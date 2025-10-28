Big Brother Technology Is Being Rolled-Out In Stores Across The UK, Rather Bloody Swiftly It Seems

Sutton Coldfield, West Midlands - UK [Credit: Naomi]

The pics above were taken outside a branch of b&m in Sutton Coldfield town centre in the West Midlands, UK

I posted the snaps on Telegram &, literally, within seconds got a private message saying facial recognition technology is being used in Sports World Direct in Bristol too.

Quite a while back I saw what looked like the screens [with the boxes on folks faces as they entered] in my local Sainsbury‘s, & was gobsmacked when I walked past [not to] the self service checkouts in a Co-op Local. The on-screen cameras were strategically placed to clock the whole shop! …. So up & over went my hood.

Apparently there’s a whole new ‘ movement ’ in the UK to do with this:

Under General Data Protection Regulations [GDPR], folks are asking for copies of any data about themselves held by shops & stores. They’re also requesting it’s deletion from their ‘files'.

A sample letter template to request the removal of your data is here 👈

You may have seen the videos doing the rounds on [anti]social media stating we can claim £2,500 from the stores if they don’t respond to the requests within the timescale stipulated in the GDPR …. Doesn’t that sound positively fab?! That’d be Crimbly sorted for quite a few eh. So this has come at just the right time 👍

The snips I’ve seen demonstrate, to me, that the ‘content creators' are sharing the information for the wrong reasons i.e. for clicks to boost their popularity, rather than to inform others of what this shit is actually about. But do we expect any different these days? As we are more than aware that way too many ‘freedom fighters‘ are motivated by money, ego & the feeling of ‘power'.

Yes the information they give out [often with no link to the source] is encouraging others to ‘wake up‘. But unfortunately like appears to be attracting like. I reckon the possibility of making a couple of grand is the only thought behind many individuals taking part in the recent GDPR ‘action'.

One ‘influencer' said in her video:

“£2,500! Get your whole family involved! Tell your friends & neighbours!”

It was as though she was presenting a bloody game show!

Videos relating to the ‘action' suggest [some actually state] that submitting GDPR requests on mass will stop the facial recognition rollout, & for two reasons:

1. Businesses will not have the staff or time to deal with all the requests, so will not carry on using the technology.

2. They will have to fork out so much money to folks, as they couldn't deal with the above requests in the time stipulated in the GDPR reg's …

“Sod this, it’s costing us too much money & time. It’s too much bleedn hassle & bad for our reputation”

We need to remember that it’s not the actual businesses doing this for, of course, ‘safety & security' reasons. The directors & CEO's are merely doing as they are told. Even the multi billionaires that actually own the companies, just the same as members of parliament, are mere puppets.

Facial recognition cameras in stores & on the streets, public transport, dashboard cameras, video doorbells, body cam's etc etc are allll part of a much bigger picture than most folks realise. It goes back wayyyy before ‘covid’ [small ‘c'].



If you aren’t already aware, there is something humongous that predates Agenda 21/30. It will last centuries after said agenda is gone. If/when ‘they’ manage to fuck this planet up completely, they will try to move their comfy lives to another. The groundwork for this started years ago [allegedly].



If you really do want to know our true history & how we ended up in the position we have [& you have the mental maturity to deal with it all], ‘The Committee of 300’ is a good place to start: Dr John Coleman's book is one hell of an eye opener. Then pop ‘Tartaria’ into a search engine & see what wonders greet your eyes.



But I digress, ever so slightly.

I personally think that yes, bombarding stores with GDPR requests will have some impact. But will not work in the way we want &/or need. One reason being that way too many folks are doing it purely to boost their bank accounts. They should know why they're doing it - the history, what it’s connected to, what else they need to be doing & what is yet to come.

Obviously if they get their stuff wiped then companies won’t have their data any more [so they say]. But their information will have already been popped into the databases of the government & other parasites - literally as soon as it was grabbed! …. What’s that saying we have about a bolting horse & stable doors? 🤔

£2,500 per individual - So, obviously costs incurred by stores will need to be covered. How will that be done? The obvious answer would be to raise prices in their stores [no room for redudencies as self-serve checkouts & bipping your own shopping have cut staffing figures already]. So the government will be quids-in yet again courtesy of the extra revenue from the price hike of taxed goods.

Financial support will probably by provided to the companies by the very individuals pulling the CEO's strings. Apart from the fact they can more than afford it, the benefits for themselves [financial & otherwise] far outweigh any financial output to keep the businesses afloat. It’s just one massive Monopoly board game to them. We are all the pieces …. their toys. I can’t help but think that this GDPR thing going on is yet another deliberately planted distraction to keep us occupied & to invite tension - The hip kids refer to it a ‘psyop’.

Oh yeah, & lets not forget this that’s getting more common ….

A mini report from The Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, sent by Naomi:

We need to hit these bastuds where it hurts, by not giving them our money OR our data! It’s that simple.

Shop in the places that can’t afford facial recognition cameras …. local small businesses. The very folks we should be supporting anyway!

Plus - ditch that smart phone!

…. Stop feeding the monster!

Shall we get a list going so we know exactly where these bloody facial camera are, & where not to shop? Please pop in the comments the name of any stores where you've seen facial recognition being used, plus the exact location

