Am I imagining it, or is this happening an awful lot more than it used to?

Here’s just a few food items recently recalled:

• Various Tony’s Chocolonely products recalled quite a few of their products due to possible "small stones", "glass", "metal" & "small natural foreign objects" plopping into their chocky: sold in England, USA, Netherlands, Germany, Austria, Belgium & available on-line

• Lidl recalls Alesto Raw Fruit & Nut Bars [various flavours] because of the possible presence of pieces of plastic

• Morrison’s Cumberland sausages - Gluten free! But contained pieces of blue plastic

• Real Foods Organico Alla Norma sauce was raked back in:

….. Contained pieces of glass apparently

• In January 2025 Gerber Products Company [owned by Nestlé] recalled, & discontinued, all batches of Gerber ‘Soothe N Chew’ Teething Sticks [in 3 flavours] due to potential choking hazard ….. You’d think that would be the first thing they’d check before the product left the factory would’t you? But hay - this is Nestlé after all.

Nestlé Gerber Products announced

“We have been working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration [FDA] on this recall and will cooperate with them fully, Again, we sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers.”

The chess were still on shelves in shops & available to purchase on-line in April, which prompted a recall reminder.

• In April Nestlé also recalled Vitale Persuit frozen meals a matter of weeks after recalling Lean Cuisine meals.

• In Canada SupHerb Farms cilantro was recalled [that’s coriander to some of us 😏]

…. As was Lil' Juan's brand & Lucia's brand Mexican Style Pork Carnitas, Campbell's Verve brand frozen spicey chicken nacho soup [used in hotels, restaurants etc] plus various other soups. All recalled for the same reason …. due to pieces of wood being found.

More info on the above, including the full list of Tony's products that have been recalled, can be found here … here & here .

…… Obviously other countries have their equivalent & can be found via search engines. Many major supermarkets have an on-line page specifically for product recalls also.

Other observations & opinion:

Should we be checking for recall announcements by popping "product recalls" in a search engine prior to purchasing consumables? Is this really where we’re at? ….. It seems it is, as not all recalls get a ‘press release', make it to the news or are posted on the FSA or FDA [etc] websites. I’ve seen articles announcing recalls weeks after suppliers discovered problems with goods. There’s also items in the UK not listed on the FSA site, but they are on the Tesco supermarket website. Let’s not forget that the teething chews for babies are still available to buy more than 3 months after the recall was announced. Is that down to bad communication, Nestlé putting profits before the safety of little ones, or both?

Either way, to me, this confirms even further that to take care of ourselves & our families - we really do need to do our own research on everything. Because we have more than enough proof that we can’t rely on the ‘authorities’ to keep our backs covered.

Let’s also not forget … it isn’t just food that gets recalled 🤔