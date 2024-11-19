🎶 Feed The Machine by Poor Mans Poison
"Feed The Machine"
Here's to the greater good, for all
Do what you know you should, for all
[for all] we all may die
Something's going on, just look around
Fear is on the rise, and there's blood all over the ground
Let's all just blindfold the poor, we must remind them what's in store
We got 'em now, just break them down a little bit more
[Ahhhhhh]
I said hey [hey], you [you], feed the machine
Bring them all back down to their knees
No time to waste, remind the slaves
They ain't gonna make it out alive today
I said hey [hey], you [you], poison the well
Watch it all burn, take 'em straight to hell
He's got the whole [whole], world [world] in his hands
It was nice to know ya, we've all been damned
C'mon
Nothing's going on, no need to fear
We're all in this together, and just to make it all clear
We want the same thing as you, this will all be over soon
Now here's a little pill, here's the truth
We're gonna, we're gonna, we're gonna
We're gonna, we're gonna, we're gonna
We're all gonna die
Hey, you, feed the machine
Bring them all back down to their knees
No time to waste, remind the slaves
They ain't gonna make it out alive today
I said hey [hey], you [you], poison the well
Watch it all burn, take 'em straight to hell
He's got the whole [whole], world [world] in his hands
It was nice to know ya, we've all been damned
C'mon [c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon]
We've all been damned, c'mon
I said hey [hey], you [you], feed the machine
Bring them all back down to their knees
No time to waste, remind the slaves
They ain't gonna make it out alive today
I said hey [hey], you [you], poison the well
Watch it all burn, take 'em straight to hell
He's got the whole [whole], world [world] in his hands
It was nice to know ya, we've all been damned
C'mon [c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon]
We've all been damned
C'mon [c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon]
We've all been damned
C'mon
“The Devil is in the details.” And, in the fine print too.
www.WallStreetOnParade.com. Free daily newsletter...
Thanks, cool band-Poor Mans Poison.
A little dose of poison, keeps the doctor in business!
A little dose of SOUL, keeps the Devil in prison!