December 23rd 2024
[1hr 56min]
Join Beth Martens and me [Dawn Lester] to discuss the topic of my recent Substack article on Assisted Dying. If it isn't in effect in your country or state yet, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be aware of it - it's a policy that is being rolled out in more countries and at a fast pace.
“In Canada, nearly 1 in 20 deaths are now the result of euthanasia.
Are they holding parades yet?
Surely the PRIDE movement wants to put this new cause under their umbrella.
You can bet more people in Canada are urging friends and family members to go for assisted suicide. Start a trend, any trend, and you’ll gain followers and helpers.
Hey. If doctors are more than willing to perform castrations and double mastectomies, in order to pretend they’re changing patients’ sex…why wouldn’t these devoted professionals take it one step further and recommend death?”
https://open.substack.com/pub/jonrappoport/p/euthanasia-a-growth-industry-big-time?r=1w152h&utm_medium=ios
Hi Tina,
Thank you for sharing this. I am following this topic with interest, and look forward to Dawn's next piece on the subject.
Blessings,
Janey