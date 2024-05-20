Hopefully this list will be of use to some folks, veterans & newbies alike.
Please don't use Google or that quack quack thing to look into stuff though [hopefully I don't need to explain why].
If you do use Google, then please look at older videos made by Edward Snowden to see why it's not really a good thing to do.
I prefer to use Startpage [search engine] &/or Brave [browser]. I download Brave from F-Droid, which is an open source app store, as I try to avoid using the built in app stores on devices where possible.
If you try to download an open source app you'll get a notification saying something along the lines of:
“Downloading this app will cause your device to instantly explode & your left nipple will drop off”.
Click “Continue”, as neither of these things will happen … “They” just don't want you to download something that can't be monitored &/or manipulated.
Please feel free to pop in the comments anything missing from the list below that you think should be on it, or if you have another or better browser &/or search engine suggestion. I'll try to add things to the list, as that's turned out to be a right pain in the arse to do for some reason.
Also …. copy & paste away if you'd like to plop the list elsewhere [no name drop needed] 👍
Many thanks 🙏 & happy rummaging ….
Conspiracy Theorists "Light Reading” List *
[Updated May 2024]:
Adam Weishaupt
Adrenochrome
Agartha
Agenda 21
Agenda 30
AIDS, Opium, Diamonds and Empire [Turner Banks]
Albert Pike
Alex Soros
Annunaki
Area 51
Arnold Ehret
Aspartame
AZT
Balfour Declaration and the Creation of Israel
B G H [Bovine Growth Hormone]
Bill Cooper
Bioengineering
Blackrock
Bloodlines of the Illuminati
Brandy Vaughan
The Bush family’s business dealings
Celia Farber
Center Lane
Chemtrails
Christchurch Primary School, Hampstead
Cointelpro Operation
Committee of 300
Council of 13
Council of Foreign Relations [CFR]
Council of Nicea
Cracked [James Davies]
Dr Sebi
D.U.M.B.S [Deep Underground Military Bases]
Eleanor McBean
Elm St Guest house 788 - 790 Finchley Road, Hampstead
EMF [Electromagnetic Fields] Dangers
Emperor Constantine
Ethel Douglas Hume
Fabian Society
The Fall Of Minneapolis
Fiat Currency
Flexner Report
Fluoridation Effects
Frances Leader
Frankfurt Subversion Techniques
Free Energy
Freemasonry
General Wesley Clark
Geoenginearing
George Soros
Georgia Guide Stones
Giving Victims a Voice
Gondola Wish
Jekyll Island
Jesuits
Jill Dando
Kary Mullis [1944–2019]
Library of Alexandria
Nazi Eugenics
Nephalim
Nibiru [Planet X]
Ninth Circle Cult
Madeleine McCann
Manly P. Hall
Merovingians
MILABS
MK-Naomi
MK-Ultra
Monsanto
Musical Control [Rockefeller]
Operation Chaos
Operation Cloverleaf
Operation Delirium
Operation Fishbowl
Operation Hydrant
Operation Gladio
Operation High Jump
Operation Midland
Operation Midnight Climax
Operation Mockingbird
Operation Northwoods
Operation Paperclip
Operation Popeye [Doomsday Project]
Operation Ranch Hand
Operation Ravine
Operation Stargate
Paedophiles In Parliament [Sonia Poulton]
Phil Schneider
Plantagenets
P.N.A.C [Project for the New American Century]
Project Artichoke
Project Bluebeam
Project Bluebird
Project Bluebook
Project CF
Project Coast
Project Evergreen
Project Groom Lake
Project Monarch
Project Rainbow
Project Seal
Project Stargate
Project Venus Heavens
Project Woodpecker
Protocols Of The Learned Elders of Zion
Rear Admiral Richard Evelyn Byrd
Rockefeller Family History
Rothschild’s Family History
Sabbatean Frankists
Satanic Ritual Abuse
Seed Oils
Scanate
Serious Adverse Events - An Uncensored History Of AIDS [Farber]
Skull & Bones Society
Smart Meters
Sonia Poulton
Stanley Meyer
Tavistock Institute
Terrain Theory
The Creation of The Federal Reserve
The Samson Option
Thomas Szasz [1920–2012]
Trower Report
Vandana Shiva
Vanessa Beeley
Vanguard
Vatican Catacombs
Weather Modification
What Really Makes You Ill [Lester & Parker]
Wi-Fi Dangers
William Guy Carr
Zacharaiah Sitchen
5G Dangers
13 families
432 hz Tuning
* Original list taken from here 👇
But wait, there’s more…..
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/sociopolitica/atlantean_conspiracy/atlantean_conspiracy.htm#Contents
https://www.bibliotecapleyades.net/
[In the ribbon across the top of the page, click on “Index by Areas,” then scroll down the right-hand side to “Sociopolitics” Area.]
The Venetian Conspiracy
https://lust-for-life.org/Lust-For-Life/AgainstOligarchy/AgainstOligarchy.pdf
The American Almanac
http://american_almanac.tripod.com/contents.htm
The American Patriot History Project
http://patriot-project.weebly.com/anton-chaitkin.html#.Y5ZZjeROklR
TIMELINE OF THE VENETIAN-KHAZAR-ASHKENAZI INFILTRATION AND INSTALLATION OF THEIR OLIGARCHIC SYSTEM IN ENGLAND TO EXPAND THEIR DESIRE FOR GREED AND DOMINATION
https://concisepolitics.com/2018/03/16/timeline-of-the-venetian-khazar-ashkenazi-infiltration-and-installation-of-their-oligarchic-system-in-england-to-expand-their-desire-for-greed-and-domination/
ROTHSCHILD EMPIRE – A LONG HISTORY OF MANY SCAMS
https://concisepolitics.com/2015/07/25/rothschild-empire-a-long-history-of-many-scams/
Richard Poe’s Substack:
https://richardpoe.substack.com/
William Pritting’s Substack:
https://william3n4z2.substack.com/?utm_medium=web
Great list. I would add the RAINS list. Alex Thomson has done much research around this.