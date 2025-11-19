Fluoride oh fluoride - it’s good for your teeth!

“Strength & less cavities” is the belief

Let’s glance at the history, see what lies beneath

Stay with me, I’ll try to be brief

******

Fluoride’s a by-product of aluminum

They’ve used it to fertilise soil for so long

It’s a “pesticide” too … I’m not having you on

Please do check though, to see if I’m wrong

******

They started to poison the U S of A

& moved over the pond to begin the UK

Allowing just certain folks to have their say

Then countries with sense said “NO WAY!”

******

Fluoride does not just come out of a tap

They covered most angles, yeah they saw to that

It helps keep big pharma’s bank accounts fat:

Pills & tablets are part of the trap

*******

It’s found in our food, & most of our drink

There’s fluoride in that cup of tea that you sink

I so hope this rhyme is now making you think?

Who, me? No …. I don’t need a shrink!

******

Let us now ask “so, what harm does it do?”

To start with, it’s lowering children’s IQ

Would you like to hear more of what it does to you?

Brace yourself, this is all true:

******

Mottles on teeth, that can’t be removed

Stiffness, skin rashes, & tremors right through

Calcified pineal gland, it constipates too

ADHD, dodgy thyroid ... all proved!

******

Diabetes, Insomnia, acne so sore

Cognitive problems, blood pressure galore

Fertility & liver issues - all to explore

Early puberty in girls. Wait! … There’s more!

******

Nausea, blood vomit, feeling so faint

Bad bones, & stomach cramps you can’t negate

Anti-ageing, anti-cancer … fluoride sure ain’t

The law courts don’t sort these complaints?

******

Cus fluoride’s still worldwide - so much in use

Both “natural” & “man-made” act as a noose

Decade after decade they inflict this abuse

& raise a glass as our numbers are reduced

******

We’ve all seen just how far they plan to go

With seeds their puppets will forever sow

Two last things to share, to hope we now all grow:

There’s no “virus”, & fluoride’s “safe dose” … is Zero!

©️ 2025 Rev. Tina

