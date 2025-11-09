🎬 Films & Documentaries Brave New World [1956] - Narrated By Aldous HuxleyRev. TinaNov 09, 2025341ShareAn Episode of the CBS Radio Workshop - The Theatre of the Mind.Broadcast in 1956.341SharePrevious
Written in 1931… 😲
“Brave New World is a dystopian novel by English author Aldous Huxley, written in 1931, and published in 1932.[3] Largely set in a futuristic World State, whose citizens are environmentally engineered into an intelligence-based social hierarchy, the novel anticipates huge scientific advancements in reproductive technology, sleep-learning, psychological manipulation and classical conditioning that are combined to make a dystopian society which is challenged by the story's protagonist. Huxley followed this book with a reassessment in essay form, Brave New World Revisited (1958), and with his final novel, Island (1962), the utopian counterpart. This novel is often used as a companion piece, or inversion counterpart to George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four (1949).”
