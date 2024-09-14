Shall we start with a snippet from those little sweethearts over at Wikipedia? ….
Chemtrail conspiracy theory
The chemtrail conspiracy theory /ˈkɛmtreɪl/ is the erroneous[1] belief that long-lasting condensation trails left in the sky by high-flying aircraft are actually "chemtrails" consisting of chemical or biological agents, sprayed for nefarious purposes undisclosed to the general public.[2] Believers in this conspiracy theory say that while normal contrails dissipate relatively quickly, contrails that linger must contain additional substances.[3][4] Those who subscribe to the theory speculate that the purpose of the chemical release may be solar radiation management,[3] weather modification, psychological manipulation, human population control, biological or chemical warfare, or testing of biological or chemical agents on a population, and that the trails are causing respiratory illnesses and other health problems.[2][5]
The claim has been dismissed by the scientific community.[6] There is no evidence that purported chemtrails differ from normal water-based contrails routinely left by high-flying aircraft under certain atmospheric conditions.[7] Proponents have tried to prove that chemical spraying occurs, but their analyses have been flawed or based on misconceptions.[8][9] Because of the conspiracy theory's persistence and questions about government involvement, scientists and government agencies around the world have repeatedly explained that the supposed chemtrails are in fact normal contrails.[3][10][11]
The term 'chemtrail' is a portmanteau of the words 'chemical' and 'trail', just as 'contrail' blends 'condensation' and 'trail'.[12]
The tabs near the bottom of the Wiki listing are quite
amusing informative too.
Stealing My Sunshine
[19min 15sec]
The above video starts with a clip from 2016.
The bloke with the face like a smacked arse is John Brennan, he was the Director of the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency] from 2013 to 2017.
He told the Council of Foreign Relations that stratospheric aerosol injection, or SAI, was both a potential benefit as well as a potential threat.
“Global norms and standards are lacking to guide the deployment and implementation of SAI and other geoengineering initiatives”
More can be found on him, The Council on Foreign Relations & geo-engineering in this informative article from 2023 👈
Government Whistleblower Reveals Chemtrails Poison Plot:
A very brave and honorable Air Force vet goes public with the massive cover-up going on regarding continuous spraying from jet planes across America. Poisonous chemicals that destroy the health of humans include Aluminum Oxide, Barium, Strontium, and other oxides and poisons. Hear her words in a desperate plea to fellow citizens to become more aware and educate others about this evil practice.Q
Pilots, Doctors & Scientist Tell The Truth About Chemtrails:
[15 min 23 sec]
Are the 4 videos below genuine? ….. You decide
“Chemtrail Truth”
"Don't kill em, bury em”
[W⚓]
“Alexa? What Is A Chemtrail?”
“Chemtrail Pilot Speaks out”
[Part 2 follows this straight away]
Thanks for reading Rev. Tina's Stubshack. Please subscribe for free to get irregular newsletters
And now a word from our sponsor -
https://youtube.com/shorts/e3Y7P79dU7s?si=4py7a-GrIPlzAzxa
Posted it to others to WAKE THEM UP!
Plus sent lots of photos of the planes out ALL day today above our house, spewing the filthy stuff into a beautiful blue sky and whiting out the sun.