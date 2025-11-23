If this appears truncated in an email, please click “View entire message” or chase it to Substack What's this about? Bookshelf #1



Sinéad O’Connor’s voice and trademark shaved head made her famous by the age of twenty-one. Her recording of Prince’s ‘ Nothing Compares 2 U ’ made her a global icon. She outraged millions when she tore up a photograph of Pope John Paul II on American television.



O’Connor was unapologetic and impossible to ignore, calling out hypocrisy wherever she saw it. She remained that way for over three decades.



In her acclaimed No 1 bestselling memoir Rememberings , O’Connor told her story - the heartache of growing up in a family falling apart; her early forays into the Dublin music scene; her adventures and misadventures in the world of sex, drugs and rock’n’roll; the fulfilment of being a mother; her ongoing spiritual quest - and through it all, her abiding passion for music.



Rememberings is intimate, replete with candid anecdotes and full of hard-won insights. It is a unique and remarkable chronicle by a unique and remarkable artist.

Dog and cat owners are becoming increasingly concerned about the safety of processed pet food and the possible side-effects of over-use of antibiotics and hormone treatments This new edition, thoroughly revised and updated, covers Natural Rearing, herbal medicine and disease prevention.

The Tavistock Institute, in Sussex, England, describes itself as a nonprofit charity that applies social science to contemporary issues and problems. But this book posits that it is the world’s center for mass brainwashing and social engineering activities.

It grew from a somewhat crude beginning at Wellington House into a sophisticated organization that was to shape the destiny of the entire planet, and in the process, change the paradigm of modern society.

In this eye-opening work, both the Tavistock network and the methods of brainwashing and psychological warfare are uncovered. With connections to U.S. research institutes, think tanks, and the drug industry, the Tavistock has a large reach, and Tavistock Institute attempts to show that the conspiracy is real, who is behind it, what its final long term objectives are, and how we the people can stop them.

Get directions, talk to folks overseas, or find out whether the fish are biting



Want to check out the morning news in London, help out in emergencies, or tune in to the big race? Two-way radios open up a world of possibilities - literally.

This handy guide tells you about the equipment you need, fills you in on radio etiquette, shows you how to stay legal, and gives you lots of cool ideas for family-friendly radio activities.



Discover how to:



* Use the right radio lingo

* Choose and operate different types of radios

* Get a license if you need one

* Communicate in emergencies

* Program a scanner

* Tune in to sporting events

From its first publication date, the radio lingo book was extraordinarily and immediately wildly popular as a way to quickly pick up the CB lingo used by citizens band radio enthusiasts. It is easy to talk trucker slang with the best big rigger on the expressway when you have this handy reference guide beside you.

If you don’t know how to rachet jaw [talk CB slang] yet, or if you just want to be able to use the cross reference to translate English into CB jargon, this CB talk book will get you up to speed in just a few minutes.

Did you know there are at least 22 ways to say best wishes and 72 different terms for law enforcement officers? And there are almost 100 different ways to sign off. And almost every city from Shakey City [Los Angeles] to the Dirty Side [New York City] also has at least one CB slang name.

Here are a couple examples of a typical CB language conversation:

1. Wipe the bugs of your plates, We eyeball a roller skate funny bunny at the mixing bowl. Use the jake to double fiver.

Translation : Watch out for police coming from behind. I see a Volkswagon at the cloverleaf which is a police car in disguise. Slow down to 55 mph.

2. Brush your teeth and comb your hair

Translation : Police radar ahead, slow down to avoid getting caught by radar unit.

CB jargon is fun to use, but you need to know how to use it to join in the fun and avoid the embarrassment of being laughed off the road by the 18-wheelers. This is Citizens Band colorful Jargon From A to Z including a complete cross-reference. It is easy to use and is the perfect reference for new CBers and also for skilled rachet jawers that may have missed a CB term or two.

Also included are the: 10 Code used by law enforcement officers

Here is the remarkable and inspirational autobiography of Ann Wigmore, an internationally recognized name synonymous with the discovery and use of raw and living foods for nutrition and health. This fascinating first-hand account includes stories from Ann’s early childhood, watching her grandmother heal the sick in war-torn Central Europe. Engrossing behind-the-scenes anecdotes reveal how Ann formed her philosophy of healing and became inspired to create the Hippocrates Institute, the first health center that relied on the use of sprouts and wheatgrass for healing.



This now-classic autobiography weaves a compelling narrative that shows how Ann’s religious faith supported natural healing and how her positive nature and independent spirit helped her overcome every limitation she encountered. It demands a new respect for the early pioneer of the movement, even from those who already hold her in high esteem.

Ann Wigmore, founder of the Hippocrates Health Institute, teaches that what we eat profoundly affects our health. She repeatedly points out how our modern nutritionless diet is a prime cause of illness and obesity, but she also offers a positive alternative. This volume presents a diet of fresh fruits, vegetables, grains and nuts, all of which is prepared without cooking, and which allows the body to regain its strength and vigour gently. It also discusses body cleansing and ageing issues

Welcome to the world of the forensic psychologist, where the people you meet are wildly unpredictable and often frightening.



The job: to delve into the psyche of convicted men and women to try to understand what lies behind their often brutal actions.



Follow in the footsteps of Kerry Daynes, one of the most sought-after forensic psychologists in the business and consultant on major police investigations.



Kerry’s job has taken her to the cells of maximum-security prisons, police interview rooms, the wards of secure hospitals and the witness box of the court room.



Her work has helped solve a cold case, convict the guilty and prevent a vicious attack.



Spending every moment of your life staring into the darker side of life comes with a price. Kerry’s frank memoir gives an unforgettable insight into the personal and professional dangers in store for a female psychologist working with some of the most disturbing men and women.

Over the last 220 years, society has evolved a universal belief that electricity is ‘safe’ for humanity and the planet. Scientist and journalist Arthur Firstenberg disrupts this conviction by telling the story of electricity in a way it has never been told before – from an environmental point of view – by detailing the effects that this fundamental societal building block has had on our health and our planet.

In The Invisible Rainbow , Firstenberg traces the history of electricity from the early eighteenth century to the present, making a compelling case that many environmental problems, as well as the major diseases of industrialised civilisation – heart disease, diabetes, and cancer – are related to electrical pollution.

Although Cynthia Ann Parker never recounted her experiences as a captive of the Comanches [1836-60], her story is probably the most familiar of all the pioneer women captured by Indians in the Southwest. Margaret Hacker’s five years of research have produced a balanced and dependable account of this tragic story

The ideal portable companion, the world-renowned Collins Gem series returns with a fresh new look and updated material.

This is the perfect pocket guide for aspiring foragers. Over 100 edible plants are listed, fully illustrated and described, together with recipes and other fascinating details on their use throughout the ages.

Practical advice on how to pick along with information on countryside laws and regulations on picking wild plants helps you to plan your foray with a feast in mind.

This is the ideal book for both nature lovers and cooks keen to enjoy what the countryside has to offer.

Witches, Midwives, and Nurses examines how women-led healing was delegitimized to make way for patriarchy, capitalism, and the emerging medical industry.

As we watch another agonizing attempt to shift the future of healthcare in the United States, we are reminded of the longevity of this crisis, and how firmly entrenched we are in a system that doesn’t work.

First published by the Feminist Press in 1973, Witches, Midwives, and Nurses is an essential book about the corruption of the medical establishment and its historic roots in witch hunters. In this new and updated edition, Barbara Ehrenreich and Deirdre English delve into the current fascination with and controversies about witches, exposing our fears and fantasies. They build on their classic exposé on the demonization of women healers and the political and economic monopolization of medicine. This quick history brings us up-to-date, exploring today’s changing attitudes toward childbirth, alternative medicine, and modern-day witches.

Do you sometimes feel like your life is a mad rush without ending or meaning?

Would you like to find something that offers relaxation, happiness and contentment, all rolled into one?

In today’s world, we all experience some hectic days in our careers, family, and social lives. But if you are always stressed, then you need to closely examine how your busyness is affecting your quality of life.

The solution is to adopt the Hygge lifestyle that encompasses the positivity and enjoyment that one can get from simple everyday things. By incorporating Hygge into your life, you’ll discover how to put down the phone, pick up that mixing bowl, paint brush, or other dream you’ve been putting off and immerse yourself in the present with warmth and connection .

The goal of this book is simple: It will teach you a new perspective on life and how to embrace the idea of slowing down, appreciating the small things and seeing the beauty in everyday moments. You will discover:

Hygge’s origins and why it matters in today’s world.

How to enjoy life’s simple pleasures and fully embrace minimalism.

How to incorporate Hygge into all aspects of your life - even if you’re on a budget.

How Hygge differs with the seasons

Why Hygge is more than just a concept

Millions of people around the world are turning to Hygge as a great way to live their lives.

You can now be a part of this amazing revolution, build a simpler life, and be happier, more content, and in control of your life.

For readers of Plague of Corruption, Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell ask the question: are there really such things as “viruses”? Or are electro smog, toxic living conditions, and 5G actually to blame for COVID-19?



The official explanation for today’s COVID-19 pandemic is a “ dangerous, infectious virus. ” This is the rationale for isolating a large portion of the world’s population in their homes so as to curb its spread. From face masks to social distancing, from antivirals to vaccines, these measures are predicated on the assumption that tiny viruses can cause serious illness and that such illness is transmissible person-to-person.



It was Louis Pasteur who convinced a skeptical medical community that contagious germs cause disease; his “ germ theory ” now serves as the official explanation for most illness. However, in his private diaries he states unequivocally that in his entire career he was not once able to transfer disease with a pure culture of bacteria [he obviously wasn’t able to purify viruses at that time]. He admitted that the whole effort to prove contagion was a failure, leading to his famous death bed confession that “ the germ is nothing, the terrain is everything .”



While the incidence and death statistics for COVID-19 may not be reliable, there is no question that many people have taken sick with a strange new disease—with odd symptoms like gasping for air and “ fizzing ” feelings—and hundreds of thousands have died. Many suspect that the cause is not viral but a kind of pollution unique to the modern age—electromagnetic pollution. Today we are surrounded by a jangle of overlapping and jarring frequencies—from power lines to the fridge to the cell phone. It started with the telegraph and progressed to worldwide electricity, then radar, then satellites that disrupt the ionosphere, then ubiquitous Wi-Fi. The most recent addition to this disturbing racket is fifth generation wireless—5G. In The Truth About Contagion: Exploring Theories of How Disease Spreads , bestselling authors Thomas S. Cowan, MD, and Sally Fallon Morell explore the true causes of COVID-19.



On September 26, 2019, 5G wireless was turned on in Wuhan, China [and officially launched November 1] with a grid of about ten thousand antennas—more antennas than exist in the whole United States, all concentrated in one city. A spike in cases occurred on February 13, the same week that Wuhan turned on its 5G network for monitoring traffic. Illness has subsequently followed 5G installation in all the major cities in America.



Since the dawn of the human race, medicine men and physicians have wondered about the cause of disease, especially what we call “ contagions ,” numerous people ill with similar symptoms, all at the same time. Does humankind suffer these outbreaks at the hands of an angry god or evil spirit? A disturbance in the atmosphere, a miasma? Do we catch the illness from others or from some outside influence?



As the restriction of our freedoms continues, more and more people are wondering whether this is true. Could a packet of RNA fragments, which cannot even be defined as a living organism, cause such havoc? Perhaps something else is involved—something that has upset the balance of nature and made us more susceptible to disease? Perhaps there is no “ coronavirus ” at all; perhaps, as Pasteur said, “ the germ is nothing, the terrain is everything .”

Welcome to New London. Everybody is happy here.



Our perfect society achieves peace and stability by dispensing with monogamy, privacy, money, family and history itself. Now everyone belongs.



You can be happy too.



All you need to do is take your Soma pills.



This is the brave new world of Aldous Huxley’s deeply sinister and prophetic novel, a society based on maximum pleasure and complete surveillance - no matter the cost.

SARAH MILLICAN’S AUTOBIOGRAPHY WILL MAKE YOU LAUGH, FEEL NORMAL AND PROBABLY SNIFF YOUR LEGGINGS.



Part autobiography, part self help, part confession, part celebration of being a common-or-garden woman, part collection of synonyms for nunny, Sarah Millican’s debut book delves into her super normal life with daft stories, funny tales and proper advice on how to get past life’s blips - like being good at school but not good at friends, the excitement of IBS and how to blossom post divorce.



If you’ve ever worn glasses at the age of six, worn an off-the-shoulder gown with no confidence, been contacted by an old school bully, lived in your childhood bedroom in your thirties, been gloriously dumped in a Frankie and Benny’s, cried so much you felt great, been for a romantic walk with a dog, worn leggings two days in a row even though they smelt of wee from a distance, then this is YOUR BOOK. If you haven’t done those things but wish you had, THIS IS YOUR BOOK. If you just want to laugh on a train/sofa/toilet or under your desk at work, THIS IS YOUR BOOK.

The first fruits of Greek botany.



Theophrastus of Eresus in Lesbos, born about 370 BC, is the author of the most important botanical works that have survived from classical antiquity. He was in turn student, collaborator, and successor of Aristotle. Like his predecessor he was interested in all aspects of human knowledge and experience, especially natural science. His writings on plants form a counterpart to Aristotle’s zoological works.



In the Enquiry into Plants Theophrastus classifies and describes varieties―covering trees, plants of particular regions, shrubs, herbaceous plants, and cereals; in the last of the nine books he focuses on plant juices and medicinal properties of herbs. This edition is in two volumes; the second contains two additional treatises, On Odours and Weather Signs.



In De causis plantarum Theophrastus turns to plant physiology. Books 1 and 2 are concerned with generation, sprouting, flowering and fruiting, and the effects of climate. In Books 3 and 4 Theophrastus studies cultivation and agricultural methods. In Books 5 and 6 he discusses plant breeding; diseases and other causes of death; and distinctive flavors and odors. The Loeb Classical Library edition is in three volumes.



Theophrastus’ celebrated Characters is of a quite different nature. This collection of descriptive sketches is the earliest known character-writing and a striking reflection of contemporary life.

Dr. Joseph Murphy’s all time classic “ The Power of Your Subconscious Mind ”. Complete and Unabridged!

The stick is a universal toy. Totally natural, all-purpose, free, it offers limitless opportunities for outdoor play and adventure and it provides a starting point for an active imagination and the raw material for transformation into almost anything!

As New York’s Strong National Museum of Play pointed out when they selected a stick for inclusion in their National Toy Hall of Fame, ‘ It can be a Wild West horse, a medieval knight’s sword, a boat on a stream, or a slingshot with a rubber band . . .’

In this book Fiona Danks and Jo Schofield offer masses of suggestions for things to do with a stick, in the way of adventures and bushcraft, creative and imaginative play, games, woodcraft and conservation, music and more.

Amy Johnson bacame world famous as the first woman to fly solo in a historical journey from England to Australia in 1930.

She also set records in other flights, including a 1931 flight from England to Japan, a 1932 flight from England to Cape Town and another flight to Cape Town in 1935.

She was also the first British trained woman ground engineer, the only woman in the world to do so at that time.

Amy Johnson married Scottish aviator Jim Mollison in 1932 with whom she flew non-stop from South Wales to the United States in 1933. They also set a record together flying non-stop to India in 1934. The couple divorced in 1938.

During WWII Amy joined the Air Transport Auxiliary. Her flying duties consisted of ferrying aircraft from factory airstrips to RAF bases. It was on one of these flights that she crashed into the Thames estuary and was drowned in 1941. Her body was never recovered and her legend was thus born

Here is the infamous [and anonymous] conspiracy manual for the total control of worldwide society. It describes a plan and method of ‘ Quiet War” to be carried out by an ‘ elite ’ group, which goes unnamed.

If you are not part of that elite group, you are not held in very high regard. In fact, you are only regarded as livestock, to be manipulated for the benefit of the elites. This document has been referenced by many including David Icke in his various books and videos. Is it real? Does it actually lay out a plan which is even now being ‘ silently ’ implemented? The answer lies in examining what it purports, and comparing it to events that have happened since the 1950’s. You decide.

“ Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, An Introduction Programming Manual ” was uncovered quite by accident on July 7, 1986 when an employee of Boeing Aircraft Co. purchased a surplus IBM copier for scrap parts at a sale, and discovered inside details of a plan, hatched in the embryonic days of the “Cold War” which called for control of the masses through manipulation of banking, media, industry, peoples’ pastimes, education and political leanings. It called for a quiet revolution, diverting the public’s attention from what is really going on. It contains no author name, and is not under copyright. The illustrated eBook edition of the 1979 original has been carefully edited for scanning and spelling errors, and is as true to the original as possible. [EDB Pubs]

This dictionary and thesaurus makes accessible the core vocabulary relating to Anglo-Saxon life and culture. Words in the dictionary are encoded for easy cross-reference to the thesaurus which has over fifty headings, such as art, church, evil, kin, time, warfare, wealth and so on.

Conjuring up a time when butchers and executioners knew more about anatomy than university-trained physicians, the phrase ‘ medieval medicine ’ sounds horrific to those of us with modern ideas on hygiene, instant pain relief and effective treatments. In those days no one could allay the dread of plague or the many other horrible diseases we have now forgotten.

However, the medieval medical profession provided patients with everything from cosmetic procedures and dietary advice to life-saving surgeries and post-operative antibiotics. Intriguingly, alongside such expertise, some still believed that unicorns, dragons and elephants supplied vital medical ingredients and that horoscopes could predict the sex of unborn babies. This book explores the labyrinth of strange ideas and unlikely remedies that make up the weird, wonderful and occasionally beneficial world of medieval medicine.

Nan King, an oyster girl, is captivated by the music hall phenomenon Kitty Butler, a male impersonator extraordinaire treading the boards in Canterbury.

Through a friend at the box office, Nan manages to visit all her shows and finally meet her heroine. Soon after, she becomes Kitty’s dresser and the two head for the bright lights of Leicester Square where they begin a glittering career as music-hall stars in an all-singing and dancing double act. At the same time, behind closed doors, they admit their attraction to each other and their affair begins.

For years, the traditional medical establishment has called these chronic or life-threatening diseases incurable. But now, The Gerson Therapy® offers hope for those seeking relief from hundreds of different diseases.



One of the first alternative cancer therapies, The Gerson Therapy® has successfully treated thousands of patients for over 60 years and has clinic locations around the country. The definitive natural cancer and chronic illness guide, alternative medicine therapist Charlotte Gerson and medical journalist Morton Walker reveal the powerful healing effects of nutrition, organic foods, food preparation, meal planning, and supplements combined to treat a variety of ailments.



The Gerson Therapy® shows you:



How to beat cancer by changing your body chemistry



 Special juicing techniques for maximum healing



 How to conquer symptoms of allergies, obesity, high blood pressure, HIV, lupus, and other chronic illnesses



 Which supplements will strengthen your immune system



 How to prepare delicious, healthy foods using Gerson-approved recipes included in the book



 And much more!

Widespread poverty and malnutrition, an alarming refugee crisis, social unrest, economic polarisation have become our lived reality as the top 1% of the world’s seven-billion-plus population pushes the planet-and all its people-to the social and ecological brink.

In Oneness vs. the 1% , Vandana Shiva takes on the Billionaires Club of Gates, Buffett, Zuckerberg and other modern Mughals, whose blindness to the rights of people, and to the destructive impact of their construct of linear progress, have wrought havoc across the world. Their single-minded pursuit of profit has undemocratically enforced uniformity and monoculture, division and separation, monopolies and external control-over finance, food, energy, information, healthcare, and even relationships.

Basing her analysis on explosive little-known facts, Shiva exposes the 1%’s model of philanthrocapitalism, which is about deploying unaccountable money to bypass democratic structures, derail diversity, and impose totalitarianism, so that people can reclaim their right to live free; think free; breathe free; eat free.

This highly original book brilliantly exposes the phenomenon of false allegations of lunacy and the dark motives behind them in the Victorian period.



Gaslight tales of rooftop escapes, men and women snatched in broad daylight, patients shut in coffins, a fanatical cult known as the Abode of Love…



The nineteenth century saw repeated panics about sane individuals being locked away in lunatic asylums. With the rise of the ‘mad-doctor’ profession, English liberty seemed to be threatened by a new generation of medical men willing to incarcerate difficult family members in return for the high fees paid by an unscrupulous spouse or friend.



Sarah Wise uncovers twelve shocking stories, untold for over a century and reveals the darker side of the Victorian upper and middle classes – their sexuality, fears of inherited madness, financial greed and fraudulence – and chillingly evoke the black motives at the heart of the phenomenon of the ‘ inconvenient person .’

BG A4 Adult Anti-Stress Colouring Book Set of 4 Books - Flowers, Patterns, Animals & Birds

On April 23, 1984, in a packed press conference room in Washington, DC, the secretary of health and human services declared, “ The probable cause of AIDS has been found. ” By the next day, “ probable ” had fallen away, and the novel retrovirus later named HIV became forever lodged in global consciousness as “ the AIDS virus. ”

The ultimate resource for experiencing the backcountry!



Written by survivalist expert Dave Canterbury, Bushcraft 101 gets you ready for your next backcountry trip with advice on making the most of your time outdoors. Based on the 5Cs of Survivability--cutting tools, covering, combustion devices, containers, and cordages--this valuable guide offers only the most important survival skills to help you craft resources from your surroundings and truly experience the beauty and thrill of the wilderness. Inside, you’ll also discover detailed information on:



Choosing the right items for your kit.



Manufacturing needed tools and supplies.



Collecting and cooking food.



Protecting yourself from the elements.



With Canterbury’s guidance, you’ll not only prepare yourself for any climate and situation, you’ll also learn how to use the art of bushcraft to reconnect with nature in ways you’ve never imagined.

The Constitution of the United Kingdom of Great Britain is not a single specific document that can be pointed to, like the Constitution of the United States. Instead the British have developed a system of rules that establishes the political governance of the island nation.

However, there are a number of documents, Acts of Parliament, and international treaties that together form the body of the Constitution of the United Kingdom. Those documents include; the Magna Carta, The Bill of Rights, 1687, the Act of Union 1707, The Act of Union 1801, and the Anglo-Irish Treaty 1928.

The United Kingdom of Great Britain is widely recognized as the cradle of modern democracy. The British spread their style of government across the globe during their imperial period. Countless current democratic governments across the world owe their democracies to the British constitution. Even the Constitution of the United States of America, that was drafted during a rebellion against the British Empire, owes much of its substance to British political philosophy grounded in the Magna Carta, and enlightenment philosophers like John Locke.

Basic rhythms, variations, fill-ins, short solos for the bolero, cha-cha, merengue, mambo, guaracha, rumba, modern jazz and more.

Discover the best times of the year for growing specific healing herbs and also when and how to forage for wild medicine, such as water mint, St John’s Wort, hawthorn berries and rosehips. Recipes are included for how to use these herbs, along with folklore stories from herb wives and hedge witches, the meanings behind their names and the history of how these natural medicines were discovered.



There are plenty of tips for how to create your own medicinal herb garden, even with just a few pots, along with a biodynamic guide for sowing, planting and harvesting.



Including detailed hand-drawn line illustrations to help deepen your understanding, The Herb Almanac is the perfect gift for any nature lover.

2014 Reprint of 1929 Edition. Full facsimile of the original edition, not reproduced with Optical Recognition Software.

This pamphlet is an essay enabling individuals to distinguish between ‘ black ’ and ‘ white ’ magic, thereby avoiding practices and disciplines which may be detrimental to character and dangerous to physical health.

As Paracelsus noted centuries ago, the invisible realms of nature are governed by immutable laws which cannot be violated with impunity. In recent years researchers in many fields have been exploring the hidden side of life and nature, but few of them have given serious consideration to the moral and ethical responsibilities associated with their labors. The tendency has been to assume that the transcendental arts, like the resources of the physical world, can be exploited without regard for consequences. As in the case of the sorcerers of long ago, the principal objective is the binding of invisible energies for the advancement of personal ambitions.

Many innocent persons have become involved in magical practices and disciplines which are detrimental to character and dangerous to physical health. The abuse of powers and forces as yet but partly understood must result in both psychical and psychological tragedy.

In this little essay, I have attempted to present in concise form a code of rules which, if faithfully followed, will protect both the individual and society. We are fully aware that the materialistic approach on any level of esoteric knowledge is contrary to the universal plan. We must all accept the burdens that come from the exploration of natural mysteries and dedicate our findings to the glory of God and the well-being of all humanity.

‘ Notes from the Underground ’ [1864] is one of the most profound works of nineteenth-century literature. A probing, speculative book, often regarded as a forerunner of the Existentialist movement, it examines the important political and philosophical questions that were current in Russia and Europe at the time.

Written over 100 years ago, Ehret offers timeless insight into how to achieve true strength, health, vitality, and happiness. Readers are given affordable and effective teachings on how to gain control of their health and take responsibility for their own well-being.

Learn how to cast interesting shadows with your hands with this hand pocket sized guide

Covers issues from unnecessary surgeries and prescribed drugs to preventive medicine and home births.

This book is a full-colour and profusely-illustrated guide to how the Church adopted and assimilated pre-Christian myths and symbols for its own use, to help promote its own agenda.

Most Christian icons can be traced back to an older origin, and many churches were also sited on ancient holy places. The Church also took over existing Pagan festivals and turned them into saint’s days.

This fascinating book links Egyptian, Norse, Greek, Celtic and other cultures to the new religion - you will be surprised at what you find!

A study of the female healers of centuries past, and how they went from respected to reviled.



Witch is a powerful word with humble origins. Once used to describe an ancient British tribe known for its unique class of female physicians and priestesses, it grew into something grotesque, diabolical, and dangerous. A History of Women in Medicine reveals the untold story of forgotten female physicians, their lives, practices, and subsequent denomination as witches.



Originally held in high esteem in their communities, these women used herbs and ancient psychological processes to relieve the suffering of their patients, often traveling long distances, moving from village to village. Their medical and spiritual knowledge blended the boundaries between physician and priest. These ancient healers were the antithesis of the witch figure of today; instead they were knowledgeable therapists commanding respect, gratitude, and high social status.



In this pioneering work, Sinéad Spearing draws on current archeological evidence, literature, folklore, case studies, and original religious documentation to bring to life these forgotten healers. By doing so she also exposes the Church’s efforts to demonize them in the eyes of the world, leading female healers to be labeled witches and persecuted in the ensuing hysteria known today as the European witch craze.

Discover over 325 species of butterfly and moth found in Britain and Northwest Europe with this new edition.



From the Short-tailed Blue Butterfly to the Winter Moth, discover over 325 species of butterflies and moths with this pocket-sized guide. In-situ photographs and no nonsense notes covering both anatomy and identifying marks will help you identify them in the field quickly and accurately.



Maps show you what butterflies and moths to find where so you can plan your spotting and make the most of your surroundings, whether you are on a holiday browse or serious quest. An ideal guide for all the family.

With the narrative punch of Jonathan Harr’s A Civil Action and the commitment to environmental truth-telling of Erin Brockovich, The Fluoride Deception documents a powerful connection between big corporations, the U.S. military, and the historic reassurances of fluoride safety provided by the nation’s public health establishment.

The Fluoride Deception reads like a thriller, but one supported by two hundred pages of source notes, years of investigative reporting, scores of scientist interviews, and archival research in places such as the newly opened files of the Manhattan Project and the Atomic Energy Commission. The book is nothing less than an exhumation of one of the great secret narratives of the industrial era: how a grim workplace poison and the most damaging environmental pollutant of the cold war was added to our drinking water and toothpaste.

