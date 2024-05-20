Hopefully this list will be of use to some folks, veterans & newbies alike.

Please don't use Google or that quack quack thing to look into stuff though [hopefully I don't need to explain why].

If you do use Google, then please look at older videos made by Edward Snowden to see why it's not really a good thing to do.

I prefer to use Startpage [search engine] &/or Brave [browser]. I download Brave from F-Droid, which is an open source app store, as I try to avoid using the built in app stores on devices where possible.

If you try to download an open source app you'll get a notification saying something along the lines of:

“Downloading this app will cause your device to instantly explode & your left nipple will drop off”.

Click “Continue”, as neither of these things will happen … “They” just don't want you to download something that can't be monitored &/or manipulated.

Please feel free to pop in the comments anything missing from the list below that you think should be on it, or if you have another or better browser &/or search engine suggestion. I'll try to add things to the list, as that's turned out to be a right pain in the arse to do for some reason.

Also …. copy & paste away if you'd like to plop the list elsewhere [no name drop needed] 👍

Many thanks 🙏 & happy rummaging ….

Conspiracy Theorists "Light Reading” List *

[Updated May 2024]:

Adam Weishaupt

Adrenochrome

Agartha

Agenda 21

Agenda 30

AIDS, Opium, Diamonds and Empire [Turner Banks]

Albert Pike

Alex Soros

Annunaki

Area 51

Arnold Ehret

Aspartame

AZT

Balfour Declaration and the Creation of Israel

B G H [Bovine Growth Hormone]

Bill Cooper

Bioengineering

Blackrock

Bloodlines of the Illuminati

Brandy Vaughan

The Bush family’s business dealings

Celia Farber

Center Lane

Chemtrails

Christchurch Primary School, Hampstead

Cointelpro Operation

Committee of 300

Council of 13

Council of Foreign Relations [CFR]

Council of Nicea

Cracked [James Davies]

Dr Sebi

D.U.M.B.S [Deep Underground Military Bases]

Eleanor McBean

Elm St Guest house 788 - 790 Finchley Road, Hampstead

EMF [Electromagnetic Fields] Dangers

Emperor Constantine

Ethel Douglas Hume

Fabian Society

The Fall Of Minneapolis

Fiat Currency

Flexner Report

Fluoridation Effects

Frances Leader

Frankfurt Subversion Techniques

Free Energy

Freemasonry

General Wesley Clark

Geoenginearing

George Soros

Georgia Guide Stones

Giving Victims a Voice

Gondola Wish

Jekyll Island

Jesuits

Jill Dando

Kary Mullis [1944–2019]

Library of Alexandria

Nazi Eugenics

Nephalim

Nibiru [Planet X]

Ninth Circle Cult

Madeleine McCann

Manly P. Hall

Merovingians

MILABS

MK-Naomi

MK-Ultra

Monsanto

Musical Control [Rockefeller]

Operation Chaos

Operation Cloverleaf

Operation Delirium

Operation Fishbowl

Operation Hydrant

Operation Gladio

Operation High Jump

Operation Midland

Operation Midnight Climax

Operation Mockingbird

Operation Northwoods

Operation Paperclip

Operation Popeye [Doomsday Project]

Operation Ranch Hand

Operation Ravine

Operation Stargate

Paedophiles In Parliament [Sonia Poulton]

Phil Schneider

Plantagenets

P.N.A.C [Project for the New American Century]

Project Artichoke

Project Bluebeam

Project Bluebird

Project Bluebook

Project CF

Project Coast

Project Evergreen

Project Groom Lake

Project Monarch

Project Rainbow

Project Seal

Project Stargate

Project Venus Heavens

Project Woodpecker

Protocols Of The Learned Elders of Zion

Rear Admiral Richard Evelyn Byrd

Rockefeller Family History

Rothschild’s Family History

Sabbatean Frankists

Satanic Ritual Abuse

Seed Oils

Scanate

Serious Adverse Events - An Uncensored History Of AIDS [Farber]

Skull & Bones Society

Smart Meters

Sonia Poulton

Stanley Meyer

Tavistock Institute

Terrain Theory

The Creation of The Federal Reserve

The Samson Option

Thomas Szasz [1920–2012]

Trower Report

Vandana Shiva

Vanessa Beeley

Vanguard

Vatican Catacombs

Weather Modification

What Really Makes You Ill [Lester & Parker]

Wi-Fi Dangers

William Guy Carr

Zacharaiah Sitchen

5G Dangers

13 families

432 hz Tuning

