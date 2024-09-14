Shall we start with a snippet from those little sweethearts over at Wikipedia? ….

Chemtrail conspiracy theory

The claim has been dismissed by the scientific community.[6] There is no evidence that purported chemtrails differ from normal water-based contrails routinely left by high-flying aircraft under certain atmospheric conditions.[7] Proponents have tried to prove that chemical spraying occurs, but their analyses have been flawed or based on misconceptions.[8][9] Because of the conspiracy theory's persistence and questions about government involvement, scientists and government agencies around the world have repeatedly explained that the supposed chemtrails are in fact normal contrails.[3][10][11] The term 'chemtrail' is a portmanteau of the words 'chemical' and 'trail', just as 'contrail' blends 'condensation' and 'trail'.[12]

The tabs near the bottom of the Wiki listing are quite informative too.

The above video starts with a clip from 2016.

The bloke with the face like a smacked arse is John Brennan, he was the Director of the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] from 2013 to 2017.



He told the Council of Foreign Relations that stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI, was both a potential benefit as well as a potential threat.

“Global norms and standards are lacking to guide the deployment and implementation of SAI and other geoengineering initiatives”

More can be found on him, The Council on Foreign Relations & geo-engineering in this informative article from 2023 👈

Government Whistleblower Reveals Chemtrails Poison Plot:

A very brave and honorable Air Force vet goes public with the massive cover-up going on regarding continuous spraying from jet planes across America. Poisonous chemicals that destroy the health of humans include Aluminum Oxide, Barium, Strontium, and other oxides and poisons. Hear her words in a desperate plea to fellow citizens to become more aware and educate others about this evil practice.Q

Pilots, Doctors & Scientist Tell The Truth About Chemtrails:

[15 min 23 sec]

Are the 4 videos below genuine? ….. You decide

“Chemtrail Truth”

"Don't kill em, bury em”

“Alexa? What Is A Chemtrail?”

“Chemtrail Pilot Speaks out”

