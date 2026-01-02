Just before 1 o’clock in the morning on the first day of 2026, this story was released :

The article starts with a video containing rather suspenseful background music, to give us just the required amount of chill down our spine ….. Ooh I was frightened.

Tony Blair’s rent boy Cabinet Office minister Josh Simons makes an appearance. He’s one of the main little sweethearts aggressively pushing digital ID. He can be seen during the December 8th Parliamentary Petition Debate to stop Digital ID in Blighty [more on that here - plus a bit of a rant].

You may not have watched the debate, as it’s listed as being almost four & a half hours long [it actually wasn’t], That’s enough to put anyone off.

So below is a snippet of the little darling Josh in action for you to have a nose at. At the start of the video he’s sat on the right at the bottom of the screen [watch his body language and facial movements before he gets up to speak, & then throughout his “speach”]:

“We will leave no person and no place behind”

…. Josh’s Mom must be ever so proud.

The press, & UK government, are clearly starting 2026 as they mean to go on: scaring some folks shitless, boiling the non-clotted blood of quite a few others & giving the pot a damn good stir to cause more division.

So, no matter where you may be in the world as you read this - let’s start as we mean to go on - By not falling for their tricks and not taking any more of their crap

….. Question EVERYTHING.

Onward, with bright blessings to you and yours x 🙏

Share

Leave a comment