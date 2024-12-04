🔗 Methane-reducing feed supplement

What a load of bullshit ….. plus potentially dangerous.

I don’t have dairy myself, but couldn't not share these just because it doesn’t effect me - I’m not a selfish moo [see what I did there? 😏] *

“As the land grabs from farmers continue, huge corporations putting pressure on farmers, and more investment companies and corporations get into farming, you will see, intensive farming under the guise of “sustainability”. welfare sacrificed on the alter of the Net Zero Scam… for example these woke corporations could say it’s better cows be kept inside barns and fed Bovaer and hard feed rather than out in fields eating grass. We MUST share our local farms and dairies who do not subscribe to this insanity. I’m so happy to see my local one doesn’t”

🔗 Taken from here

🔗 Full Data Sheet

🔗 Full HSE COSSH sheet

🔗 All Free HSE downloads

🔗 Full article

So, this stuff was approved in May 2024 & they’ve already started giving it to cows.

How long before the cows get Ill or even start dying due to adding to the already substantial chemical cocktail in their bodies [steroids, “vaccines”, hormone injections, “vitamins”, fertility drugs & antibiotics]

…. Cue “mystery virus” & yet another jab or even mass culling.

Then, of course, there’s the effect it will have on humans drinking their milk & eating their meet. Let’s also not forget the food many folks buy for their fury friends to eat.

…. Cue “mystery virus”, yet another jab & gradual mass culling.

Another Pandoras box has been opened that will see some individuals make a LOT of money [again] ….. & it ain’t our farmers.