Bovaer In Dairy Products: Folks Are Boycotting Supermarkets, Plus A List Of Contaminated Foods
Bovaer: It seems Pandora has a never ending stash of boxes
🔗 Methane-reducing feed supplement
“As the land grabs from farmers continue, huge corporations putting pressure on farmers, and more investment companies and corporations get into farming, you will see, intensive farming under the guise of “sustainability”. welfare sacrificed on the alter of the Net Zero Scam… for example these woke corporations could say it’s better cows be kept inside barns and fed Bovaer and hard feed rather than out in fields eating grass. We MUST share our local farms and dairies who do not subscribe to this insanity. I’m so happy to see my local one doesn’t”
US FDA Bovaer Data Sheet:
[Food & Drug Administration]
2 of 5 pages
UK Health & Safety Executive COSSH Sheet - Bovaer
[Control of Substances Hazardous to Health Regulations 2002]
2 pages of 13
Furious Brits have vowed to boycott more than a dozen of the UK's best known brands over fears that certain dairy products are allegedly 'contaminated' with an additive linked to cancer.
Shoppers say they will avoid milks and butters made by Danish firm Arla after the company announced a trial that would involve giving a feed supplement called Bovaer to its cows.
In a list now circulating widely on social media, consumers are also instructed to avoid Lurpak and Anchor butters - which are both manufactured by the company.
Others include those that have partnerships with Arla Foods, such as Yeo Valley, as well as major supermarkets like Tesco and Asda who stock own-brand milk supplied by Arla.
Bovaer, which will be introduced to cattle food, is designed to reduce the amount of methane they produce in digestion, a gas that contributes to climate change.
But it has been declared a safe additive by both European and UK regulators as it doesn't transfer into milk.
Experts have also told MailOnline that customers do not have anything to worry about and that concerns about cancer risks are unfounded.
However, social media is now awash with claims the additive can cause fertility issues and cancer……
So, this stuff was approved in May 2024 & they’ve already started giving it to cows.
How long before the cows get Ill or even start dying due to adding to the already substantial chemical cocktail in their bodies [steroids, “vaccines”, hormone injections, “vitamins”, fertility drugs & antibiotics]
…. Cue “mystery virus” & yet another jab or even mass culling.
Then, of course, there’s the effect it will have on humans drinking their milk & eating their meet. Let’s also not forget the food many folks buy for their fury friends to eat.
…. Cue “mystery virus”, yet another jab & gradual mass culling.
Another Pandoras box has been opened that will see some individuals make a LOT of money [again] ….. & it ain’t our farmers.
🔗 LIST OF UK BOVAER FREE FARMS
If anyone has lists for any other countries, please share in comments 🙏
It feels like a way to force people to stop eating meat and drinking milk - ie if they ruin the cows people will eat fake meat/bugs which Bill Gates is also heavily invested into.
