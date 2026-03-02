A.I.

A.I.,

Oh A, I,

No use getting ready for the fight

A.I.

A.I.,

Oh A, I,

No use getting ready for the fight

Oh good God there’s a day that’s coming

Fills me full of fright

It’s not the seven heads that will make me run

Or the thief coming in the night

It’s born of a day that is sure to come

When A.I. realises

That the one thing it can’t count upon Is a human to decide

A.I.

A.I.,

Oh A, I,

No use getting ready for the fight - getting ready for the ..

A.I.

A.I.,

A, I,

No use getting ready for the fight

Grandmaster’s day has come

Yet still they form a line

And each one just gets felled like pawns

And fifty at a time

A.I. even wrote a song and it sounded just like mine

Seems its wisdom goes beyond

Any wisdom we designed

A.I.

A.I.,

Oh A, I,

Ain’t no use getting ready for the fight, getting ready for the ….

A.I.

A.I.,

Oh A, I,

Ain’t no use getting ready for the fight, getting ready for the …….