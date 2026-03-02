🎶 A.I by Foy Vance [Live at Home]
Lyrics:
A.I.
A.I.,
Oh A, I,
No use getting ready for the fight
A.I.
A.I.,
Oh A, I,
No use getting ready for the fight
Oh good God there’s a day that’s coming
Fills me full of fright
It’s not the seven heads that will make me run
Or the thief coming in the night
It’s born of a day that is sure to come
When A.I. realises
That the one thing it can’t count upon Is a human to decide
A.I.
A.I.,
Oh A, I,
No use getting ready for the fight - getting ready for the ..
A.I.
A.I.,
A, I,
No use getting ready for the fight
Grandmaster’s day has come
Yet still they form a line
And each one just gets felled like pawns
And fifty at a time
A.I. even wrote a song and it sounded just like mine
Seems its wisdom goes beyond
Any wisdom we designed
A.I.
A.I.,
Oh A, I,
Ain’t no use getting ready for the fight, getting ready for the ….
A.I.
A.I.,
Oh A, I,
Ain’t no use getting ready for the fight, getting ready for the …….
Talented artist. Excellent wordsmith.i have lots of his 🎵🎶 on my playlist.