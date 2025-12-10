Rev. Tina's Stubshack

Rev. Tina's Stubshack

3 Comments

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
19h

Sharp observation about the performative nature of this debate. The fact that nearly 3 million signatures forced them to hold it, yet the outcome was predetermined, perfectly captures how parliamentary processes can become political theater rather than genuine deliberation. What's especially intresting is how they stretched the video to over 4 hours when the actual content is much shorter, creating friction for anyone trying to engage with what was supposedly a 'public' debate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tim Holmes's avatar
Tim Holmes
19h

https://massnoncompliance.com/resist-guide

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Rev. Tina · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture