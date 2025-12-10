Full video, transcript & a mini rant:

🔗 Pootube version

🔗 Full transcript [downloadable]

🔗 Petition: Do Not Introduce Digital ID Cards

The video above is a tad over 3 hours long. It’s a download of the government [small ‘g’] version, which appears to be 4 hours 22 minutes long. I think this has been done deliberately to not only put folks off watching it, but downloading it also.

The government know that if someone does choose to watch the video, they’ll most likely do it via the .gov links. This, of course, means they can monitor how many have clicked on a link, who has clicked the link, who’s actually watched the video, who’s shared the video, where it’s shared to, how many have clicked on the link from that share ….

I’ve watched the first two minutes, the last bit & don’t think I’ll be wasting my time watching the rest of it.

From around 2:42:40 some bloke [I’m not even going to check what his name is] reads out his extremely carefully worded script [watch for the trainee WEF puppet hand gestures].

His script is not hard-sell, intended to sway opinions. It states what they ARE going to do, there’s no doubt about that. He also managed to slip it in that an antisemitic comment had been made by a colleague during the debate. That meant that all angles were covered in his allotted 11 minutes …... Well done sugar tits 👍️

Even though there were genuinely concerned & angry MPs in attendance, said debate was all for show. With almost 3 million names [email & IP addresses] they had no choice but to announce it was happening. What they are doing is literally just going through the motions, & they’ll do the same with the public “consultation” in the new year.

Even if - by some bloody miracle - they were to announce that “digital ID” is not happening “because the UK public don’t want it” … it would mean absolutely nothing. Because digital ID is already here. It’s everywhere &, regardless of what sugar tits said, they will link it all up.

The only way we can beat this is to stop being lazy, & retrain ourselves. More of us need to be conscious of how we are doing things plus care about the consequences of what we do, & I don’t just mean here in Blighty. It is doable, but it needs to be constant.

On November 11th there was a day of “mass non compliance”. The post I shared about it got 8 likes. Admittedly that’s not bad for on here nowadays. But nobody shared it. Did you see similar posts publicizing it? Did you take part?

I think we should get two more “Non Compliance” days in before Xmas day! Because this is a disgustingly lucrative month for the parasites.

One of the most annoying photos I’ve seen all week [freepik.co]

But realistically, the “protest” needs to be our actual way of life, not something we do because a meme has gone round or because some ‘freedom fighting influencer’ says we should it.

The list of changes we can make is endless. Some folks already do these things. Some folks do just one or two when they can. But at least they are doing something to make the change. Making the change is making the stand. Because this is not just about digital ID. It’s so much bigger than that.

Just a few things from the list:

Use cash. If you’re not shy then complain loudly as you walk out - leaving the goods on the counter.

Boycott stores & venues that only take card payments..

Shop locally, support family run stores, markets & farms

If you must go to a big store then don’t bip your own shopping. Apart from anything else it’s bloody pretentious [& no, you don’t look cool].

Only go to checkouts where a human takes your money [& be kind to them]. If the queue grows, ask to see the manager. If the gaffer says they haven’t enough staff … tell the manager to open & work the till themself.

Boycott stores with facial recognition. If you have to go in one wear a hood & cover your face [they were OK with it during flockdown!]

Grow your own produce, even if its a few tomato plants on a balcony or by a window.

Call in or ring to make appointments & bookings, rather than do it on-line. It keeps someone in a job, plus you’re not handing over data.

Ask for a proper ticket at gigs, theaters & events [that means don’t print it yourself] & make sure others see you using it at the venue.

Ditch the smart phone & only use secure devices, browsers etc [more coming on that soon!]

Stop relying on the modern day medical system & take responsibility for your own health

Teach your children & grandchildren all of the above

The list goes on ….. Please do add more in the comments [that’s if Subcack allow you to see this bleed’n thing of course]

