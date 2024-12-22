“Foam depopulation or foaming is a means of mass killing farm animals by spraying foam over a large area to obstruct breathing and ultimately cause suffocation. It is usually used to attempt to stop disease spread. Foaming has also been used to kill farm animals after backlogs in slaughtering occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Foam depopulation has been used on poultry and pigs and has seen initial research for use on cattle. It has faced criticism from some groups. Some veterinarians have called it inhumane, along with many animal rights and animal welfare organizations who cite the pain caused by suffocation or the harm experienced by the stray survivors.

History

Foam depopulation was developed in 2006 in response to a 2004 outbreak of H5N1. It received conditional approval the same year in the US by the USDA-APHIS.

In the 2015 H5N2 outbreak in the US, foaming was the primary method used to kill poultry en masse with it employed at 66% of locations. However, since 2019, foaming has increasingly been replaced in the US with ventilation shutdown, a controversial method which relies on suffocation and heatstroke after shutting off airways into a building.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain disruption and meat packing closures. This led to a backlog in slaughtering—leading to many locations using foaming or ventilation shutdown to mass kill farm animals outside of the typical slaughtering process ….”