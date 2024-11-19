"Feed The Machine"

Here's to the greater good, for all

Do what you know you should, for all

[for all] we all may die



Something's going on, just look around

Fear is on the rise, and there's blood all over the ground

Let's all just blindfold the poor, we must remind them what's in store

We got 'em now, just break them down a little bit more

[Ahhhhhh]



I said hey [hey], you [you], feed the machine

Bring them all back down to their knees

No time to waste, remind the slaves

They ain't gonna make it out alive today

I said hey [hey], you [you], poison the well

Watch it all burn, take 'em straight to hell

He's got the whole [whole], world [world] in his hands

It was nice to know ya, we've all been damned

C'mon



Nothing's going on, no need to fear

We're all in this together, and just to make it all clear

We want the same thing as you, this will all be over soon

Now here's a little pill, here's the truth



We're gonna, we're gonna, we're gonna

We're gonna, we're gonna, we're gonna

We're all gonna die



Hey, you, feed the machine

Bring them all back down to their knees

No time to waste, remind the slaves

They ain't gonna make it out alive today

I said hey [hey], you [you], poison the well

Watch it all burn, take 'em straight to hell

He's got the whole [whole], world [world] in his hands

It was nice to know ya, we've all been damned

C'mon [c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon]

We've all been damned, c'mon



I said hey [hey], you [you], feed the machine

Bring them all back down to their knees

No time to waste, remind the slaves

They ain't gonna make it out alive today

I said hey [hey], you [you], poison the well

Watch it all burn, take 'em straight to hell

He's got the whole [whole], world [world] in his hands

It was nice to know ya, we've all been damned

C'mon [c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon]



We've all been damned

C'mon [c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon, c'mon]

We've all been damned

C'mon