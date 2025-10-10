** Please click on “View entire message” if the email version of this appears squashed or has bits missing **

You’ve probably seen this one doing the rounds:

According to the Petition data - it was created on June 12th 2025. The response threshold was reached on September 3rd, the debate threshold on September 9th & the government released its reply just over 3 weeks later on October 2nd.

You don’t actually need to read the the full response from the government, as that one highlighted paragraph above speaks volumes. It basically says:

“F*ck you! We’re doing this regardless & yes it’s all gonna be linked-up. We’ll let you see what we have planned soon - ask you your opinion, then completely ignore every word you say in response”

Let’s pop to a related petition you may not be aware of, to see the response that got [it predates the above]:

Surprisingly, a lot of folks have not heard of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill 2024

You may want to really should read up on it if you’ve not heard of the bloody thing.

In short: It’s Digital I.D for children!

The government wants to give every child a Single Unique Identifier [digital tag] to link record systems [data] across education, health, social services & policing. Not one single child in the U.K will be able to opt-out of this, or control how their data is used … read that again!

The records will follow them for life as the information will not be deleted when they reach 18 years of age [& will probably automatically link up with the ‘BritCard’].

This bill, incidentally, is at the 3rd reading stage in the House of lords! …. Read that bit again too!

This is what I believe we’re being distracted from, because the date of the debate will be announced very soon. So they won’t want folks pressuring their MPs.

More than anything, they want control over the children - plus their children …. & their children's children.

They know that most sensible adults will fight, in one way or another, against digital I.D. So what’s the best way to implement it? By ensuring children have no choice, are ‘trained' early on so future generations know no different to living that way.

But there’s more - something else a lot of folks are not aware of:

On February 25th 2025, the UK Government Debated A Petition that was asking for an age limit to be set for using [anti]social media.

We think this would help: 1. Stop online bullying

2. Stop children being influenced by false posts

3. Stop children seeing content that encourages violence/could be harmful for their future. We believe social media is having more of a negative impact to children than a positive one. We think people should be of an age where they can make decisions about their life before accessing social media applications. We believe that we really need to introduce a minimum age of 16 to access social media for the sake of our children’s future along with their mental and physical health.

• Did your MP signed the petition? 👈

• Read the debate transcript

• Read a summary of the debate

• Watch the debate

Can you guess how the Government responded?

17 December 2024

The government is aware of the ongoing debate as to what age children should have smartphones and access to social media. The government is not currently minded to support a ban for children under 16.

• Petition & full response [interesting reading].

If you look at “Read the research” you’ll see the government mention & link the Information Commissioner’s Office [ico]. There you can find the Age Check Certification Scheme.

The website then goes on to return the back-scratch:

The Age-Appropriate Design Code Certification ensures adherence to the guidelines set forth by the Information Commissioner’s Office [ICO] in the ‘ Age-Appropriate Design: A Code of Practice for Online Services ’ [commonly referred to as the Children’s Code]. This certification is vital for organizations aiming to safeguard children’s personal data in online environments.

[Note -“Vital”]

The benefits of obtaining the AADCC certificate:

• Demonstrate commitment to safeguarding children online. • Enhance credibility and trust among users. • Attract more business opportunities. • Retain users through assurance of compliance. • Signal to the ICO compliance with the Children’s Code. • Enable focus on business growth while ICO prioritizes audit visits

…. Said certificate is, of course, not free. Oh & the company don’t mind a bit of scaremongering about fines to give you a nudge.

• UK Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework

• Age Estimation

Age estimation involves the utilization of advanced technological methodologies, particularly artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, to analyze and determine an individual’s age by assessing various attributes, predominantly focusing on facial features and patterns.

[Note the last 7 words].

On March 3rd 2025 the ico announced investigations into how social media and video sharing platforms use UK children’s personal information

• We are investigating how TikTok uses 13–17-year-olds’ personal information to make recommendations to them • We also announce we are investigating how Reddit and Imgur assess the age of their child UK users • Investigations are part of our wider interventions into how social media and video sharing platforms use children’s data

John Edwards, UK Information Commissioner

Because of how the ico is funded - not to mention other companies governments worldwide are “working with” to “protect children online” - it appears that not allowing under 16 year olds to use [anti]social media would effect their finances & business considerably. Some companies would not even exist.

There appear to be quite a few “investigations”, “reports”, “procedures”, “certificates” & “software” in place regarding the general safety of children on line. Do you think any are free?

[I haven’t checked for any connections between individual MPs & ico etc. But there will most likely be plenty, as there always are - think masks, PPE & the housing of asylum seekers … just for starters]

Many feel that introducing an age limit in the UK for [anti]social media would be a bloody good thing - for a number of reasons. The main ones I’m sure I don’t need to go into.

By default children would be safer. Plus they’d be, hopefully, obtaining proper life skills. Rather than not living in the real world, checking lighting for their next selfie, learning about lip fillers & arse implants. Plus watching irresponsibly shared & questionable videos that adults shouldn't even be seeing e.g. of a bomber being shot dead outside a synagogue with a body lying in a pool of blood within camera shot [more on this in a separate article].

If the government agreed to an age limit being set for [anti]social media there would be less use for the investigations, certificates, software etc. It would be akin to doctors advising patients to fast regularly & not have “vaccines”. It would lose them businesses, but most importantly - they’d lose control.

Imagine how the much the amount of data collated & sold would be reduced by if there was an age limit! Imagine if that age limit included mobile phones. They can’t have that though can they? There’s the money lost, & the biggie …. it would slow down the implementation of digital I.D

To protect a child from something that’s harmful, we keep them away from it. It really is that bloody simple. Or at least until they’re old enough to manage it themselves without being hurt. For example: We keep children away from roads to protect them, we don’t send them out alone wearing padded clothing!

To add to that analogy - The UK government & ico, in my opinion, are deliberately allowing under 16s to walk on the hard shoulder of motorways - for the government’s financial gain &, most importantly for them, to bring in digital ID.

I honestly think that many of the awful things being seen on the internet have been placed there by the government. I believe they’ve also deliberately allowed things to get as bad as they have.

Children are seeing things they just shouldn't see & the government ‘spies' are not reporting or removing that content - The Institute for Strategic Dialogue are said to have 30,000+ personnel alone. Plus there’s 77th Brigade & the others. They were all like fkn lightning when it came to anyone questioning the c-19 jabs on platforms. Plus they’ve been quick enough to spot posts to get someone thrown in prison for comments about the very individuals the government claim to be bringing in digital I.D to protect us from.

Strange that eh?

Problem ~ Reaction ~ Solution

To end part 1 [almost] with yet another ‘not common knowledge in the U.K’.:

Protection of Children [Digital Safety and Data Protection] Bill

This bill was at the 2nd reading stage in the house of commons.

On September 11th 2025 it was announced that

Why was it withdrawn by the Labour MP? ….. See all of the above [& Part 2].

Last thought:

Children in China, require mandatory digital I.D to enter or leave school. This is verified using facial recognition cameras.



The digital I.D is connected to China’s Central Bank Digital Currency [CBDC]. Children also pay for their lunch using their faces.

This is a fact of life for children in China. They know no different, & neither will their children - or their children's children [sound familiar?].

…. This is exactly where we are heading - worldwide.

Will you now do me a quick favour? Click on the video again please - & count how many children you see that actually look happy.

Please share with those unaware of what’s actually going on, & to folks with their heads deliberately stuck in the sand Share





