions optimally. By focusing on balance—instead of on battling external pathogens—you can build your resilience.

This book introduces a comprehensive approach to health that has been overlooked in mainstream discussions. Drawing on her expertise in safe and effective holistic practices, Dr. Arce empowers readers with practical tools to optimize their terrain.



If you are ready to break free from outdated paradigms and explore a fresh perspective on wellness, Germs Are Not Our Enemy will inspire you to take charge of your health.

Edda:

Beautifully designed and carefully proofed for digital publication, this edition includes:



• 12 unique illustrations relevant to its content

• Table of Contents with Quick Navigation.



The Prose Edda, also known as the Younger Edda, Snorri’s Edda [Icelandic: Snorra Edda] or simply Edda, is an Old Norse compilation made in Iceland in the early 13th century. Together with the Poetic Edda, it comprises the major store of pagan Scandinavian mythology. The work is often assumed to have been written, or at least compiled, by the Icelandic scholar and historian Snorri Sturluson around the year 1220.

A quick and easy reference for your herbalists, including a comprehensive listing of herbs by their actions.

A comprehensive, accurate and up-to-date desktop herbal prescribing reference designed for the busy health practitioner.

It contains a wide range of herbs and conditions and includes doses for herbs in tablet form as well as liquids ensuring that all valid herbal treatment options can be considered

The Five go north to see their grandmother who is alone over the Easter weekend. They’re shocked to find it’s been so long that they don’t recognise her at all. While they’re there, they try to help her with her computer.

They try first to fix her iTunes account, and then her internet banking - after all it’s the least they can do! However everything they touch turns to dust. They end up getting her cut off from the internet, the gas and the electricity, and reduced to a World War II-style privations - that is until the toddler from next door comes in and fixes everything.

They return home somewhat with their tails between their legs, only to discover that with their help Gran has learned to make videos, and has become an internet sensation.

It is a mistake to think that wars only concern armies involved in active engagement. Nothing is farther from the truth. The real forces of evil wage a financial war. The dark princes of debt finance have gained leverage over every important social, economic, and political institution-including the health care delivery system.

In AIDS, Opium, Diamonds, and Empire , author Nancy Turner Banks draws the connections between free market strategies, the destruction of national sovereignty by the process of globalization, and AIDS as one of the health consequences of a neo-Darwinian philosophy. Through meticulous research, Banks found a medicalpharmaceutical- industrial complex that was taken over one hundred years ago by the titans of financial capitalism. Their aim was to create profit, not to conquer disease. This book of social history points to a cauldron of historical events that contributed to the HIV/AIDS crisis.

AIDS, Opium, Diamonds, and Empire tells the dramatic story of a financial ideology that is damaging to everything that it means to be human. It is the story of profits over people. In the end, it is the story of hope and how we can regain our sanity and our health in a world gone mad.

For over 360 years, this historic and definitive guide to herbal remedies written by 17th-century English botanist and physician Nicholas Culpeper has been the book to turn to for anyone interested in using herbs. It provides advice on gathering, drying and conserving herbs to get the most out of them.

This beautifully illustrated edition, edited and with new commentary by an acclaimed US herbalist and bestselling author, combines the charm and information of Culpeper s original 17th-century text with up-to-date, modern, practical usage. It includes details about where each herb can be found, its flowering time, astrology and medicinal benefits.

Connect to the Earth and Heal!

Beneath your feet outdoors is not just a mere patch of grass, dirt, sand, or concrete. It is an omnipresent source of natural healing energy. After you read this book, you will never look at the ground the same way. We humans, as all other living beings, are electrical creatures on an electrical planet, and the ground beneath us is more than something we just stand, walk, play, and build on.

Are You Electron Deficient?

You are if you have sickness, pain, and inflammation. Learn how Nature’s original anti-inflammatory--the Earth itself!--can remedy your deficiency and improve your health, energy, and sleep.

This is the definitive autobiography of John Lydon, one of the most recognizable icons in the annals of music history. As Johnny Rotten, he was the lead singer of the Sex Pistols - the world’s most notorious band, who shot to fame in the mid-1970s with singles such as ‘Anarchy in the UK’ and ‘God Save the Queen’. Via his music and invective he spearheaded a generation of young people across the world who were clamouring for change - and found it in the style and attitude of this most unlikely figurehead.



With his next band, Public Image Ltd [PiL] Lydon expressed an equally urgent impulse in his make-up - the constant need to reinvent himself. From their beginnings in 1978 he set the template for a band that continues to challenge and thrive in the 2010s. He also found time for making innovative new dance records with the likes of Afrika Baambaata and Leftfield.



Following the release of a solo record in 1997, John took a sabbatical from his music career into other media, most memorably his own Rotten TV show for VH1 and as the most outrageous contestant ever on I’m a Celebrity ... Get Me Out of Here!He then fronted the Megabugs series and one-off nature documentaries and even turned his hand to a series of much loved TV advertisements for Country Life butter.



Lydon has remained a compelling and dynamic figure - both as a musician, and, thanks to his outspoken, controversial, yet always heartfelt and honest statements, as a cultural commentator.The book is a fresh and mature look back on a life full of incident from his beginnings as a sickly child of immigrant Irish parents who grew up in post-war London, to his present status as a vibrant, alternative national hero.

Learn how Native Americans have used the bountiful gifts of nature to heal the mind, the body, and the spirit.Bestselling Healing Secrets of the Native Americans brings the age-old knowledge and trusted techniques of Native-American healing to a wider audience.



Discover how the Native-American tradition uses plants and herbs, heat, movement and sound, visualization, and spirituality to heal dozens of everyday ailments and illnesses -- from back pain to insect bites to flu and sore throat and much more and apply it to your life to improve your health and your mind.



Broken into sections, the book covers such topics as “ The Healing Spirit ” [including dream therapy, spirituality, and prayer], “ The Native American Spa ” [healing with heat, massage, sound and movement, and nutrition], “ The Native American Pharmacy ” [including more than 40 herbs and plants, how to obtain them, and how to use them], plus remedies for more than 40 ailments from acne to wrinkles.

The Peaky Blinders as we know them, thanks to the hit TV series, are infused with drama and dread. Fashionably dressed, the charismatic but deeply flawed Shelby family blind enemies by slashing them with the disposable safety razor blades stitched in to the peaks of their flat caps, as they fight bloody gangland wars involving Irish terrorists and the authorities led by a devious Home Secretary, Winston Churchill.



But who were the real Peaky Blinders? Did they really exist?



Well-known social historian, broadcaster and author, Carl Chinn, has spent decades searching them out. Now he reveals the true story of the notorious Peaky Blinders, one of whom was his own great grandfather and, like the Shelbys, his grandfather was an illegal bookmaker in back-street Birmingham.



In this gripping social history, Chinn shines a light on the rarely reported struggles of the working class in one of the great cities of the British Empire before the First World War. The story continues after 1918 as some Peaky Blinders transformed into the infamous Birmingham Gang. Led by the real Billy Kimber, they fought a bloody war with the London gangsters Darby Sabini and Alfie Solomon over valuable protection rackets extorting money from bookmakers across the booming postwar racecourses of Britain.



Drawing together a remarkably wide-range of original sources, including rarely seen images of real Peaky Blinders and interviews with relatives of the 1920s gangsters, Peaky Blinders: The Real Story adds a new dimension to the true history of Birmingham’s underworld and fact behind its fiction.

Now recognized as one of the most influential books of the twentieth century, Silent Spring exposed the destruction of wildlife through the widespread use of pesticides



Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring alerted a large audience to the environmental and human dangers of pesticides, spurring revolutionary changes in the laws affecting our air, land, and water. Despite condemnation in the press and heavy-handed attempts by the chemical industry to ban the book, Carson succeeded in creating a new public awareness of the environment which led to changes in government and inspired the ecological movement.

It is thanks to this book, and the help of many environmentalists, that harmful pesticides such as DDT were banned from use in the US and countries around the world.



This new book offers a groundbreaking re-examination of historical architecture and urban landscapes, challenging conventional wisdom through rigorous academic scrutiny. Utilizing multidisciplinary insights, this book unravels hidden complexities in history, providing a compelling read for anyone intrigued by the untold stories behind our built environment. Impeccably researched, it serves as an essential guide for questioning and understanding the narratives that have shaped our world.

Discover a groundbreaking approach to understanding North American history, focused through the intriguing lens of cartography and centered on the enigmatic city of San Francisco. This book is far from a conventional historical account. Instead, it embarks on an intellectual journey that starts with the scrutiny of old maps and leads to questions that shake the foundations of well-established narratives.

From the outset, the authors promise more than a typical historical account; they pledge a mind-bending expedition that probes deeper than ever before into the what, why, and how of historical events. The exploration began as an analysis of historical maps spanning North America. However, an anomaly in a San Francisco map diverted the focus, turning what was supposed to be a continent-wide inquiry into a comprehensive case study of one city. Imagine pulling a single loose thread only to find it unravels an entire tapestry of accepted truths.

Set expectations aside, because this book promises an academic exploration unlike any other. With a focus on cartography, the authors begin their journey scrutinizing maps of North America. But this isn’t merely a study of geography; it’s a deep dive into historical events as portrayed through the maps of the time. As they delve into this analysis, an unexpected discovery on a San Francisco map pivots the entire study. The result? An all-encompassing investigation into this iconic city.

This book doesn’t merely challenge historical understanding; it compels readers to think critically, to question deeply entrenched beliefs, and to engage in the reevaluation of a history long considered settled. If one has ever looked at a map and wondered what lies beneath the ink, if one has ever questioned the standard narratives that have been handed down through generations, then this is a must-read. Prepare to question, to doubt, and most importantly, to learn.

Coast to Coast September 2023

The harsh seas of 1968. Three trawlers from Hulls fleet sink in just 3 weeks.

58 Dead. 1 Survivor.

Enough is enough.

Lilian Bilocca put down her filleting knife, picked up some sheets of paper and stormed into action. She started with a petition and this journey takes her Headscarf Revolutionaries right to the doors of Parliament. Shipping Laws were changed for the better, and thousands of fishermen were made safer. Lilian became a TV star and an international celebrity. It’s hard to live down fame like that in the back streets of Hull. It’s harder still for the lone survivor who battled the storms as the trawlers sank.

The Headscarf Revolutionaries thrills with the dangers of the high seas; inspires with the passion of women who changed their world, and reveals the vivid life inside one of history’s most vital communities.

Complete with pages of black and white photographs that capture the characters, trawlers, dangers, and occasional glamour of the era. Includes a foreword by John Prescott.

Stinging nettles are, for many of us, nothing more than persistent weeds with a painful sting. But apart from having an important role in the web of life, nettles are an incredibly useful plant to mankind.

They have been put to myriad uses by our ancestors, and many of these are still valid today. Already stinging nettle products are growing in popularity in the field of alternative medicine, as their wide range of health benefits becomes better known.

This unique book explores the diverse uses of this fascinating plant - in the garden and the kitchen, for their medical and fibrous properties and so on. It is packed with practical suggestions, as well as a guide to the botany of stinging nettles, and how to collect and store them.

For example, you will discover how to use nettles to: make a liquid plant fertiliser, brew an unusual beer, make a dandruff treatment, protect beehives, flavour an omelette, make friendship bracelets, repel flies naturally, make green or yellow fabric dyes, keep yourself warm in the winter, and much more ...

The many health benefits of taking nettles in various forms include relief from: hay fever and other allergies; acne and other skin conditions; arthritis and rheumatism; asthma; stress; high blood pressure; depression; enlarged prostate gland.

This book describes the history of midwifery in England and especially the battle for recognition of female midwives in the face of the ‘men-midwives’ who dominated the medical scene.

Whatever your ambitions, ideas and challenges, this book will revolutionize the way you live, think and work today, and tomorrow.



Pirates didn’t just break the rules, they rewrote them. They didn’t just reject society, they reinvented it. Pirates didn’t just challenge the status-quo, they changed everyfuckingthing. Pirates faced a self-interested establishment, a broken system, industrial scale disruption and an uncertain future. Sound familiar?



In May 1930, Amy Johnson, a typist from Hull, took off from Croydon Airport with a thermos flask and a packet of sandwiches to try to beat the world solo record to Australia.

She arrived, sun-blistered and with grease on her face, after weeks of flying a second-hand, open-cockpit biplane with no radio communication and the most basic of maps. Her adventures inspired a world struggling with the devastating effects of the Depression and made her into a celebrity overnight.

She married Scottish playboy Jim Mollison, and together ‘The Flying Sweethearts’ broke records, mixed with the Mayfair Set, Amelia Earhart and Hollywood stars. But her tempestuous marriage was soon to crumble and she resumed her love affair with speed, taking up gliding and rally driving, and finding solace with a French millionaire.

Her plane disappeared over the Thames Estuary during the Second World War, sparking rumours which are still being investigated today. Her body was never found.

From November 6 to November 12, 2005, natural healer and herbal medicine specialist Dr. Sebi shared details about his autobiography with author Beverly Oliver at his healing center in Honduras, Central America. Usha Village is the setting for Seven Days in Usha Village: A Conversation with Dr. Sebi.

Joan Hannington was the most notorious female figure in London’s criminal underworld during the 80s, earning her the nickname ‘The Godmother’. With her stunning looks and glamorous wardrobe, Joan was constantly underestimated, but she used this to her advantage and became an undetected mastermind in high-stakes jewellery theft. Often transforming herself into different characters, Joan seamlessly got away with millions of pounds in diamonds.



Coming from a violent, loveless childhood, Joan learnt to trust no one but herself. At seventeen, she becomes a mother, but is trapped in a disastrous marriage with a brutal thug. When he goes on the run, Joan seizes the moment to leave her old life. Motivated by her desire to care for her daughter, Joan gets swept up in the exhilarating world of a life of crime and makes some heartbreaking decisions as she sets her sights on a better life.



Joan is the true story of her meteoric rise from petty offender to one of Britain’s most accomplished diamond thieves, making a success of life by not playing by the rules when the odds seemed stacked against her .

In this seminal work, Dr. Szasz examines the similarities between the Inquisition and institutional psychiatry.

His purpose is to show “ that the belief in mental illness and the social actions to which it leads have the same moral implications and political consequences as had the belief in witchcraft and the social actions to which it led .”

Almost forgotten by time, tucked away beyond the sight of the passerby, there is a little piece of old England, which was for many years a forgotten wilderness. If it were not for a weather-beaten plaque on the gatepost few would realise that beyond the rusted gates there lies, in unmarked paupers’ graves, 2,861 former patients of the once formidable Menston Asylum.

To be admitted to a lunatic asylum in the nineteenth century was fraught with danger, and in many cases meant a life sentence hidden away from society. It is estimated as many as 30 per cent of the asylum population was incarcerated incorrectly and up until 1959 there was no form of appeal.

Looking into the faces of the long dead, the forgotten former inmates of this once bustling institution, it is impossible not to feel a certain sadness at their plight. Abandoned by an intolerant society and their families these people all had one thing in common, when death came there was no one to shed a tear or collect their remains. They were given a pauper’s funeral and forgotten, until now.

