Carbon Black Dust - The Chemtrail Secret for Weather Warfare, Geoengineering, and Ozone Destruction
[Oct 2018]
How CBD, soot, and metals are used to blanket our skies, control weather globally, and why scientists, the military, and commercial aviation are doing it!
🔗 Weather Control / Modification Patents [71]:
1999 to 2024
Just a few more patents, starting from 1891:
YEAR — NUMBER — PATENT NAME
1891 – US462795A – Method of producing rain-fall
1914 – US1103490A – Rain maker
1917 – US1225521A – Protection from poisonous gas in warfare
1920 – US1338343A – Process and apparatus for the production of intense artificial clouds, fogs, or mists
1924 – US1512783A – Composition for dispelling fogs
1927 – US1619183A – Process of producing smoke clouds from moving aircraft
1928 – US1665267A – Process of producting artificial fogs
1932 – US1892132A – Atomizing attachment for airplane engine exhausts
1933 – US1928963A – Electrical system and method [for spraying chemtrails]
1934 – US1957075A – Airplane spray equipment
1936 – US2045865A – Skywriting apparatus
1936 – US2052626A – Method of dispelling fog [mit]
1937 – US2068987A – Process of dissipating fog
1939 – US2160900A – Method for vapor clearing
1941 – US2232728A – Method and composition for dispelling vapors
1941 – US2257360A – Desensitized pentaerythritol tetranitrate explosive
1946 – US2395827A – Airplane spray unit [US Dept. of Agriculture]
1946 – US2409201A – Smoke-producing mixture
1949 – US2476171A – Smoke screen generator
1949 – US2480967A – Aerial discharge device
1950 – US2527230A – Method of crystal formation and precipitation
1951 – US2550324A – Process for controlling weather
1951 – US2570867A – Method of crystal formation and precipitation [general electric]
1952 – US2582678A – Material disseminating apparatus for airplanes
1952 – US2591988A – Production of tio2 pigments [Dupont]
1952 – US2614083A – metal chloride screening smoke mixture
1953 – US2633455A – Smoke generator
1954 – US2688069A – Steam generator
1955 – US2721495A – Method and apparatus for detecting minute crystal forming particles suspended in a gaseous atmosphere [General Electric)
1956 – US2730402A – Controllable dispersal device
1957 – US2801322A – Decomposition chamber for monopropellant fuel
1958 – US2835530A – Process for the condensation of atmospheric humidity and dissolution of fog
1959 – US2881335A – Generation of electrical fields [HAARP – for re-charging bodies of clouds]
1959 – US2903188A – Control of tropical cyclone formation
1959 – US2908442A – Method for dispersing natural atmospheric fogs and clouds
1960 – US2962450A – Fog dispelling composition
1960 – US2963975A – Cloud seeding carbon dioxide bullet
1961 – US2986360A – Cerial insecticide dusting device
1962 – US3044911A – Propellant system
1962 – US3056556A – Method of artificially influencing the weather
1964 – US3120459A – Composite incendiary powder containing metal coated oxidizing salts
1964 – US3126155A – Silver iodide cloud seeding generator
1964 – US3127107A – Generation of ice-nucleating crystals
1964 – US3131131A – Electrostatic mixing in microbial conversions
1965 – US3174150A – Self-focusing antenna system [HAARP]
1966 – US3257801A – Pyrotechnic composition comprising solid oxidizer, boron and aluminum additive and binder
1966 – US3234357A – Electrically heated smoke producing device
1966 – US3274035A – Metallic composition for production of hydroscopic smoke
1967 – US3300721A – Means for communication through a layer of ionized gases [HAARP]
1967 – US3313487A – Cloud seeding apparatus
1967 – US3338476A – Heating device for use with aerosol containers
1968 – US3410489A – Automatically adjustable airfoil spray system with pump
1969 – US3429507A – Rainmaker
1969 – US3430533A – Aircraft dispensor pod having self-sealing ejection tubes
1969 – US3432208A – Fluidized particle dispenser [US Air Force]
1969 – US3437502A – Titanium dioxide pigment coated with silica and aluminum [Dupont]
1969 – US3441214A – Method and apparatus for seeding clouds
2001 -US20030085296A1 - Hurricane and tornado control device
