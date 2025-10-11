👉 Part 1 is here 👈

Someone recently shared the Stop Digital I.D petition, then asked how Starmer thinks he can get away with the things he’s doing.

I grabbed the opportunity to have a rantette as the chat is normally quite strict when it comes to subject matter. “Politics” are generally avoided unless directly connected to our drinking water [tidy tidy!].

I’m sharing my response here because, as in Part 1, it contains things some folks may not be aware of:

Lets not forget that Starmer & his sidekick [Home Secretary] Shabana Mahmood, who’s heavily pushing digital ID also, are both barristers. They know legislation & laws, the best way to get round/ignore them, & just how to get them changed.



On top of that Starmer is ‘getting away with’ so much because he’s doing as instructed. He’s Tony Blair’s bit€h, & the Committee of 300 own both of them.

Lets also not forget Agenda 21/30 [pick a number]. Many folks won’t have paid attention to the Agenda 2030 progress report given in July of this year by António Gutteres. We were basically told “buckle up Buttercup“! A quick look at what’s happening all over the world, at more or less the same time, in relation to our freedom & you’ll see they’ve shifted gears rather quickly in “lockstep”.



From digital ID under the guise of safety from ‘unsavoury characters‘ & protecting children, cash no longer existing in certain countries, to folks having to hand in their guns in Canada [the list is endless] & it’s all happening now ... To coin a phrase - the $hit is finally hitting the fan, & whilst I’ll still keep shouting about ‘fluoride‘ [& fluoride] there are much much bigger things going on that simply cannot be ignored. So when it’s something as massive as the present push towards us losing our freedom, yes I reckon it should have been spoken about on here when it was.



Anyone who thinks that’s ‘conspiracy theory‘ talk [I’ve seen those words used mockingly more than once on here] needs to give their head a wobble & start educating themselves: Dr John Coleman’s work is a good place to start plus what the United Nations, WHO & WEF are actually all about.



What has all that got to do with fluoridation of water supplies? .... Everything. Because it’s not just about getting rid of toxic waste. It’s about keeping us ill [kerching], ‘dumbed down’ & controlling us.



Petitions in the past: Look at how many were submitted to do with lockdowns, jabs etc from 2021. None worked. In fact one relating to Bill Gates was literally taken down by change.org & another was “lost“. Westminster then went through the lip service motions of parliamentary debates to appease the public as they couldn’t make any more excuses or get away with more petitions going missing ..... Cue Andrew Bridgen [a true ‘rebellion MP‘ is either no longer an MP, very quiet nowadays or dead].



Petitions, in my opinion, are a waste of time. They’re also a good way of giving to the government the email & IP addresses of the folks they should be watching.



Yes, they’ll occasionally do what they’re supposed to with petitions. But the successful ones will always work in the government’s favour - maybe not at the time .... but they will. As folks celebrate & notch up a success - the Eton boys are rubbing their hands because, once again, we’ve been had.



A good example is 5G masts. Remember when they miraculously appeared in the early hours during flockdown, plus they went up without planning permission? The government will twist & even ignore legislation when it suits them. How many petitions have been submitted about masts since 2021? How many planning applications were successfully opposed, but they went up anyway not long after [just a few feet away or a different design to the original application]?



We’re now in 2025 & telecommunications companies can upgrade [make bigger & more powerful] their equipment without even getting the OK from local government. Why? Because National Government said so, & National Government do as they’re told [again see Committee of 300, plus 2010 document* down there 👇]



Thank you for taking the time to read all that, & thank you for posting the petition. Whilst I don’t agree with them it demonstrated that you, by going ‘off subject’, recognise & acknowledge the seriousness of the situation we’re in 🙏

I hope you get why I’ve shared that. It’s so much more than digital I.D. It’s all part of a chain that has that many links it would be impossible to count them all. Above I mentioned just a few, & the groundwork leading to where we are today started many many years ago.

What can we do about it?

Brits may have seen posts about upcomimg demos in London & other cities.

Will a demo make a difference?

As with others in the past - I personally think not. But it will most likely boost a few bank accounts &, of course, stroke the egos of the usual suspects who’ve made themselves ‘leaders‘ of the ‘freedom movement’. For those that may not know - some have achieved this by bullying others &, literally, hijacking events to make them their own.

Because nowadays we’re talking un-jabbed and jabbed, the audience is a lot bigger. That means so is the income:

Paid subscriptions here, a paywall there - here’s a coffee - buy a coffee … GoFundMe's everywhere.

🎙 SNUG podcast on grifters, infiltrators & ‘controlled opposition' coming soon …. & it’s free! 🎙

Yes I've been to demos & rallies, & because I’ve organised them myself pre-con19 I realised quickly what was going on with quite a few individuals from 2020 onwards.

So nowadays I'd rather not watch the so-called “awake” be herded into the same “penn” as the very individuals they have mockingly called “sheep” for the last 5+ years.

Then there’s these little sweethearts of course:

Antifaaaaaaaa [innit]. They arrive on buses & always look as though they’ve been trawled from job centres. They also never seem to have the accent of the city or town they turn up in.

A lot of them wear what could easily be police issue trousers [often too big or too small] & rather old looking coppers boots …. Strange that eh.

The above video is from the same day as the 15 minutes city demo in Oxford. There were mounted police - the full works. It made awfully good telly. That was a couple of years ago. The same tricks continue today.

If lobbies etc do make the news, the telly channels lie about the attendance figures [9,000 becomes “a hundred & fifty”] & throw a few deliberately created scary moments in. In the beginning there were the plain clothed agitator coppers blending in the crowds, awaiting their orders to start a fight or the deliberate misdirection of marches ….. “Hold the line!” Now they’ve been mixed in with the actual far right lot, who’s behaviour alone is enough to put anyone off attending demos. The under-cover cops ensure it’s still off-putting …. but more frightening - on purpose.

We should stop playing their games & aim bigger. It would be quite easy to do … between us we can manage it. We need to speak a language the government & their handlers will understand, & hit ‘em all where they’ll feel it. Rather than make sure we’re easy pickings for the facial recognition technology that’s in most cities [& on board rozzer vans].

This below has been doing the rounds, as well as the petition:

I don’t know who made that, but I like it. Apart from the fact it’s simple - they’ve not felt the need to add their name, channel or ‘sponsors'. It’s ego & self promotion free.

Obviously not everyone who works can take a sickie. But there’s plenty of other ways to protest, all without the need to travel miles or get in any potentially dodgie situations.

As well as not buying anything on line you can avoid giving them your data [for them to sell] completely on that day …. By staying off the internet. It’s that simple Go on, try it.

We all need a regular internet detox. If you’ve never done one then this is the perfect time to start.

On Tuesday November 11th, turn your internet off. Get the kids in your family to do it too, & do all the stuff you used to do before mobile phones. Go to the park, read books, watch DVDs …. Make dinner together!

Count how many times through the day you go to look at your devices from force of habit ….

That force of habit is what they are attempting to turn into necessity. That’s why they are targeting children, so that being constantly monitored is just a fact of life, they pass that on to their children who pass it on to theirs, who ……..

To end:

The use of the word “Stakeholders” in government responses to petitions speaks volumes …..

That is what they understand ….. the language of control & money.

It’s time for us to show them that we are in control of our lives. We control our devises, we dictate what our gadgets do … not the other way around!

Related:

• The country that inspired Keir Starmer digital ID card fiasco

The digital ID system used by 1.4million people in the Baltic state country is said to be the blueprint for Keir Starmer’s so-called Brit Card. …. But the much-praised scheme in Estonia has suffered security lapses that have allowed fraudsters to bypass encryption systems to con victims out of their savings and leak the names and photographs of citizens. …. users have also repeatedly fallen victim to phishing emails and calls from scammers who have persuaded them to disclose PIN numbers for their cards and stolen cash from their bank accounts in a grim warning of what could happen in the UK.

• Imgur Withdraws from UK Following Regulator Probe Age Verification Compliance

• Scenarios For The Future Of Technology And International Development - Rockefeller Foundation *[2010]

• Significant Cyber Incidents 2006 to present day



• Data Breaches - 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025 So Far



• List of Online Data Breaches



• The 72 Biggest Data Breaches of All Time [Updated 2025]



• 14 Biggest Healthcare Data Breaches [Updated 2025]



• Cyber security breaches survey 2025



• Once Upon A Time I Worked In A Home Office Asylum Seekers Team [Part 1] - December 5th 2024th

• Once Upon A Time I Worked In A Home Office Asylum Seekers Team [Part 2] - August 2024



• [Pt 2] Tulip Siddiq Resigned, But Hasn’t Really Gone Anywhere - January 2025 ….. Take a look at what her husband does



• The AI Situation Is Almost Beyond Dangerous, Yes They ARE Coming For The NHS, & Who The HELL Made Tony Blair The Daddy? - February 2025



• The Murderous American Tech Company, The Signed NHS Contract With Blank Pages, & The Data Storage Centres - July 2025



• Kennedy & His ‘Wearables’- But It’s Just A Watch, Right? - June 26th 2025



• Worldwide Linked Digital ID, The Aftermath Of Con-19 Jabs, & Getting Our Bloody Act Together - July 10th 2025



• Why It’s Highly Unlikely Former U.K PM Tony Bair Will Ever Be Arrested [Part 1] - September 18th 2025



• Why It’s Highly Unlikely Former U.K PM Tony Bair Will Ever Be Arrested [Part 2] - September 18th 2025



• Are You A Robot? - September 21st 2025

Share

Leave a comment