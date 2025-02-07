"Claiming" Gaza - Is Trump Sincerely Giving A Helping Hand? Or Grabbing A Slice Of Prime Real Estate With A Big Dollop Of Ethnic Cleansing?
When asked about the ceasefire in Gaza the U.S President gave a short answer, then moved on to …..
“I looked at a picture of Gaza, Gaza is like a massive demolition site. That place is - it’s really err - gotta be rebuilt in a different way.
…… Ya know, Gaza is interesting - it’s a phenomenal location, on the sea, best weather. Ya know, everything's good. It’s like - some beautiful things could be done with it but, it’s very interesting but - some fantastic things could be done with Gaza”
After being asked if his plans would amount to forcibly displacing the folks of Gaza:
“I don’t think so. I think if they had the opportunity they’d love it. If they had an alternative to g….. they have no alternative right now. I mean, they’re there because they have no alternative. What do they have? It is a big pile of rubble right now. I mean have you seen the pictures, have you been there? It’s terrible to live that wa…. who can live like that? ……
No I would think if they had an option of, moving to, either in a large group or various smaller groups to take care of the close to 2 million people I would think that they’d be thrilled to d…. They have no - no when you say about the Gaza Strip, they don’t have an option”
Palestinian ambassador to UK says Trump cannot force Palestinians from their homes
Palestinians react to Trumps plans to take over Gaza:
It seems this is gonna get even more interesting. That’s if Trump decides he IS having that land.