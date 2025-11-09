Hello there! I hope this finds you well.

Before I explain my little bit of news, let’s start with a nice piece of relaxing music …

This is called “Replenish” [in 432Hz] by Liborio Conti:

As you can see, it’s a bit of a dull & nippy day in the Middle-lands of England:

The trees are shedding [word used in the correct way] their leaves & I am about to put the central heating on ….. for my cat:

So, my little bit of news …

In the last few months or so [more like a year] I’ve been trying to sort out my books [there’s a lot], & it dawned on me a few days ago that there are quite a few that have literally changed my life. Some have made me proper laugh, a few have moved me to tears, & others have been bloody useful on a near daily basis.

I realised there may be folks who are not aware that some of those books &/or their authors even exist. So I thought I’d share bits of my collection on my Stubshack as a kind of ‘recommendation’. This I imagined would take about half an hour to set up - ooohhhh how wrong I was! But I have been enjoying doing it.

Rather than just have another section appear on my Stubshack, I thought the polite thing to do would be to explain to you what’s going on.

The first “shelf” to peruse, for those that way inclined of course, will be available in the next day or two. More “shelves” will be added as I go through the boxes of books in my hallway [there’s no rush there].

Subscribers will get an email when the first shelf is ‘published’, so please unsubscribe from the “Bookshelf” newsletter if things with real pages aren’t your thing.

I’m doing this in “shelves” rather than each individual book so that you don’t get lots of emails about it [we all know how bloody annoying they can be]. Plus it makes things easier to look at - scroll scroll rather than clickerty-clickerty-clickerty click.

The ‘Bookshelf’ content won’t be in any particular order - a librarian I am not -so, if you do have a peek, I hope you have fun scrolling.

Please let me know if you find something of use, interest or entertaining, amongst the dust. It would also be nice to hear your opinion if you too have read any of the publications or have any thoughts on the authors [good or bad].

Catch you again soon hopefully.

All the best too you & yours

~ Rev. Tina ~