Fluoride Oh Fluoride - A Poem
Fluoride oh fluoride - it’s good for your teeth!
“Strength & less cavities” is the belief
Let’s glance at the history, see what lies beneath
Stay with me, I’ll try to be brief
******
Fluoride’s a by-product of aluminum
They’ve used it to fertilise soil for so long
It’s a “pesticide” too … I’m not having you on
Please do check though, to see if I’m wrong
******
They started to poison the U S of A
& moved over the pond to begin the UK
Allowing just certain folks to have their say
Then countries with sense said “NO WAY!”
******
Fluoride does not just come out of a tap
They covered most angles, yeah they saw to that
It helps keep big pharma’s bank accounts fat:
Pills & tablets are part of the trap
*******
It’s found in our food, & most of our drink
There’s fluoride in that cup of tea that you sink
I so hope this rhyme is now making you think?
Who, me? No …. I don’t need a shrink!
******
Let us now ask “so, what harm does it do?”
To start with, it’s lowering children’s IQ
Would you like to hear more of what it does to you?
Brace yourself, this is all true:
******
Mottles on teeth, that can’t be removed
Stiffness, skin rashes, & tremors right through
Calcified pineal gland, it constipates too
ADHD, dodgy thyroid ... all proved!
******
Diabetes, Insomnia, acne so sore
Cognitive problems, blood pressure galore
Fertility & liver issues - all to explore
Early puberty in girls. Wait! … There’s more!
******
Nausea, blood vomit, feeling so faint
Bad bones, & stomach cramps you can’t negate
Anti-ageing, anti-cancer … fluoride sure ain’t
The law courts don’t sort these complaints?
******
Cus fluoride’s still worldwide - so much in use
Both “natural” & “man-made” act as a noose
Decade after decade they inflict this abuse
& raise a glass as our numbers are reduced
******
We’ve all seen just how far they plan to go
With seeds their puppets will forever sow
Two last things to share, to hope we now all grow:
There’s no “virus”, & fluoride’s “safe dose” … is Zero!
©️ 2025 Rev. Tina