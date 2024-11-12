Uncomfortable viewing!

“FBI Drops Footage Of Demi Moore With Young B0ys At Diddy's Party Demi Moore’s name has popped up in the middle of a scandal that could bring down some of the biggest stars we know. We’re talking hidden footage, secret parties with under@ge guests, and allegations linking her to Diddy’s notorious gatherings”

Below is the full [uncomfortable] clip referred to in the above video.

….. This was recorded in 1982 when Moore was 19 years old. It was shot during a birthday celebration held for Moore's General Hospital co-star Philip Tanzini, who’d just turned 15 years of age. The clip was aired on Entertainment Tonight.

Let’s not forget that Moore is on the Epstein flight logs.

Below is a short video for anyone who may want to put faces to some of the names on said list:

I checked each of the names on the list above against the hand written logs included in the documents submitted for the USA v Maxwell case.

……. They match.

When asked during an interview if she was aware of Epsteins “habbits” Naomi Campbell, “model”, replied

“No, he had us all fooled”

……. Really? She must have sat outside on the wings of the plane during the flight: It’s four years since I went through the court documents. But I remember seeing statements saying that the sex started on the plane. So any “celebrities” saying that they didn’t know what went on on that island are talking utter bollox.

