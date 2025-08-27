26 August 2025

The defendants were convicted earlier this year following an investigation by Southwark Council and the Food Standard Agency’s National Food Crime Unit, with a judge at the Inner London Crown Court today handing down custodial sentences. … The sentencing follows court proceedings on a complex investigation that began when Southwark officers discovered 1.9 tonnes of Category 3 animal by- products, including whole and cut chickens, lamb’s testicles and beef burgers, being processed for sale into the human food chain at an illegal meat cutting plant in London. The illegal cutting plant was not registered as a food business, had no running hot water and the meat was prepared in unhygienic conditions …..

🔗 Full article

Anthony Fear, Mark Hooper, Ali Afzal & Azar Irshad - photos Daily Mail July 2023

Same subject, different write-up [with a bit more info]:

Gang of 'food fraudsters' sold cheap waste meat including lamb testes that should have been used in pet food to the public instead in pursuit of 'massive profits', court told

The four men have been charged with conspiracy to defraud

July 2023

…. Animal parts including lamb testes, cows feet and tongues were diverted from being used in pet food and sold to people during the Covid lockdown, Inner London Crown Court was told. … Anthony Fear, 61 and his company Fear Animal Products Ltd, alongside the business' manager Mark Hooper, 62, Ali Afzal, 44, and Azar Irshad, 37, are charged with conspiracy to defraud by diverting animal by-product and failing to comply with food regulations between June 1 and September 22, 2020. Prosecuting, Ryan Thompson said: 'This is a case of food fraud. These defendants conspired together to defraud by taking meat and poultry animal by-product that was unfit for human consumption and diverting it into the food chain and were motivated by massive profits.' …

🔗 Full article

Observations & opinion:

It’s one thing that these blokes did this at all. It’s another they did it in during “lockdown” when people were feeling extremely vulnerable & many were struggling financially due to losing their jobs or businesses.

… This started in March 2020 but the council didn’t actually get access to the building for 6/7 months.

The court heard Southwark Council were tipped-off by the National Food Crime Unit in March, 2020 about the selling of illegal meat, but an inspector could not access the cutting room premises. ' Via a flat roof he saw this premises and took a photo of it and noticed a foul odour of rotting meat coming from the ventilation fan ,' explained Mr Thompson.

Reading about the conditions of the building it sounds as though the meat wasn’t fit for use as pet food either.

There was no hot water for hand-washing, just a hose, & the walls were chipped with paint missing.

The four blokes involved [there were actually five, but one died] were in court July 2023 but weren’t convicted until April 2025 [no that’s not a typing error] of conspiracy to defraud by diverting animal by-product & failing to comply with food regulations. They were sentenced at the end of August 2025.

Anthony Fear is the director of ‘Fears Animal Products’, & was apparently the only one to plead not guilty. He was found guilty [unanimously] & sentenced to 42 months in prison - that's 3.5 years [he’ll probably be out in less than 2]. Fear is also disqualified from acting as a company director for six years [that won’t stop him from actually running a company though]. He’s still showing as director on Companies House website at the time of publishing this:

The filing history [accounts] are here if you like looking into that sort of thing

Anthony Fear is also director of another company & is apparently in trouble over something similar in Aylesbury, but I can’t find anything on it. Please do pop a comment at the end if you can help 👍

It’s worth noting that Mark Cooper [Fears manager] received a suspended sentences ie will only go to prison if he gets caught doing something else illegal - as did Ali Afzal. But Afzal has also been instructed to pay £5000 costs [which may be a drop in the ocean to him] & to do 150 hours “unpaid work” - If we grab a figure out of the air & say the shifts are 6 hours long …. that’s just 25 days graft.

Something stinks here [pun intended].

What a bunch of absolute bastuds.

Leave a comment

Share