Major UK city has grooming gang scandal 'bigger than Rotherham', expert warns

In the heart of the UK's new city of culture, chilling secrets lurk beneath the surface that could eclipse Rotherham's horrors

Britain's worst grooming gang scandal has not yet been exposed with one top legal expert warning that the child sexual exploitation in the UK’s new city of culture is “bigger than Rotherham”. Lawyer David Greenwood has represented hundreds of victims of the depraved sex gangs operating across South and West Yorkshire and has helped police bring dozens of offenders to justice. But he says the full extent of grooming gangs operating in Bradford remains unexposed – with council chiefs refusing to launch a probe. And while a number of high-profile cases of grooming gangs have been through the West Yorkshire city’s courts, Mr Greenwood believes these have not even scratched the surface of how big the problem has been …… “It‘s historic stuff – anywhere from mid 1990s to the mid-noughties. This is conjecture – I can’t say for certain but it is just that all the cases that I deal with, either Rotherham, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley – they all have a Bradford connection. The girls were moved to Bradford, in and out of the city, to houses and hotels there. There is also a far bigger Asian population in Bradford than these other areas – I don’t want to stereotype the whole situation but we have to face facts that these guys involved are from that kind of background. It stands to reason that Bradford is hiding a massive issue and this needs to be exposed” ….

After being threatened with legal action his Home Secretary Ms Cooper again fell-short of implementing a full national probe instead announcing a multi-million-pound plan for a series of local inquiries – one of which is likely to cover Bradford. She said there will also be a short national report that will bring together data gathered so far on grooming gangs and consider lessons that should be learned at a national level. The "rapid audit" is set to only take three months and will be overseen by Baroness Louise Casey. Ms Cooper's announcement came a day after Maggie Oliver, an ex-detective who resigned in 2012 over Manchester Police's failure to address grooming gangs, had put the home secretary "on notice" about possible legal action if she did not support "my request for urgent, tangible and transparent action to combat the epidemic of abuse of children". Mr Greenwood however backed the Home Secretary’s plan to implement local inquiries saying he doesn’t believe a full-scale national one would be beneficial …..

David Greenwood is the expert mentioned in the title of the above article. He popped up in interviews straight after it was announced that there would not be a new enquiry into rape gangs.

I was shocked to hear him state he agreed with the no vote.

I really dont understand how he, knowing what he knows & the things he’s seen, could actually think that a full scale enquiry would not be beneficial. It doesn't make sense.

In the above article he’s quoted as saying that the full extent of grooming gangs operating in Bradford remains unexposed & that council chiefs were refusing to launch a probe - yet he’s against a new national enquiry? Plus he, apparently, agreed with Yvette Cooper’s announcement that there will only be local enquiries [just 5] & a short national report - a “rapid audit”, from data already collated, that will take just three months:

This is, to use an analogy, tossing stale scraps to the victims rather than serving a whole fresh loaf.

Decent folks don’t want them to “consider lessons to be learned”! We want arrests, & the monstrous issue [& related others] addressed ….. properly! But they won't. I believe because they’re afraid of losing votes from our Asian communities.

Starmer & his bitches have their priorities totally in the wrong order:

They should be properly protecting children, youngsters & women from rape gangs [regardless of the ethnicity &/or religion of the “members”] & without making excuses ……. then deal with individuals/groups/communities they may have offended.

That’s what decent folks would do anyway.

The Home Secretary received a pre-action letter over the grooming gangs scandal just hours before confirming new measures for local inquiries. The letter was sent by Maggie Oliver who is a former detective. She stood down in protest over the inadequate handling of the Rochdale child abuse ring ….. then exposed the lot.

The letter warned that Cooper could go to court unless she takes “urgent steps to allay widespread public concern” over gangs sexually exploiting children. It seems Cooper carried on regardless.

…. children as young as 11 were "raped by multiple perpetrators, abducted, trafficked to other cities in England, beaten and intimidated". Taxi drivers commonly picked up children for sex from schools and care homes. The inquiry team found examples of extreme threats, violence and rape.

In 2022, two members of the Rotherham grooming gangs - who sexually abused & trafficked at least 1,400 girls - were freed from jail. They’d serving just half their sentences.